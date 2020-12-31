.

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

“We’re In” – Witness Testifies Dominion Voting Equipment, and Internal Data, Hacked Live During Georgia Senate Hearing

IvankasBathWater posted the image below with this comment: “I am a full access poll watcher for early voting in the Georgia runoffs. I’m at the place now and I used WiFi radar app to try and check for hidden networks. 14 machines, 2 tabulators, 17 hidden nets. I have full access to the machines when the voting finishes. Nerds tell me what to do.”

GEORGIA.🚨

"I think I want to vote for Biden…"

Explosive video at the Georgia State Senate Judiary Subcte. hearing election shows an *ELECTION SUPERVISER* demonstrating Dominion's "adjudication" process has a 'permission to cheat mode' as experts have warned.

WATCH:🔻

"The problem was that they could never *reduplicate* what happened on Election Night & every time they ran the numbers, they got a DIFFERENT NUMBER…"

"How many times did that happen?"

"FIVE TIMES. They ran 15K ballots FIVE TIMES."

TRUMP To Address Jan. 6 Patriot Rally DC, Pulitzer, Hayley, Pence #FreedomRally

Note to Horseman and other AIM Patriots in the UK: Please give us an update on what is going on with Brexit that the American media may not be reporting.

We don’t know if this came from President Trump or the Easter Bunny, but we thought there were some great points to be made; we share it for the content, not the contributor.

Rod Serling Was Prophetic With This Warning

Federal Reserve Can In No Way Exit The Mortgage Market Without Causing a Housing Crisis. Actually, this presents an excellent opportunity for adjustments in mortgages all over the country. When these “shadow bank” mortgage companies collapse, home dwellers who are paying off their loans should be able to keep their homes and pay off the remainder of the loan, interest free, to the U. S. Treasury.

Here’s the deal, all these shadow banking corporatists know that the end is near; that’s what the reset is all about. The globalshits need to crash the market so that they can pick up what few assets people are holding. But the people are awake and this time around (compared to 2001 and 2008), and we say let the average person benefit from their collapse.

“May her death not be in vain, but to warn others of the danger of the vaccine. For a virus which has cures and even without cures has over a 99% survival rate for most people. Healthy young people are more likely to die of a lightening strike.”

President Trump Demands Georgia Governor Kemp Resign!

Seriously, why is this hotshot attorney Lin Wood so far behind the truth of John Robert’s full corruption? SCUMBAG Roberts has done much worse than illegally adopt children. For those of you on Twitter, please drop in to Lin’s account and get the man up to speed. We left you relevant links in yesterday’s Cat Report about Roberts to show his corruption.

The tweet. Get in there and educate Lin Wood.

This is where all that foreign money goes to USAID, OPIC, and other money laundering operations that politicians have used for decades to increase their off shore accounts. Hop on Board the OPIC – USAID Corporate Gravy Train. Operated by Senior Executive Service. Fueled by U.S. Taxpayers.

Red Pill Your Friends: 2020 in Review

The 10 Days That Changed The World, Washington’s Crossing the Delaware

Do You Love Me? Whoa. This is scary. These robot soldiers have no wires attached to anything and are completely lacking anything remotely known as human morality. They will probably be used to remove dead citizen causalities who have been locked down in their homes after dying of starvation, 5G, and vaccinations.

Betsy has to scoot now to prepare the Prosperity Day Dinner for the family. It’s a meal that I have never missed since I first had hoppin-johns and greens as a wee child back in Birmingham, Alabama. The family said that if you ate this food on New Years Day, you would have luck, prosperity, and abundance the rest of the year. Well, it’s been working for me and now the event has grown and people call us up about a week before the meal and ask if they can come because they had a great year and want to cash in on the next.

The basics include some kind of pork, turnips or collards, black eye peas, rice, and cornbread. We add extra dishes to add to the joyous festivities. We also award one family member with the annual Hoppin Johns Award for outstanding prosperity for the previous year. Each year it gets more challenging to name “the winner” because EVERYONE!! does better, year after year.

Maybe it’s a tradition that you can add to your family holidays.

According to popular folklore, if these foods are eaten on New Year’s Day, you’re guaranteed good luck throughout the year:

Peas and beans symbolize coins or wealth. Choose traditional black-eyed peas, lentils, or beans to make a dish seasoned with pork, ham, or sausage.

Choose traditional black-eyed peas, lentils, or beans to make a dish seasoned with pork, ham, or sausage. Greens resemble money, specifically folding money . Make dishes using green, leafy vegetables to ensure good fortune for the coming year. Southern favorites include collard greens, kale, chard, mustard greens, and turnip greens.

. Make dishes using green, leafy vegetables to ensure good fortune for the coming year. Southern favorites include collard greens, kale, chard, mustard greens, and turnip greens. Pork is considered a sign of prosperity in some cultures because pigs root forward. This is probably the reason many Southern New Year’s Day dishes contain pork or ham.

in some cultures because pigs root forward. This is probably the reason many Southern New Year’s Day dishes contain pork or ham. Cornbread might symbolize gold because corn kernels represent coins. Yet, cornbread is also essential with black-eyed peas and greens, so you can triple your luck with these natural complements.

because corn kernels represent coins. Yet, cornbread is also essential with black-eyed peas and greens, so you can triple your luck with these natural complements. We always add a few bottles of champagne and non-alcoholic bubblies to symbolize silver that we hope breaks out of banker rigging and suppression and is allowed to find its true value in the market place this year.

Why Cats Love Boxes So Much

