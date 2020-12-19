.

Let’s talk about the non-stop British attacks on America…which have been going on since the 1700s. We thought we had won the first American Revolutionary War, but the Brits were back in 1812 to attack us again. This time, President Andrew Jackson won the day for the second American Revolution.

The War of 1812 – The Battle of New Orleans

The Queen’s Monarch could not have some rogue nation like the United States upend British Empire world domination so they tried a new strategy – infiltration. This is how they wiggled their way into our bureaucracy (Senior Executive Service), our military and patent office (SERCO/Qinetiq), our media (Empire Press Union of 1909), and our spy network (Five Eyes is the British spy network on the United States). Additionally, our Courts and Legislatures are filled with British – China operatives which are British-American Pilgrims.

What most folks don’t realize yet, but will soon enough, is that the Queen ordered (through her Privy Council proxies) the assassination of John F. Kennedy, a deed that was carried out by crown agent Allen Dulles. Kennedy was set to expose the secret society known as the Pilgrims and the evil Federal Reserve banking system to the entire world, but the Queen had already deployed her silent armies throughout the United States government. So they shot him. The Queen of England commanded the murder of an American president.

Since then the British enemy lodged itself ever deeper into our internal affairs to this day when we see Mark Malloch-Brown’s corrupt election system all over the world, rigging elections everywhere to favor the Queen and the British Empire. Of course, in their arrogance to name their system, they give themselves away – DOMINION.

What we knew here at the American Intelligence Media is that the “rules of warfare” change over time. If we wanted to defeat the British – once and for all – we would need to transcend their program of indoctrination, brainwashing, programming, and propaganda as these were the modern weapons used in war to overtake the minds and psyches of the American people. To win, we would need to fight at a “higher level” of advantage – hence we are using education to antidote British lies.

The humorous video below illustrates the rigidity of British warfare techniques. Today we are defeating them with our superior weapon – truth information spread all over the world through the internet. The British Imperial Empire and the British-American Pilgrims have no place to hide anymore.

Rules of modern warfare change with the times.

In order to regain our freedom from the Evil Empire, God anointed one special leader to take them all by surprise with his superior Art of War which has been moving “chess pieces” all around the world stage for 4 years in anticipation of the day when he, President Trump, like Caesar, would cross the Rubicon.

Caesar “crossing the Rubicon”

There is no mistake in the Snapchat post from President Trump yesterday. The symbolism is obvious. The Rubicon has been crossed. There is no going back, patriots. Did you know, that when Julius Caesar crossed the Rubicon, he did so with the 13th Legion. The 13th Legion’s symbol was the lion.

We live free, or die under the tyranny of British dominion.

Enter Shikari – Crossing The Rubicon

President Trump invites you to “cross the Rubicon” in a big, wild protest on January 6 in D.C.. The Commander-in-Chief has sounded the alarm for his patriot militia. Be there. We hear that many are coming armed because if the rule of law is not followed for the voting process, patriots will ignore every “law on the books” about guns and stand ready to show Congress why we have a Second Amendment.

It is not just for America that we fight for freedom; it is for all people everywhere who yearn to be free. No one belts it out better than Nina Simone – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free

To defeat your enemy, you need to know who they are. Long ago these British pussies knew they didn’t have the braun and will-force to fight hand-to-hand with good ole American patriots so they infiltrated us domestically to try and destroy us – messing with our minds is what they did with their lies and propaganda.

CAT’S OUT OF THE BAG!! We know who they are and patriots are coming for their royal asses.

Here’s today’s British Army.

Here’s today’s United States army, in comparison. To our British patriot friends who are also victims of the British Imperial Empire, please step aside. We don’t want to hurt you, but we are fully prepared to remove your swampy monarch from the face of the Earth – American style – if the Dominion doesn’t concede the American Revolution, once and for all.

Wanna Fight AMERICA? 5 Reasons the U.S. Military Will Make You DEAD

Here is the #1 Terrorist Organization in the world – the British-American Pilgrims Society .

Patriots reject this vision of humanity’s future. ‘You will own nothing, and you will be happy’: Warnings of ‘Orwellian’ Great Reset

This is a meme…but an interesting one at that. What do you think?

Can’t trust Mike Pence to count electoral college votes. He is a pro-genocide Pilgrims Society globalist.

F L A S H B A C K VIDEO March 2019 What were Pence and Paul Ryan up to?

Media Blackout: Moderna’s FDA Report Lists 13 Total Deaths, 6 In Vaccine Group, 7 In Placebo

Kenny Chesney – This Is Our Moment

AIM Patriot Tom notes: “Supreme Court DOCKet definition…….tied to the Queen’s Wharf permission to ENTER or NOT…….a UK WHARF in every country.”

Yes, we reply to Tom, our federal court system is a Royal Court system laid on top of our own United States judicial system. Read the Constitution and you will not find provisions for FEDERAL courts, except as provided in the language below. This is where the British Imperial Empire inserted itself into the legal affairs of America. Then the Brits (British-American Pilgrims) infiltrated our Supreme Court so that it is completely de-fanged with all but 2 patriots.

Article III, Section 1, of the Constitution establishes the judicial branch of the federal government, stating that “the judicial power of the United States shall be vested in one supreme Court, and in such inferior Courts as the Congress may from time to time ordain and establish.” These courts are supposed to serve as guardians of the Constitution and federal statutes. In its present form, the federal judiciary is comprised of three main tiers of courts: 94 district courts, 13 courts of appeals, and the United States Supreme Court.

They have their own court system

Going to be difficult to roll this propaganda back, Scumbag Roberts. Citizens everywhere spit on your traitorous black robes. Why haven’t you registered as a foreign agent – which indeed you are one? John Roberts Destroys American Court System for the Queen

THE CHINESE CENSORSHIP SONG

Keep in mind that Blackstone is one of the companies invested in the bioweapons manufacturing at Catalent where Vice President Pence is promoting nation-wide extermination of American citizens through their bioweapons called “vaccines” from BioNTech.

DE BLASIO: “I’d like to say very bluntly: our mission is to redistribute wealth.”

Originally tweeted by Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) on December 18, 2020.

Dog Wants a Kitty

Here’s a clean copy for your phone wallpaper or a template for a meme. He is counting on us, patriots. If you can’t get to D.C. on January 6th, find a way to show your support. This election is a game-changer for every person on the planet. Let’s make sure we win and the Pilgrims lose.

