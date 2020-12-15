.
TRUMP HAILS CHRIST THE REDEEMER: Puts Mary Back in Christmas
AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.
NO-SHOW JOE – ONLY 52K LIVE VIEWERS MID-STREAM
Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Absentee Ballot Distribution Violated State Law, Opens Door For Challenges
Dr. Thomas Cowan / The Contagion Myth
Originally tweeted by D (@BeachHouse23) on December 15, 2020.
Speaking of brainwashed, have you read what the new idiot in charge of the DOJ has to say about foreign election influence? Seriously, all he discusses is propaganda from Nazis and Russians. Not a word about the BRITISH invasion of propaganda and Five Eyes since 1909. Aren’t you growing weary of these SES bureaucrats that don’t know American history and still think we have a “special relationship” with the Brits that is beneficial, warm and fuzzy?
Remarks of Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen on Malign Foreign Influence in U.S. Elections Presented at Center for Strategic and International Studies
Video Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen’s Remarks on Malign Foreign Influence in U.S. Elections
Looks like the weatherman is having a Dominion “glitch” in the software?
BEWARE REUTERS, DAILY MAIL BLAMING RUSSIA FOR HACKING THE TREASURY ETC.
Maybe someone should get this history lesson (video below) to the new idiot in charge of the DOJ who is oblivious to British influence in propaganda and their role in overthrowing President Trump.
July 2019 The World is Run by British Nazis
The British Privy Council calls out Trump as its enemy. Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel report on the latest from the British Privy Council in its attempt to overthrow President Donald Trump. All patriots worldwide need to pay attention to this breaking news as the British monarch wants complete control of the world, even where you live.
VIDEO: Trump Electors, Stop The Steal Coalition Hold Press Conference on Capitol Hill
Red Pill Your Friends: The Human Farmers
Article below by AIM Patriot Jack Suss:
May God continue to bless the lion-hearted among us!
How Lions greet each other: Father & Son meet for evening hunt