The image below was posted by ‘Chase20’ with a note:

It took the Democrats, the Republicans, the mainstream media, FBI, CIA, DOJ, Antifa, Dominion, Big Tech, Billionaires, Iran, China, Russia and maybe Italy to take down one man. Anything less and it wouldn’t have been a fair fight!

Listen carefully to hear how many times President Trump says “concede”. Message from President Trump

We can’t tell you what is going on behind the scenes. We can’t tell you what the President is thinking. We can say that if we were engaged in defeating the enemy, which is the British-American Pilgrims Society and their proxies like the CCP and all those nasty swamp rats, we would use a disinformation campaign as a counter-intelligence operation against them. We would trust that our followers would play along with us as a way to psych-out the enemy.

That’s why we aren’t bothered when we hear President Trump hype the vaccines or 5G. We aren’t bothered that he has to wear a mask sometimes or seems to have conceded (when he didn’t). It is WAR, patriots. This is the GREAT INFORMATION WAR. It has been raging since 1909 and the Empire Press Union, but we were all brainwashed (their propaganda war tactic) and couldn’t see clearly until we had 20/20 hindsight.

About that story of Leonardo and the voting machines coming out of Italy, many of you sent me material and I indicated that it was disinformation. It is not complete info and the channels that are pushing the story are PATHETIC researchers who are not telling you the whole truth.

At the bottom of the Cat Report, I have attached some research notes for you to read.

Leonardo tied to IBM Eclipse Foundation, Chandler, Internet of Things and … Eurotech SpA, Ltd.—It’s a British Pilgrims Society operation likely directed out of the Pirbright Space Port via QinetiQ and SERCO.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Leonardo-election-rigging-leads-to-the-Privy-Council.mp3

.

Leonardo SpA (Italy) is a manufacturing hub for the Pilgrims Society new world order.

They build directed energy weapons to kill people and destroy property from Space and 5G

Leonardo SpA (Italy) formerly Leonardo-Finmeccanica. (Dec. 31, 2018). Annual financial report at 31 December 2018. Leonardo S.p.A.

PDF, p. 72

MORE Swamp Rats REVEAL THEMSELVES

Correspondence between two traitors: Mike Pence and Paul Ryan Emails

AIM Patriot Jonathan writes: “You all amaze me with the reach, breath, and width of gathering the truth of the day, month, year and yes, even eternity! I rely on you for the best Truth summary of any situation. That is because you are mostly correct, with a proven track record! This is my way of saying “thanks and keep up the brilliant work”. By the way, check out Juan O’Savin for a military perspective around unfolding events.”

Our reply: We have a dedicated team of researchers who are “Boomers” and still remember how to source documents properly and have a living memory of REAL history. The key team members are entrepreneurs and know how to think big and out of the box!

LOCKDOWN 3

Ploni in Jerusalem posts:

Why would a woman send out a message to the world almost immediately after her daughter-in-law’s supposed murder requesting everyone to join her social-media following?

Why would a police officer shoot a woman if he knew (or didn’t) there were other law enforcement personnel behind her?

Why was there (conveniently) a person recording the entire scene?

Why is the “officer’s” image recorded but he’s covered up?

Where is all the blood from a .45 Glock wound to the neck?

Why did the “victim” conveniently have a full padded backpack to fall on?

Why did someone move to block the marble ballister from her fall, and once she fell, moved so the person recording could get prompt access to the scene?

Who recorded this scene?

What is “Ashli Babbit’s” service record, military training and employment history?

Ashli Babbit ALIVE and WELL The FALSE FLAG Shooting VIDEO

General Stanley McCrystal is a bad dude. This article from May 2020 might shed some light on how they run their information war campaigns.

This image below is not sourced; however, it is appearing everywhere in the Internet. Do your own research to determine its validity.

I sold off my entire stock portfolio yesterday. I’m not really into stock market investing as it is just one big casino as we wrote about in this article: Exchange Casinos Control Practically Everything You Own.

But with the stock market roaring with Trump in office, it was hard to sit on the sidelines and watch all the gains. I invested a year ago (December 2019) and sold yesterday with a whopping 34% ROI. I only invested because Trump was our president and I knew the economy would be on fire with his America First agenda. But now that the election is under fire, it was time to revisit my current situation.

In 2017-18, I played the Crypto Casino, getting in early and exiting with hefty profits. I made enough to pay my taxes and renovate my kitchen, which we call our Bitcoin Kitchen. Today those Bitcoins have exceeded $42,000, yet I have no regrets of getting out when it hit $10,000. But let me tell you…cashing out was a nightmare! They make it easy to invest in cryptos, but hard as heck to pull it out, back into your bank account. If it hadn’t been for the assistance of one of my tech sons, my investment would still be parked in paper wallets.

BTW – You don’t want to take financial advice from me because I don’t hold the government-required credentials to give you financial advice. Funny, my adult children listen to me in financial matters and we have always had great conversations about the economy, money, investing, etc. Several of them think I am a conspiracy theorist, especially the son who is a graduate of War College and thinks he knows more than I do about asymmetrical information warfare, yet he won’t read my blog and has no clue that the British still run America….

So this is just your friend Betsy talking over coffee and cheesecake to answer your question, “Betsy, what prompted you to sell everything?”

If Biden squeezes in with the Big Steal, the Great Reset (which is actually a financial crash on all of us little people) will collapse economies all over the world, as planned by the super rich elites who need to cover their massive shorts and since they have nothing in their exhausted coffers and will seize YOUR assets.

You are already seeing the beginning stages of the Great Reset, which is being masked by the plandemic – store closings, commercial real estate vacancies, consumer sales down, and rising unemployment.

Plus, Biden has already said he is rolling out a nationwide mask mandate, mandatory vaccines, and increasing taxes. How will your portfolio perform with a President Biden or Harris?

The more likely outcome is that President Trump remains in office, but the companies that support the stock market like Facebook, Google, Apple, and the tech stocks…plus hundreds of big name hedge funds are not going to do well based on our research that they are complicit in foreign election fraud. The foreign interference sanctions enumerated in EO 13848 will be a devastating financial blow to them. Legacy media and social media companies will be gutted for sedition.

Then there is this matter we showed you of all their interlocking directorships that haven’t been reported by Big Name Accounting Firms that could be held liable for these gross omissions in their annual report statements.

Don’t get me started with the huge problems with derivatives and bundled anythings (mortgages, auto loans, insurance.) Derivatives are just straight-up gambling vehicles.

Trump had a magic wand on the stock market. You know it; I know it….but does your stock broker know it? What will your portfolio look like when these big companies collapse in the Great Reset, whether a controlled demolition watched over by President Trump or in the hands of Klaus Schwab? Plus, aren’t we sick and tired of being financial patsies for the Rothschilds and the British-American Pilgrims?

In either case, I don’t see the stock market holding. I sold my entire stock portfolio today. What would happen this time if Americans were WOKE to their Ponzi scheme and cashed out of the casino before they knew we were out?

Spread the word to your downline if you think this is something others might want to consider.

Just sayin’.

CRITICAL MUST WATCH.. TOTAL MELTDOWN. By Gregory Mannarino

The Vortex — Converting America

How has man really come to what we call his freedom — that is to say, to his ability to distinguish between good and evil, and in freedom to do either good or evil?

How has man really come to what we call his freedom — that is to say, to his ability to distinguish between good and evil, and in freedom to do either good or evil? You know that man has passed through a long sequence of evolution before arriving at the stage where he stands today, and that we have passed the mid-point of this evolution. The midpoint of the whole of human evolution lies roughly in the middle of the Atlantean epoch, which preceded our own epoch.

Now we have already gone past this mid-point. Because of that we are the first missionaries of the second half [of evolution], the first apostles of an ascending arc: whereas man was in a descending arc until the time of Atlantis, was involved in a kind of descending evolution until he had submerged himself in the uttermost depths of material life. Now he is climbing back again towards spiritual development.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 93 – The Temple Legend: Lecture 14: CONCERNING THE LOST TEMPLE AND HOW IT IS TO BE RESTORED – Berlin, 5th June 1905

It appears that Leonardo may be the British Pilgrims Society’s network manager who facilitated the US Dominion Voting Machines.

Their chief engineer is a Marconi, GEC, BAE (British Aerospace) man.

Their President, Luciano Carta, is a Knight of Malta

https://www.leonardocompany.com/it/about-us/management/chairman

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sovereign_Military_Order_of_Malta

https://www.leonardocompany.com/en/about-us/management/electronics-division

Norman Bone, MBE FRAeS

Managing Director of the Electronics Division



Chairman and Managing Director of Leonardo MW Ltd

Worked for Sir Geoffrey Pattie, British PRIVY COUNCIL, PILGRIMS SOCIETY, General Electric Company (GEC)-Marconi then BAE

The CIA controls seven of the top ten holdings in Leonardo SPA via Vanguard, T.Rowe Price, BlackRock, the same funds that control Silicon Valley

https://www.morningstar.com/stocks/xmil/ldo/ownership

Leonardo tied to IBM Eclipse Foundation, Chandler, Internet of Things and … Eurotech SpA, Ltd.

http://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#feb-12-1997-chandler-cisco-ibm-form-eurotech-to-embed-backdoor-keys-in-hardware

http://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#eo13231-niac

http://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#eurotech-chandler-crypto-12-30-2001.

http://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#project-chandler.

http://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#sap-joined-ibm-eclipse.

http://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#eurotech-crypto-chandler-12-09-2002.

http://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#terrorex-04

http://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#eurotech-11-25-2005

http://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#chandler-opsec-may-10-2007

http://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#MQTT-IBM-Eclipse-Facebook

http://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#eurotech-08-05-2015

http://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#bleachbitter-pleads-fifth

PDF, p. 75

PDF, p. 77

PDF, p. 85

PDF, p. 90

PDF, p. 134

Eurotech SpA was merged into Leonardo

PDF, p. 183

https://www.leonardocompany.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/board-of-statutory-auditors/rossi

https://www.leonardocompany.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/board-of-statutory-auditors/fornasiero

https://www.leonardocompany.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/board-of-statutory-auditors/quagliata

https://www.leonardocompany.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/board-of-statutory-auditors/perrini

https://www.leonardocompany.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/board-of-statutory-auditors/savi

