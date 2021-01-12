Is the Joint Chief of Staff in control of the United States at this time? Have we witnessed the biggest sting operation in human history unfold before our eyes? Was Donald Trump Lead Role in the greatest show on earth?

.

This place is about to blow

(6 Oct 2017) President Trump called a photo opportunity with his senior military staff at the White House the ‘calm before the storm’ but declined to clarify if he was talking about Iran, IS or something else.

““I put my trust in you to execute our mission aggressively and effectively, and you are delivering,” he said, promising to increase the military budget. . . . Moving forward, I also expect you to provide me with a broad range of military options, when needed, at a much faster pace,” he said. “I know that government bureaucracy is slow, but I am depending on you to overcome the obstacles of bureaucracy.”

““You guys know what this represents?” Trump asked the press, during a brief photo op after the dinner.

“Tell us,” a reporter replied.

“Maybe it’s the calm before the storm,” he hinted.

The president did not discuss further what he meant despite a flurry of follow-up questions from the press.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, center, poses for a group photo with Senior Military leaders and spouses in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (May 05, 2015 – Nov. 01, 2019)

During an event in December 2018, Joseph Dunford criticized Google for its “inexplicable” continued investing in autocratic, communist-led China while simultaneously not renewing further research and development collaborations with the Pentagon. “I’m not sure that people at Google will enjoy a world order that is informed by the norms and standards of Russia or China,” Dunford said. Dunford has urged that Google should work directly with the U.S. government instead of making controversial inroads into China.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (Sep. 30, 2019)

After attending 75th anniversary commemorations of the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium and Luxembourg on December 16, 2019, Milley met with the Russian military chief of staff Valery Gerasimov in Bern, Switzerland, on December 18. This continued a series of regular meetings between the American and Russian military chiefs reestablished by Milley’s predecessor Joseph Dunford in 2017 to ensure open communication and avoid conflict, especially in Syria. The face-to-face meeting was arranged with the assistance of the incoming Swiss Chief of the Armed Forces Korpskommandant (Lieutenant General) Thomas Süssli.

Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (Jul. 2015 – Jul. 2019)

Selva was nominated for a second term as Vice Chairman by President Donald Trump on May 16, 2017. August 2006 – June 2007, Director, Air Force Strategic Planning, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Plans and Programs, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Washington, D.C.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joint_Chiefs_of_Staff





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Title_10_of_the_United_States_Code

Patriots, Have we been watching the final stages of a multiple-year sting operation, as the final stages Play out over the theft of the 2020 election?

Hey look a red folder! A red folder in the military is for “hot action” and is meant for processing right away.

Douglas and Michael discussed how this operation might be unfolding in an audio recording of January 8, 2021

We have heard from some that the audio stops in play. If so grab the raw file and play on your device. https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Betsy-and-Thomas-with-update-for-January-10-2021.mp3

President Trump Delivers Remarks in Alamo, TX at the 450th Mile of New Border Wall 1/12/21. Listen carefully to what he says about a “next administration” in the speech. Does the Joint Chief of Staff have control of the country at this time as described by Douglas and Michael in the audio above?

Are the internet rumors true that a team of patriot Generals asked Donald Trump to run for president and what we have seen over the last few years was a super secret military operation to save the United States from takeover of the British-American Pilgrims?

TREASON

If so, this means military tribunals may already be happening. We have no proof of this – just putting the thought out there for consideration and discussion.

JFK and DJT -The best is yet to come

