AIM Videos – Audios November – December 2020

.
December 24, 2020
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/President-Trump-Crosses-the-Delaware-so-to-speak.mp3
.
December 10, 2020
We had a great conversation with “Free” from You are Free TV. #45vsTheCrown : Dom_n_on, Technocracy & 17sev_nty5 #StarsRbright
December 6, 2020
Trump’s Astrological Chart for December 2020 is Amazing
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/President-Trump-astrological-chart-for-December-.mp3
.
December 4, 2020
Blue Wave – Red Wave – Crime Wave
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Are-you-ready-for-the-big-win.mp3
.
November 24, 2020
BUSTED: TÜV SÜD and Foreign Election Interference
Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/11/tuv-sud-and-its-war-on-america.mp3
.
November 18, 2020
It’s not a glitch. It’s a feature.
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Not-a-glitch-A-feature.mp3
.
November 12, 2020
How Many Federal Crimes Were Committed in this Election Fraud Operation?
Raw audio: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/11/landslide-tsunami-big-win.mp3
.
November 9, 2020
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Exhausted-from-so-much-winning.mp3
.
November 4, 2020
President Trump Won the 2020 Re-Election
NeoNazi white supremacist runs the SOS office in Michigan.
Raw audio file to upload and share: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/11/trump-won-the-2020-election.mp3