Yes, you read that correctly. Today you have a Cat Report in your inbox, at least you do if you are a subscriber to AIM4Truth. The Cat Reports are daily “lesson plans” for the adult home school we call the AIM School of Truth. We have provided our community with hundreds of lesson plans that contain videos, articles, opinions, and musings of material that can help you better understand the information battlefield in the Great Information War. Our intent was/is to “educate” you on the real enemy of humanity – the British-American Pilgrims Society – so that you feel confident in helping your network of followers see the “big picture” that explains all the weed activity in the swamp.

For example, we showed you that the swamp is controlled inside the D. C. bureaucracies by crown agents called Senior Executive Services. This includes most everyone that has been involved with the overthrow attempt of our President from Mike Pompeo, Robert Mueller, Peter Strzok, James Comey, Susan Rice, Lisa Page….so many and too many to name here. But we have exposed them all over the years.

These are all SES and/or crown agents and traitors of America.

We have shown you that the British Imperial Empire and the British-American Pilgrims (just one big club of royal globalshits) are at the apex of the control mechanism of the planet and that they use CHINA as their face. Even Henry Kissinger, Mr. China himself, was an officer in the Pilgrims Society; his job was to dismantle the United States and give it over to China where the Pilgrims control it all.

As any lesson plan in a class of highly informed patriots like yourselves, we aren’t interested in spinning day-old news over and over again. That is what is going on right now in the internet. Folks are re-hashing and thrashing about with all kinds of disinformation, propaganda, and distractions. Google and YouTube are censoring truth content produced by patriots so that there is not much relevant material to place on a daily Cat Report, except for our own citizen intelligence reports, which you have already read over the last few years. This is why we always say:

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

We want to to stay focused and centered with President Trump’s actions in the upcoming weeks. So glad to hear that many of you are attending January 6. Wouldn’t it be great if President Trump had a big video screen and showed a video of the Clintons behind bars inside a GITMO jail cell? Now THAT would be some kind of WILD party!

This video of ‘my imagination’ might pan other jail cells and show Chinese spies Dianne Feinstein, Eric Swalwell, and a dozen or so Congressional CCP spies all arrested – just prior to the 117th Congress being seated. Oops…not everyone makes it to the chambers as they are detained at GITMO, awaiting their military tribunals.

Of course, this is crazy patriot speculation coming from all corners of the internet where folks are just plain exhausted from this 4-year war, which is really the end stages of the 200-year war planned by Cecil Rhodes and Alfred Milner, implemented at the Empire Press Union meeting in 1909.

Just because the corrupt media and politicians don’t talk about these matters doesn’t make them untrue. They can’t talk about SES, the Pilgrims, or Mark Malloch-Brown without revealing their global strategy of imprisoning the entire world in the New World Order.

This is what is frustrating in putting together a daily Cat these days – so many in the alternative media have not taken the steps in consciousness to see the big picture so their information is not complete, stops short, or takes the reader in a direction that is not going to win the war.

Actually, these creeps pictured above were SELECTED by the rigged election systems we know today as DOMINION, which also selected Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Nancy Pelosi, Josh Hawley, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, and their congressional pals.

Is it time to water the Tree of Liberty with the blood of traitors?

“What country before ever existed a century and half without a rebellion? And what country can preserve it’s liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms. The remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon and pacify them. What signify a few lives lost in a century or two? The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is it’s natural manure.” Thomas Jefferson, 1787.

Folks are looking at the possibility that Vice President Pence is a globalist and will throw President Trump under the bus. We don’t trust him after doing this research:

Steve Turley has his doubts. In this video Lawsuit to FORCE Vice President Mike Pence to Hand Trump Election he explains why. (As usual, you will want to skip over the first few minutes of his warm-up and commercial.)

Mo Brooks and Tom Fitton explain What Happens with the Electoral College on January 6

Inside this article is a link to Louie Gohmert’s motion:

A comment from ‘IWanttotalknow’ writes: “Canadian here. Only because of the craziness of the last few years did I end up looking into politics and history. Lot of reading George Washington, 1776, Lincoln, a lot of associated history… And given where we are, how we got here, my mind is absolutely blown that they managed to not only come up with the Constitution, all the other documents, but how incredibly well they’ve held up.

To the point that I adore the Constitution, it’s history, it made me really see how bad politics had gotten, you can see where much of America’s greatness comes from… Just understanding the natural law, or negative rights … Founding fathers are revered for very, very good reasons.”

All the while, the background drums of coronavirus, lockdowns and face masks continue to beat, creating a backdrop of fear and distrust among citizens and their governments, with the intent on locking down humanity into the global prison planet ruled by the Pilgrims Society.

Yes, we heard SES Catherine Austin Fitts blather on about this in a recent video. Did you notice that she never discusses SES, the Crown Agents, the Pilgrims, or the things that matter that someone in her position should know about and alert her audience, but she keeps you in a small box wrapped in fear? What do you expect from a limited hangout like hers. Who is Catherine Austin Fitts?

Thanks to AIM Patriot Kat for having the courage to step out of her mental jail cell and sending us this video and message. Please take a moment and watch, then send to your downline. We want to see more people having this courage to unmask and help others to do the same. Plus there could be free groceries involved!

Maybe you can’t make your stand in D.C. on January 6th….perhaps you could do what Kat and her team did.

We are loving Leah Dundas videos these days. She is on fire and sees the bigger picture of possibilities. In this video she looks at ‘Connecting the Dots on Trump’s Recent Personnel Changes and Executive Orders‘.

These are some of CEOs that sold America to the CCP. There is no “rehabilitation” for traitors. Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, all of them – TRAITORS TO AMERICA. They must be executed. Prepare your downline.

There is a Chinese take-over of America by American corporations and their treasonous CEOS. We reminded you of these criminal activities in the report just below. These traitors will need to be executed once they go through the appropriate trials and found guilty of TREASON:

Thanks to “Free” from You Are Free TV for this article below that shows us that Great Game India is paying attention to the British, with a reminder to AIM Cats that if your sources of truth aren’t talking about the Pilgrims, the Brits, and genocide, then they are distracting you from targeting humanity’s common enemy.

Below we have Lin Wood tweeting about John Roberts, but if you look at the conversation going on under the tweet, people are clueless about the depth of Robert’s corruption. We have provided documented research (just below) to remind you that Roberts is a step-n-fetch-it boy for the Queen.

Please start directing folks to the information about Scumbag Roberts that goes beyond the children, who are now adults, that he adopted. His corruption is much, much more profound. While you are at it, educate your downline about two more SCOTUS sell-outs – Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.

John Roberts Destroys American Court System for the Queen

SCOTUS John Roberts is Queen Elizabeth’s Right Hand Man

Justice John Roberts Screws Inventors. His Ugly Wife Screws Everyone.

Jane Sullivan Roberts (wife of SCUMBAG Roberts) oversees the recruiting of Pilgrims Society soldiers globally

Don’t forget the other Pilgrims on the Supreme Court: Brett Kavanaugh Is a Pilgrims Society Operative out to Destroy America and the Constitution. Neil Gorsuch, too.

Nellie_the_Beaut points out: “Please note: Chief Justice John Roberts is solely responsible for the FISA Court, and appoints and supervises all judges on that court. WE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE HAVE NEVER RECEIVED AN EXPLANATION ABOUT THE SPYING ON DONALD TRUMP THAT WAS SANCTIONED DIRECTLY BY THE FISA COURT.

There has been no repercussions on any of the complicit judges or John Roberts, who had to have been aware of the coup attempt to block, then remove a duly elected president. JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS WAS COMPLICIT AND INTEGRAL TO OPERATION HURRICANE.”

AIM Patriot Lynn sends us a delightful note that you can do, too: “On all the videos I watch I leave in the comments to check out aim4truth. I tell my friends also. Y’all are the best news info out there. Thanks so much for all ya do.”

AIM Patriot Dawn chimes in:

“Have been listening for about 2 years and haven’t missed one since.



I am wondering if it’s possible if any of these election fraud cases would be held in secret courts?



Thank you for consistently figure out what’s really happening long before anyone else that I know.”

Our reply: We don’t know how this plays out, Dawn. Let’s just watch for ACTIONABLE items at this point and see how the Master Warrior moves the chess pieces. Make sure to check the Trump tweets a few times during the day:

Inquiring minds want to know if Kamala will show up for the 1117th Congress on January 3 as a seated Senator, or whether she will resign her seat for the imaginary one that she thinks she and Joe won?

AIM Patriot Elaine asks: I am rediscovering your great work after an absence of a few years. Really appreciating what you have been doing. Was wondering if you could point me to the time period when you started discussing the Pilgrim Society so I can get up to speed with that. I just went through the 10 or so latest videos and would understand them better If I could watch your earlier work. Thank you, and kind regards.

Our reply: We have written so much…where to start! How about searching “Pilgrim Society” on our search bar and see what you find.

Don’t forget that the vaccines are filled with these nasty nanobots that are activated by heat – like 5G.

Drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre opens in north west England

Maybe some of y’all construction folks headed to the PROTEST can build something like this in front of Congress. It would be an awesome 3d ‘meme’.

SheNerd the Deplorable tweets: For those traveling to DC on Jan. 6th, I’m a native to the area and I would like to share with you what I will be doing this time and what I have done for the last two rallies…1/ READ THREAD HERE

Missed your daily cat video? Here’s a fun one that can be exhausting to watch. Our cats always follow me when the deliveryman brings a package

As far as upcoming Cat Reports, they will be delivered as we have relevant content- sometimes it might be a few days before we push out. All depends on available online content. In the meantime, you can start reading our book about the heart which will show you how to use this amazing organ of supersensible perception.

