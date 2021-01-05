.

MASSIVE “Prayer To Save America” Rally in Washington, DC’s Freedom Plaza

Trump | Never Come Down (2020 Victory Version)

Trump: Hillary’s real quiet now

JUST IN: Georgia Dominion machines are down in 3 Republican areas.

“Dominion machines in 3 of the largest Republican precincts are down.They are told they cant scan their ballots because the machines dont work.The pole workers are saying ‘When it’s fixed we’ll scan it for you’. There’s all kinds of red flags”

Originally tweeted by WW News 🚨 (@WW_NEWS_) on January 5, 2021.

Jeannie Rhee is getting lots of attention today for being behind the arrest of The Proud Boys in D.C. Y’all know about this Mueller BITCH who smiles from behind her Chinese face:

Former Mueller prosecutor Jeannie Rhee seems to be the originator of the charges against Tarrio, according to court documents obtained by MLLUSA. Rhee, who led the witch-hunt against Trump advisor Roger Stone, was listed on court documents as the attorney representing the African American church who claims it was their BLM banner that was stolen by someone and burned by The Proud Boys last month in DC, according to documents filed with the court in early January. Source

‘Borrowing a Boat to Go Out on the Ocean’

Over 423,000 votes removed from Trump in Pennsylvania, data scientists say

Rogan O’Hadley tweets:

1. Pence rejects electors from fraud states; sent back to state legislatures

2. Biden doesn’t have 270 on 1/6

3. State legislatures convene hearings

4. Trump drops powerful new evidence

5. Fraud states decertify

6. 12A House Vote – 1 per state delegation

7. Trump 2nd term

FORGOT TO ADD

8. Hang the traitors.

Love seeing this image on many remote channels. Shows us that our early citizen intelligence reports are landing in “inboxes” everywhere.

Nigel Farage reacts to the latest UK lockdown.

Side effect: DEATH. The Pilgrims used language to trick you into thinking a bioweapon which can sterilize and/or kill you and your progeny is actually a “vaccine” that will keep you safe. THE BIG LIE.

Lin Wood tweets: Note to Chief Justice John Roberts: Many are interested in docket entry numbers 41, 46, 57, 58, & 60 in Case No. 15-545 below. As head of highest court obligated to rule on election fraud cases, would you inform public of contents of these entries & then resign? Or vice versa?

“Patrick Byrne published a Twitter thread on Monday making two really shocking claims: First, he says that a legitimate ballot-printing shop in Michigan was printing excess ballots for fraudulent purposes – and there’s documented evidence proving it. Second, he says that there’s now evidence that Georgia had faked ballots from China and was busy shredding them.” Read More

Pam Popper | Full Interview | Planet Lockdown

Stashes Of Bricks Are Being Found In DC Near Freedom Plaza – Officially They Are For Construction Work But Locals Say They Were Left There Over Night Source

Patriot using Craigslist and Crowdsource to get rid of the Antifa bricks!

Another solution is to get quick concrete and pour over the mound to secure the bricks. Better yet, build a BBQ pit, bring the charcoal and start the grilling!

The Trump Unity float has been spotted in D.C. This video from September 2020 shows you what’s coming.

BLM Riot Turns Into MAGA YMCA Dance Party

The best remedy against a tormenting astral being

Lucifer and Ahriman are at their most harmful when they are not seen, when they remain invisible. Let us suppose that somebody is tormented by ahrimanic forces; what would be the best remedy? The best remedy would be for him to have some kind of picture made of Ahriman which he could place in his room. The best remedy against an astral being which torments one, is to place it before oneself in a physical form. It is incorrect to suppose that if we have Ahriman before us we will be persecuted by him; the contrary is true. Things must be made visible. But we must not let the matter get on our nerves; we must not develop a condition in which, if we happen to pass by the picture of Ahriman and look at it unconsciously, we then carry the image within ourselves. For this image will then be invisible inside us, thus making us nervous or excited.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 275 – Art as Seen in the Light of Mystery Wisdom: Lecture Three: IMPULSES OF TRANSFORMATION FOR MAN’S ARTISTIC EVOLUTION II – Dornach, 30th December 1914

