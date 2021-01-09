.

.

Jack Dorsey has attacked the United States and is an ENEMY of the PEOPLE.

.

.

.

Thomas McInerney:

“Pelosi called the Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff to try to get POTUS out with the 25th amendment or impeachment. Why? Because on Wednesday they took Pelosi’s laptop. She’s frantic. There were some people in there, Special Forces mixed with Antifa, and they took her laptop and they have that data. So people say “well look ya only got 12 days or whatever til the 20th, why worry about it? just let him go out”… No, they are terrified, because they have that data. I believe they also have a source that’s gonna talk like a songbird. The President is gonna spring that person on us, so it will completely change because it is someone who has said “I’m not going to do this.” This is treason, high treason.”

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

DO

NOT

TRUST

MIKE

POMPEO

He is the British-American Pilgrims Society operative who is the back-up plan to be President Trump’s Vice President in case Biden-Harris are executed for treason. Notice his tweets are vanilla, just like he is….but too bad for DUMBASS. We already exposed him as a TRAITOR.

.

Depopulation | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film

How’s that Twitter stock looking in your portfolio? If you don’t see it as a separate line item, look inside your funds like Vanguard, T. Rowe Price, Blackstone-rock-and other evil funds. Please think about moving your stock portfolio into a safer haven within your IRA and/or 401k – like U. S. Treasuries or a basic savings or CD account. If you are not constrained with IRA-401k rules, then you will have more options.

I sold all my stock because at this time in history I am looking to hold on to my gains and preserve what I can as we move through the PATRIOT GREAT RESET. As you know, I am not a government-sanctioned financial advisor and cannot give you financial advice…We are just chatting over coffee and your views are welcomed in the comment box below.

Drop inside this link to see what other patriots are saying about Twitter and its stock prices.

SNOPES GOT ONE CORRECT!

.

.

Here are the reasons Twitter gives for banning President Trump from communicating to the American people:

.

For those of you that prefer your information in meme form, here is the message from above converted:

.

.

.

Actually it is the British-American PILGRIMS that use China as their Communist partner to be their “face” in this Great Information War. We busted their fraud and know who they are. Have you contacted their offices to tell them – GAME OVER?

.

These are the enemies of humanity. They have been hiding behind China since the Opium Wars. Start exposing them to your downline in your unique flavor of truth-telling.

.

.

.

.

Alex Newman – Biden Presidency Means the End of America

The article below was distributed by the Associated Press – which is a propaganda distribution network. You know the side effects must be bad when the propaganda media can’t cover it up anymore.

.

.

No sources here. Just an FYI to consider for all you INQUIRING MINDS THAT WANT TO KNOW.

.

Remember that time recently when I told you that I would be uploading Douglas’ book on the heart because there didn’t seem to be any truthful news coming out and I was bored. Well, that lasted about 2 days!

Now I spend all day putting together Meows and Cat Reports – But no worries. I will get back to this important task of the HEART because we want you to learn how amazing this supersensible organ of perception is. We want to teach you how to open yours, too!

The heart is like the Sequoia tree seeds and can only be opened with intense fire. To translate this in human terms, it takes great suffering to open the heart to unfold its true radiance, a process which can take several lifetimes until you, with your tiny heart seed, become a human as grand as a sequoia tree.

If you are suffering now, whether physical, emotional, or spiritual, perhaps you are awakening the heart chakra to become more like Christ who suffered on the cross as a way to show you the human condition which leads to ascension.

Your suffering has meaning for your human evolution.

Why the Giant Sequoia Needs Fire to Grow

The First Trumpet

.

Looks like a fun time behind stage with the Trumps. BTW – if you would like to listen to Don Jr. download for three hours about his dad and others being purged from social media – here is the link.

.

There are no sources for this post. Could be HOPIUM or something to consider.

.

Meanwhile, at Twitter

We are placing this video below for the enthusiasm of the narrator, not necessarily her facts. She expresses her amazement at the New World Awakening as GESARA/NESARA, but realizes that what we are really seeing is …..

TRUMPSARA

TRUMPSARA IS HAPPENING! POTUS Worldwide role! How do you see the New World Awakening?

You’re In My Chair – A feline response to Covid-19, set to ‘Blue Danube’ by Johann Strauss

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

