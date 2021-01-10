.

Are we participating in reality TV?

Are we watching a reality TV show with Steve Mnuchin as the Executive Director, playing the role of U. S. Secretary of the Treasury and Donald Trump as lead actor? Inquiring minds want to know!

What is real?

Mnuchin was Executive Producer for these films, including Wonder Woman 2017.

How reality TV shows cast the right people

Apologies that you have to watch the obnoxious Trevor Noah in the video below, but it was the only place we found that featured Steve Mnuchin’s Hollywood backstory. One can’t help but wonder how Mnuchin is tied to China since we know China=Hollywood and Goldman Sachs (where Mnuchin was a partner)=Hollywood.

Chamomile notices: Platforms banning or restricting President Trump.

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

GOOGLE

SNAPCHAT

INSTAGRAM

SHOPIFY

REDDIT

TWITCH

YOUTUBE

TIKTOK

PINTEREST

When you tear out a man’s tongue, you are not proving him a liar — you’re telling the world you fear what he might say.

Paul Sperry tweets:

BREAKING: Acting AG Jeff Rosen had his public affairs department email me to ask me to retract an embarrassing tweet I posted about Rosen on Dec. 15. There’s nothing factually inaccurate in the tweet & the PAO could not point out anything factually inaccurate. Here’s that tweet:

BREAKING:Interim AG Jeff Rosen– the ex-COO of DOJ–has been fingered as the reason Durham probe has been on a slow boil. A Bushie,Rosen supported Rubio’s 2016 run over Trump(Rubio was first to hire Simpson/FusionGPS). Rosen felt IG Horowitz adequately exposed the #Spygate abuses

Ivermectin Taste Test. Just do an internet search for ivermectin and you will find many places to purchase this and similar products. You don’t have to take the horse paste…but in a pinch, it works.

AIM Patriot Tammy writes: “Hi Betsy, I just wanted to email a question, and didn’t know how else to do it. I have an item that I would like to patent, but aren’t sure what steps to take, or who to trust. Since your good friend had his patent stolen from him, I was wondering if he or you, could give me advice on the steps I should take. Thank You sooo much! Love your work!

Our reply: The Patent Office is controlled by the British who operate under the name SERCO. If you want your patent to be stolen, make sure to send it to the U.S. Patent Office.

SES and Serco plan to control the world. Today SERCO is also known as Qinetiq. This audio is from May 17, 2018

The Lord of the Memes: Donald Trump Makes Middle Earth Great Again

Sunday is a great time to reflect on the spiritual war that we are fighting. It’s not just an information war, patriots. The evil ones are trying to extinguish Christianity and the legacy of Christ.

Marcus Junius Brutus, Judas Iscariot , Benedict Arnold, Mike Pence.



President Trump isn’t the only figure in history who was betrayed by those close to him, then tried and convicted by power-hungry thugs.

Pontius Pilate & the Trial of Jesus | Jesus: His Life

AIM Patriot Terry writes:

“When I have gotten apprehensive the past few days I’ve read and reread this prophecy spoken by Kim Clement April 4th 2008. Seattle Washington

And they shall say, “ but now there is a second President, how can we have two presidents?” An unusual thing, isn’t it, says the Spirit of the Lord? Why would it be that one with a double mind would stand up and face the people? No, they shall say “we have two presidents, what do we do now?” Fear not, for God said, as I promised before this is My Nation and I will change things according to the time and season and I told you now in Spring I will expose and reveal things that have been hidden so that My Nation can move into this next election and to the next phase with victory and honor and glory, says the Lord of Hosts!

I kind of figure there is a superior plan…..and since Kim Clement also said President Trump would serve a second term….and that plan above for sure has a conclusion I like.

He also, at a later time spoke of two SCOTUS judges stepping down due to wrongdoing. So yeah, things seem dark now….but it’s gonna get better…. I thought I’d share this. It made me feel better. It made my family and friends feel better. Maybe a few others here will feel better too.”

Since this is a Sunday edition of the Cat Report, let’s continue with the preaching from Kim Clement. Listen to him explain how the President is getting his high-level information. This was spoken on January 17, 2015. Who are these prophets he speaks of?

Also, when Clement speaks about ISIS, keep in mind that “The Isis” is an alternative name for the River Thames, used from its source in the Cotswolds until it is joined by the Thame at Dorchester in Oxfordshire. Looks to us that his prophecy pointed to the Brits.

God Judging and Blessing America // Prophet Kim Clement

All development which takes place out of self-interest is evil and reprehensible

There is no higher development without other [development] being thrust down into the depths. The mineral, plant and animal kingdoms were thrust down in this way. Whoever develops himself upwards, takes upon himself a tremendous responsibility, that is the great tragedy; the corollary of every saint is that a great number of beings are thrust down.

There would be no development if this kind of thrusting down did not take place. A man must continually thrust others down, as he develops himself upwards. That is why all development which takes place out of self-interest is evil and reprehensible; it is only justifiable if done for the development of other beings. Only he who would raise up those who have been thrust down is fit for development.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 93 – The Temple Legend: Lecture 14: CONCERNING THE LOST TEMPLE AND HOW IT IS TO BE RESTORED – Berlin, 5th June 1905

Yes, the world is ready for REVIVAL! LET REVIVAL COME (REVIVE ME) (Feat Kevin Jones, Joshua Sherman & The Emerging Sound)

