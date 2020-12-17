.

Technocracy Part 1

.

.

Video below explains this tweet.

.

.

We have a call into Ann to see what she can tell us about her tweet sources. She is a reliable source so we trust that she would not push something like this unless it was vetted….but until we get more specifics, please treat this as an ‘FYI’.

.

.

Jesse Binnall’s opening statement on evidence of election fraud in Nevada

.

F L A S H B A C K March 1, 2018

.

.

.

“A statement from Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s office on Wednesday night said the deadline won’t be met because career officers [read as Senior Executive Service] in the intelligence community say they’ve “received relevant reporting since the election and a number of agencies have not finished coordinating on the product.””

.

.

.

Joint Statement by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) Read all about it.

.

Did you know that China Chao has a sister – APRIL Chao ? She is married to the Swamp rat James Breyer.

The youngest sister in the Chao family, Angela, currently serves as deputy chairman of the Foremost Group, an international shipping company based out of New York. This company was originally founded in 1964 by Angela’s father, James Chao; he remains the company’s chairman to this day.

Angela Chao received an undergraduate degree in economics from Harvard College and her M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. She currently serves on the Harvard Business School’s Board of Dean’s Advisors, as well as on the Council on Foreign Relations.

In addition to her work with the Foremost Group, Angela Chao tours America, Europe, and Asia as a speaker, talking about her experiences with education and business. In addition, she frequently shares stories from her childhood and of growing up in America, according to her website.

Chao married investment banker Bruce Wasserstein in 2009; he died later that year. She is currently married to Jim Breyer, a venture capitalist and the CEO of Breyer Capital.” Source

“In April 2008, Chao’s father gave Chao and McConnell between $5 million and $25 million, which “boosted McConnell’s personal worth from a minimum of $3 million in 2007 to more than $7 million”[94] and “helped the McConnells after their stock portfolio dipped in the wake of the financial crisis that year”. Source

.

“A massive spike in McConnell’s financial disclosures occurred in 2007 and 2008 following the death of Ruth Chao, with the senator’s federal disclosure jumping from $3 million to $33 million in that two year span according to Forbes.

McConnell’s re-election campaigns have received over $1 million in contributions from Elaine Chao’s family, including James and Angela, according to a 2019 report from the New York Times.” Source

.

Reminds us of that time Mitch came to work beat up with bruises on his hand and face. Are you spanking that RINO pussy, Elaine? Or does your CCP daddy do it for you?

.

Reminds us of Mitch’s good buddy John who had a few black eyes, too.

.

Or how about recently with this SCOTUS SCUMBAG John Roberts who came to work with this shiner?

.

Do you remember James Breyer at Harvard and IBM Eclipse? Well…well..well guess whose name is showing up with the company that Pence visited in Indianapolis on Tuesday – Catalent? Yep, old Jimmy boy is running one of his ‘corporate cons’ again with the same old Pilgrim players – Blackstone, Qinetiq, the Rothschilds, and others. The AFI miners are in the mines digging up the dirt on Catalent- we will be posting a special report later today.

We cannot permit the compromised Vice President to count electoral college votes. He is controlled by the Pilgrims. Stay tuned. More to come!

.

.

An FYI from the Conclave:

.

.

.

.

Ireland to Roll Out Vaccine ‘Certificates’ & Suggests Those Who Refuse Face Restrictions

Trumps EXECUTIVE ORDER MISUNDERSTOOD – Here’s the TRUTH

.

Vatican City displays Ugly and Inappropriate Nativity once again

.

Thank you, AIM Patriot Sharon, who sourced the picture and said it was from Eric Trump’s Instagram feed.

.

.

The Courage Of A Male Lion

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

