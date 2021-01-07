.

The Sting

Lots to unpack here, patriots. False flags, Antifa, treason, and a president getting ready to go nuclear. Don’t think for one minute that President Trump has conceded or is not going to be inaugurated for a second term.

President Donald Trump is the Master of the Art of War and has drawn America’s enemies deep inside his territory.

President Trump was betrayed by Judas Thirty Pences of Silver. Like Christ after Judas’ betrayal, there was the crucifixion which we witnessed on January 6 in the Capitol and now our leader has gone dark, just as Christ did in his descent into Hell. His followers are weeping and wailing, just as Christ’s followers did over 2,000 years ago, because the future without the hope and love he brought to our movement seems gone forever.

Then, like now, you need to call upon your faith to carry you through these dark days. Trump has not conceded. Pay attention to the Art of War and what is unfolding for the world to see.

The Best is Yet to Come

Why can I be so adamant about this, patriots? First, because we did the intelligence work for over 4 years, every single day, and provided the Trump team with detailed research that 17 intelligence agencies failed to do. You were here with us. You know the MASSIVE amount of evidence we provided.

Second, in 1984 I had an experience that I call my Divine Vision. It took all these years to “unpack” the message, but today I see it as the Miracle it was and is. Christ is with us, patriots. Heroes are persecuted, crucified, then…

Resurrected!

Continue to pray for President Trump and his family’s protection as he and his team lead us to freedom.

“This is not really about a stolen election. This is the culmination of a series of attacks by the enemy. Long planned. This is War. Trump means to win it. Not just the battle. The whole War. The Final World War.

Do think he didn’t know this was going to happen? Sheesh! Even I did, and I’m nobody.

The military have been very quiet. Would the vaunted US military really just succumb to conquest by China?

Has anyone even asked?”

Thirty. Pieces. Of. Silver.

Tenth Circle of Hell.

Here it appears that Judas is being paid off with a coin – which is probably the keys to a fully-loaded offshore account to thank him for his treasonous service.

Judas’ 30 pieces of silver! This was at 3:42 am EST when the electoral counts were completed 😟

Originally tweeted by Victoria (@dovehome) on January 7, 2021.

Watch how quickly Loeffler throws President Trump under the bus. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA): “I cannot now in good conscience object…” The False Flag operation of Antifa breaking into Congress under the guise of being Trump supporters is giving these “turncoats” justification for their treasonous actions. Listen to this traitor use the ‘break-in’ as an excuse for her decision.

Swimeasy posts: “I agree almost entirely with what you [another commentor] stated, including the breaching was staged to give cover to the likes of Loeffler (whose husband, owner of NY Stock Exchange came out for Biden and a globalist so no shock she changed her objection as she never intended to do so) and all of those who had been cleverly coy to conceal their treason (looking at Cruz- only objection was AZ and Blackburn no objections). Bottom line is- all is now finally revealed and on the record for supporting election fraud, including Pence.

I grew up in NYC and this wonderful man who loves our country just does not give up and slink off into to the night admitting defeat. Like Rudy G, he has dealt head on with some very shadowy characters in NYC and particularly in construction management.

As I have posted before, POTUS Trump is a fan of the Art of War and American Thinker did publish recently on our POTUS employing Sun Tzu strategy. He does not freely telegraph strategic information (Note: Middle East Peace Agreements).

As such, while America got battered today, I don’t think we have yet seen the Last Act.

Didn’t take Lindsey long to thrust a knife in the President’s back. Senator Lindsay Graham on Biden: “I prayed he would lose. He won! He’s the legitimate president”

Joe Biden certified as next President of the United States

False Flag Actor

Yesterday four busloads and vehicles of BLM/Antifa were escorted into position by DC police. They were dressed like “MAGA” and told to wear their caps backward when needed for identification. They want to start their Communist war.

Witness to the woman who was shot: Name not yet released.

Originally tweeted by Haley Kennington 🇺🇲 (@kenningtonsays) on January 6, 2021.

They didn’t storm anything, they were let in.

They didn’t storm anything, they were let in. pic.twitter.com/8N3bvHEgCv — 𝐖Δ𝐑ᵗ𝐈๓𝕖gเᖇˡ (@WarTimeGirl) January 6, 2021

Disclose TV reports: Acting Secretary of Defence confirms it was VP Mike Pence, not President Trump who authorised deployment of the National Guard.

One lone security guard leads Antifa-types INTO House floor and says “Go!”

If he was really trying to stop them, wouldn’t he have shouted “Stop?” Radioed someone for backup?

The moment we realized that this is a staged psyop pic.twitter.com/Ckk4XtMeWB — MpD (@IndigoLeo10) January 6, 2021

.

Do you see how they ran this false flag with Antifa right at the time they were voting in order to create a diversion for their treasonous acts? But we aren’t fooled. Patriots don’t behave like thugs.

TRUMP : never give up, never!

AIM Patriot Tim writes:

I know we’ll get through.

All of the TRUTH and REVELATION— all of those thousands of patriots who love their country and are so grateful to their heroic President!

We learned our government is rotten and our country is beautiful!

Thank you, Tyla & Douglas!

I know you’ve given me so much by allowing me to see this as a spiritual journey. It’s shared and it’s individual.

I am full of hope tonight!

Shopify just deplatformed Trump’s various stores.

https://shop.donaldjtrump.com

https://trumpstore.com

https://trumpvictory.com/

I saw the whole thing at the Capitol and here’s what really happened during the Trump march

Blurpy posts:

Things are going extremely well, from my view.

EXTREMELY well.

This day is the day we have been waiting for. Today had to happen to get where we are going. These traitors were never going to willingly board the prison plane to Gitmo.

I think Trump gave them every chance to do this peacefully, but it was NEVER going to happen. They are all facing 20+ years in prison, or a firing squad. It was always going to be like this, and Trump has planned for this for years. He has the Insurrection Act, he has the E.O., he has the Special Ops and the military on his side. He has the truth on his side. He has us on his side.

The eggs were finally broken. Now Trump can make us our Omelet.

14 days he gets sworn in. Guaranteed. I will sleep soundly tonight.

Hello Betsy and Thomas.



I love your work. I know how busy you and the Conclave are. I am writing to request an audio of what’s happening with POTUS and if I just need to suck it up and tolerate Biden for the next four years. AIM Patriot Dave.

Our reply: We don’t mean to be ignoring our duties at the microphone. Douglas had several surgeries over the last few months. He is recuperating at home, but hasn’t had the energy to do an audio. Meanwhile “Betsy’ has been trying to provide you with extra material in the Cat Reports. Am I sensing that you need more homework, Dave?

Reliance on History

Everyone today who has received a minimum of education has a picture of the spiritual development of Antiquity, of the spiritual evolution that preceded Christianity. But how different this picture would be if Archbishop Theophilus of Alexandria had not burnt in the year 391 seven hundred thousand scrolls which contained vitally important records of Roman, Egyptian, Indian and Greek literature and their cultural life. Just imagine how different would be the picture of Antiquity if these seven hundred thousand scrolls had not been burnt. And from this you will realize how much reliance can be placed on the history of the past which has documentary support — or rather how little reliance!

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 175 – Building Stones for an Understanding of the Mystery of Golgotha: Lecture Nine – Berlin, 1st May 1917

This song is so beautiful, and SO TRUE.

