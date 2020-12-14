.

President Trump tweets: “Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family…

and here… Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all!”

Read LardAss’s departure letter here.

Ok, AIM cats…whose up next? Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will be the Acting AG. You know him from the George Bush days. Neocon – Swamp -Bush-ite. What is more interesting is who his Deputy will be – Richard Donoghue.

Donoghue served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps, United States Army, where he was a Military Magistrate Judge, Prosecutor, Defense Counsel, and Contract Litigator. He also served in the 82nd Airborne Division. (Source)

Now…why would that be interesting?

In Dynes v. Hoover, 61 U.S. (10 How.) 65 (1857), the Supreme Court held that military courts were not part of the federal judiciary under Article 111, but merely agencies of the Executive under Articles I and 11. It was therefore felt that constitutional limitations placed upon the federal courts were not applicable to the military tribunal.

A smart cookie in the internet said this about Judge Advocate Generals:

“The Judge Advocate General in relation to the whole military establishment. In time of war or domestic disturbance their functions might include duties in connection with military com- missions, provost courts or other military tribunals, and the furnishing of advice concerning legal questions relating to claims and relations of the civil population arising in occupied enemy territory or incident to hostilities or domestic disturbances.

At the time Governor Poindexter of Hawaii signed the proclamation of martial law it appeared that the institution of such regulation was essential because the civil authorities were unable to cope with the military emergency. By 1943 Hawaii had shifted gears from defensive to offensive preparations. Thus, the continued use of the military tribunals for trial of civilians and the prohibition against writs of habeas corpus after 1943 were criticized.”

Mr. Donoghue is perfectly prepared to do what needs to be done at this important time in American history. And, don’t forget that Sidney Powell is a seasoned military attorney.

Frankly, we are getting fed up with these so-called Trump team members who cannot put together a report better than we have given here at AIM4Truth over the last 4+ years.

John Ratcliffe, sir with all due respect, it better be one big explosive report – at least a million pages, because that’s as many documents that we have researched and uploaded to our sites for President Trump’s use in eradicating these evil people and ancient control systems off of our planet.

Patriots are fully prepared to rip apart your report and expose its shortcomings, disinformation, or propaganda if it doesn’t tell the full and whole truth. Our network is powerful and our ‘citizens addicted to truth’ are tired of living through this nightmare of a coup attempt on our President as Klaus Schwab is trying to throw the rest of the world into global tyranny.

“The Electors are already here, they’ve been checked in.” Michigan State Police are blocking access to the Capitol, preventing the GOP Electors from getting inside #Michigan #ElectoralCollege #ElectoralCollegeVote

Originally tweeted by Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) on December 14, 2020.

Watch out for Common Core math being displayed by the DemonRats in their Electoral College voting. They think that electors appointed by Secretary of States and Governors are constitutionally recognized. They aren’t. The electors selected by the State Legislators are the ones that are Constitutional.

Here is the real math to those of you sending me emails at your wits end that President Trump won’t win in the end.

PA, GA, MI, WI, AZ, NV, and NM all had GOP electors cast votes for POTUS’

Electorals per state in order of mention: 20 +16 +16+10+11+6+5;

Results = Biden 306 – 84 =222

President Trump 232 +84 = 316

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

Read that carefully!!!!!!

Any State or federal officer automatically loses his/her seat and can’t hold office without 2/3 of Congress approving. This matches the wording of the EO for foreign election interference. Many Democrat and RINOs at State and Federal levels will soon be losing their seats and headed to jail.

BREAKING: #ArizonaHearing: "Are you willing to say under oath, that you've seen the connection to the internet, that you've seen it gone offshore to Frankfurt, Germany?"

Col. Waldron: "Yes, our "White" hat hackers, they have that traffic and the packets." https://t.co/kGUaBS25eX

@smitty_otb

Originally tweeted by Naty 🇺🇸 (@NatyLiy) on November 30, 2020.

Cari Kelemen tweets: “Judge Elsenheimer allowed 22 Dominion voting machines in Antrim County, Michigan to undergo a forensic audit last week, but Michigan officials tried to block the results. This morning, Judge Elsenheimer has ruled to RELEASE the audit results! Finally!”

“We conclude that the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.”

“The allowable election error rate established by the Federal Election Commission guidelines is of 1 in 250,000 ballots (.0008%). We observed an error rate of 68.05%. This demonstrated a significant and fatal error in security and election integrity.”

..”The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency or audit trail.”

.

You might send some of these articles over to the DUMBASS that runs the State Department. He seems to be clueless about British espionage going on in our country since like FOREVER!

Don’t forget this Executive Order signed over the summer. A copy of the order is at the bottom of the page. you have to scroll through lots of interesting stuff to get there:

Katie Hopkins: Welcome to #ShittyMonday

Prepare yourselves for the Salty Tears…

Hang in there, AIM Cats. Douglas told you astrologically what to expect in December 2020. He told you over a year ago that this would happen and recently reminded you of these astrological aspects. Thanks, AIM Patriot Sharon, for sending us this image to share with everyone.

