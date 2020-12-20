.

We are all patriots in this epic movement to Make Our Planet Great Again. Stand with your American patriot brothers and sisters on January 6, 2021 to take back your country from the EVIL EMPIRE.

The American Patriot

You have been called to action, patriots.

.

Citizens and countries around the world are still fighting the Evil Empire. They have hidden themselves in your country by infiltrating your government, your schools, your religions, your culture. We must eradicate this EVIL from our planet. All together, patriots. Heave ho! Know who the globalist LOYALISTS are in your communities and nations. They are still here – never left. History Brief: Patriots and Loyalists

.

DUMBASS ALERT!

This piece of globalist garbage needs to be hauled out by his fat, stupid ass into the streets of public opinion for his lack of knowledge about the real state of affairs between the British loyalists and American patriots. Imagine being the Secretary of State and not knowing that Mark Malloch-Brown is responsible for DOMINION election rigging all around the world. Imagine being as dumb as Pompass and not knowing that Arvinder Sambei, a British agent, worked with Robert Mueller to undermine Trump in the Russia Collusion operation.

Imagine being as dumb as this British loyalist and not reporting that the coronavirus vaccine was patented at British Pirbright and that the Queen holds the golden shares of Lockheed, SERCO, and Qinetiq.

Nope…this dumbass is calling out the Russians for election interference….blaa, blaa, blaa.

.

.

.

For those looking to organize with their local states:

https://discord.gg/bTMYrQ8UuN

They are organizing for travel/boarding/meetups/women travelling

ALL STATES ARE ORGANIZING AND YOU CAN GET INTO YOUR STATE VIA SAME LINK.

.

.

Don’t be left out of this once-in-a-lifetime OVERTHROW of humanity’s oppressors. Join us on January 6, 2021 no matter where you are in the world. Read inside to see what folks around the world are saying about January 6

.

.

One-Man_Riot writes:

“I burst into tears. My rage at this attempted theft of our entire country boiled over. My hands still tremble for want of justice. I already know the streets of DC will not be able to hold the sea of patriots. I will be there. I will be armed. I will not obey any authority but the Commander in Chief. Law enforcement in the Capitol has chosen the wrong side. I will be campaigning to insist DC police stand down or face the consequences. This is OUR fucking country! Not the police’s, not the lawmakers, not the judges. They have forgotten their role. They have forgotten their oaths. They will be sternly reminded.

I will not be at the steps of the Capitol Building. I will be at the FRONT FUCKING DOOR! Join me. Surround it. It belongs to us. We own it through blood and treasure. Any legislature that attempts to enter will face a personal accounting. They made me fear for my life and my future. They will now know that fear. We owe them nothing. They owe us everything.

This massive gathering of Americans should start with a 360 degree surrounding of the capitol building and spread outward. Nobody in or out without our permission. Don’t be distracted by stages and speeches and events. We are past that. The Tree of Liberty is in desperate need of watering.”

.

We are the 99% Darren Smith

.

This video was so good that we preserved a back-up version so that it would not be lost.

Sucharit Bhakdi, MD, Microbiologist. (Dec. 19, 2020). COVID-19, SARS=CoV-2: The Biggest Experiment ever done – Doom, Del Bigtree interview from Kiel, Germany. TheHighwire. (4.04 GB).

Also at: https://www.brighteon.com/54bf2a1f-fe70-49ba-ad4d-c38b6bf6bdfb

.

Share the tweet and educate the idiots among us – the British never left and this is who we are really fighting to gain our independence…all over again.

.

Yeah…you need some American and Trump flags. 🙂

.

Nico Vega ‘Beast’ Lyrics Music Video

.

Watch this pathetic globalshit lie to his citizens. British patriots, your lockdowns will not stop until you are all vaccinated and exterminated.

“It is with a very heavy heart, I must tell you, we cannot continue with Christmas as planned”

Boris Johnson says relaxation of Covid rules for Christmas has been scrapped for large parts of England and cut to just Christmas Day for rest of the country

Originally tweeted by BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) on December 19, 2020.

.

.

.

.

How Changing Your Story Can Change Your Life – Dr. Bruce Lipton

It’s too late for John Roberts to roll back this fake story. Citizens are so disgusted by his rulings, from Obamacare to election integrity to his name that appears on the Lolita Express flight log. Scumbag Roberts is a disgusting GLOBALIST PIG and LOYALIST to the Evil Empire.

.

.

To patriots everywhere in the world: We are going through the eye of the storm. Imagine the tornado that took Dorothy from the land of the black and white to one of color and wonder. This is the SHIFT that we have been waiting for.

On January 6, 2021, Epiphany and Feast of the Lights, let us all, everywhere in the world, acknowledge out New World Awakening. AIM Patriot Luke suggests that our world wide theme song for the event might be “twist and shout”. We like it. It is easy to remember and can easily be translated in all languages.

We can all relate to the twists and whirlwinds of 2020. Let’s shout out to new beginnings without Pilgrims Society rule.

Spread the word through your downline. Humanity is breaking its chains from the Pilgrims Society/British Imperial Empire rule over the world. Let’s TWIST AND SHOUT! (Start at :56 mark)

Why We Should Never Apologize For Our RACE

‘Christmas Star’ Will Appear On the 21st for First Time in 800 Years.

Now our kitties are watching the Dear Kitten videos.

