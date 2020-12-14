.

Reuters, Daily Mail, Washington Post, Daily Telegraph, New York Times, etc. are founders of the British Pilgrims Society, Empire Press Union (Associated Press) and MI6 / C.I.A. / Marshall Plan

Dec. 14, 2020—Our inboxes were flooded this morning with “news” of alleged Russian cyberattacks on the U.S. Treasury and U.S. NTIA (the telecom advisor to the White House.

This “news” has all the telltale signs of a false flag hoax. Here’s why.

FIRST, the “news” provided way too many exquisite details of the alleged attack to be true. As anyone in network security will tell you, if there was an attack, it would not be shouted from the rooftops, and certainly not quickly.

Such forensic work takes weeks and months to gather and evaluate the evidence, especially when involving large government systems. However, a fabrication can occur overnight—as fast as a fiction writer can type. The British are notorious for hiring their best fiction writers for their propaganda.

This reminds us of the British propaganda (including Daily Mail and London Times and Daily Telegraph) before World War I where they carried gruesome details that accused German soldiers of skewering Belgian babies on their bayonets, and even making soap out of their little dead bodies.

Those alleged German attrocities never happened. However, it was successful at turning British public opinion against the Kaiser.

SECOND, the “sources” of the stories are other cooperating news outlets including Reuters, Daily Mail and Washington Post.

In short, the “news” is nothing but un-sourced hearsay. Therefore, the stories were made for propaganda purposes.

These companies are now known to be in bed with British MI6/MI5/GCHQ and the C.I.A./FBI/NSA/SES and are all directed by the British Pilgrims Society out of London Fleet Street.

These propaganda outlets all participated in the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909 (London) where modern propaganda began, Reuters and Associated Press centralized propaganda “news” sourcing was formalized, and where British MI6, MI5 and GC&CS, renamed GCHQ in 1948 were launched.

These same Pilgrims Society founders were the ones who instructed J.P. Morgan to buy up editorial control of all American newspapers in 1912, which he did.

THIRD, an evidently bogus screen shot of a Dominion Voting login screen started circulating this weekend that shows a footnote that would never be listed on such a branded login screens.

solarwinds

Serv-U © 1995-2020 Solarwinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights

reserved.

.

Fig. 2—Bogus Dominion Voting login screen that began circulating over the weekend of Dec. 12, 2020.

This alleged screen shot began circulating just ahead of this morning’s johnny-on-the-spot ZDNet article titled: “Microsoft, FireEye confirm SolarWinds supply chain attack” (ZDNet, December 14, 2020 — 04:02 GMT).

ZDNet is owned by CBS.

Security firewall information is a well-guarded secret in any legitimate security system.

No company tells the world on their login pages what firewall systems they use! That is stupid because it just makes it easier for a hacker to narrow his/her attacks to that particular vendor’s vulnerabilities.

Instead, a company’s patent, copyright and security policy and other legal notices are placed there.

Suspiciously, the article implied the Russian government was behind this attack:

“Sources speaking with the Washington Post linked the intrusion to APT29, a codename used by the cyber-security industry to describe hackers associated with the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).” (NO NAME told NO NAME who told me… that is junkyard tripe-ism.)

Here we go again, another Russian hoax. Yawn.

FOURTH, by implying that the Russian hacked SolarWinds, and by implying from the fake screen shot that Dominion Voting uses Solarwinds, the propaganda effect is to imply that the Russians hacked Dominion Voting long ago and were behind the 2020 election fraud!

This propaganda is evidently attempting to take the heat off the British Pilgrims Society and their Chinese and Venezuelan surrogates for perpetrating the greatest election fraud in world history.

We have learned that the British Pilgrims Society, and their American minions, use propaganda to hide themselves in flurries of fake news. They don’t care who is damaged, just so they can hide their identity and their one world order takeover plan.

CONCLUSION

Massive 2020 election fraud occurred using Dominion Voting Systems. That fact cannot be disputed now.

This Monday Morning Hoax is attempting to lay down a smoke screen by claiming those pesky Russians, once again, to hide the true perpetrators:

Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, Sir Nigel Knowles, The British Pilgrims Society and their Privy Council, as well as their many well-greased minions in the U.N., EU, China, Canada and Venezuela.

Once fooled, shame on you. Twice fooled, shame on me.

We The People are not fooled this time.

(See 18 U.S. Code § 2381. Treason and 10 U.S. Code § 894 – Art. 94. Mutiny or sedition.)

Secretary of Bullshit

In the video below, released today from the propaganda site called US Military News, Pilgrims Society Groomed Mike Pompeo is dancing for China hard time to keep us from looking at America’s real enemy – the British Imperial Empire. Propaganda comes in all forms and PompAss has perfected the CIA word salad technique where they talk and talk and never say anything, but use big, impressive, weighty words. They always point to misdirect, and Mikey wants us to consider China, and China alone, as an enemy to the United States.

Because this is an information war, the enemy has to give us something to gnaw on so China becomes the main course. PompAss doesn’t want us to consider the British, the Privy Council, the Pilgrims, the theft of patents from the British-run U. S. Patent Office (SERCO). He doesn’t name Privy Councilor Richard Dearlove for his failed attempt in overthrowing President Trump.

PompAss (a combination of being an arrogant Pompeo with a dash of dumb ass) doesn’t even call out Mark Malloch-Brown, George Soros, and Mitt Romney for their election rigging system Optech that we see behind Dominion, Smartmatic, Hart InterCivic, and Sequoia. He doesn’t mention Joe Sullivan and Cloudflare, Thoma Bravo, Joe Sullivan, and the encryption keys that Hillary Clinton controls…nothing.

Hey, PomAss, are you such a DUMBASS that you don’t know about Pirbright and the coronavirus patent? Are you so dumb that you didn’t see UK spy Arvinder Sambei working with Robert Mueller on the Russia Collusion investigation to undermine the President? Are you showing your traitorous colors by not reporting how the Queen’s prosecutor Alison Saunders came sneaking over here to have dinner with Bruce and Nellie Ohr four days before GCHQ director Robert Hannigan came to the United States to wiretap Trump Towers with his buddy John Brennan?

How dumb is our Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, that he doesn’t even report on IBM Eclipse Foundation’s theft of hundreds of patents from hardworking American entrepreneurs, handed over to China and Brits? How DUMB is our Secretary of State that he doesn’t call out the CIA for being the spying hub for British Five Eyes here in America? That’s why there really is only one name for this Crown Agent who is so obvious in his protection of the Crown – DUMB ASS.

BREAKING NEWS TODAY: HERE’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING

Why do we want any communist Chinese students here at all, Mike? Why are you not speaking up for Michael McKibben’s stolen technology that you and your Crown Agent buddies stole via the Patent Office? Why aren’t you talking about the PILGRIMS SOCIETY as an international terrorist organization?

Did you choke up when he got all humble in his good-ole-boy Kansas accent as he hem and hawed about his personal beliefs, acting like a innocent choir-boy? AIM kitty had to cough up a hairball listening to his propaganda crapola.

.

.

.

.

Then, there is his wife, Susan, that controls Mikey by his British short hairs. She is almost as ugly and deceitful as SCOTUS scumbag’s wife Jane Sullivan Roberts.

.

The government says our enemy is __________(changes all the time). But all of us here at the American Intelligence Media know that the enemy has been with us for a few centuries. This time around we must eradicate them from the planet in order to save the world. Don’t listen to DUMB ASS Pompeo who is protecting the enemy of America and the world.

.

.

President Trump tweets: “First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!”

Our response: “We’ll pass.”

.

“The level of foreign interference…is more than sufficient to trigger the President’s executive order from 2018 that gives him all kinds of power…from seize assets to freeze things, demand the impoundment of the machines…”—@SidneyPowell1

Sidney Powell on 2020 Election Lawsuits, Supreme Court Decision & Gen. Michael Flynn Case

.

.

Looks like the British Pilgrims are mixing up a new brew of coronavirus just down the road from Pirbright where the first strain was concocted and patented.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

