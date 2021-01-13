.

The Sad Reality Of This World

Bill Whittle: THE HOME OF THE BRAVE

WHERE’S NANCY?

Monday, January 12, 2021

Folks, we can do better. They should be last place in the stock market as well. Do you own Fox stock in your portfolio? Check their stock price today.

The document image below is an official statement from the State Department. Looks like Pompeo and the State Department is in on the steal. But of course he would be since he is an agent of the British-American Pilgrims.

When you see letters like this in the internet, like the one currently being circulated from the Joint Chief of Staff, you must insist on seeing the link where the document has been posted on an OFFICIAL government site. If not, it is spurious and could be propaganda.

This is Morgan Ortagus, the person who is supposed to have released the memo. Her bio reads like a Klaus Schwab sycophant.

ATTACK of THE DEMON SPAWN

Attention All Pension Funds!

Will your portfolios be able to take a hit when the FAGATs collapse, i.e.

Facebook

Amazon

Google

Apple

Twitter

Good for Florida to cash out now while the stocks aren’t in a freefall…but if Florida divests, then what about other states? We live in Michigan where the last thing our Dominion-selected governor would do is try to save the state pension fund if it meant cutting off the gravy train for the tech lords.

KARamerica posts: State of Florida has a massive public pension which invests heavily for the benefit of all state workers and otherwise. Divesting of these censoring, leftist commie companies will be a major blow to their share prices and the wealth of these Marxist executives. This should be encouraged and hopefully followed by other state and municipal pensions who don’t want public money funding communist agendas and the destruction of our American way of life. This is a strong denunciation of these companies and their actions. Hit them hard in their fucking wallets. Support these actions as I hope Gov Desantis will.

Bringing this article below to your attention for historical information pertinent to our next truth revelation.

We like to try out new YouTubers and creators by presenting them to you on the Cat. But sometimes they are not all the appear to be…and this one appears to be such a one. In this video, from the 6:31 -7:55 mark, Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP pushes that fake Joint Chief of Staff letter that is floating around the internet.

As BP Earthwatch said in his video Remember the Alamo, ex-military folks like this often work for one of the alphabet agencies after they leave the military and we know how notorious these agencies can be in their proliferation of propaganda to citizens! We call out Monkey Werx for being a propagandist and/or a really bad researcher. We will not be following his site or posting his material in the future.

The enemy is following Nancy’s plan exactly. Here is a quick review – Nancy Pelosi explains how to use the media to smear political opponents

Have you seen the articles on the Uganda election and Twitter? Here is an actual post from Twitter about the situation…No joke, Jack Dorsey is absolutely crazy with their power.

We are seeing this site called Caucus Room being recommended as a place to go to connect with local patriot activities and groups. Would a few of you please check it out for us? We want to know if it is legit. Who owns the company? What are users saying about it? Have you used it..what is your experience?

We could use tools like this to connect with folks locally, but don’t want to recommend the site unless vetted by AIM Cats.

Patriot keeps Betsy Ross flag high.

Thank you AIM Patriots Judy (Florida) and ‘DX’ (Northern California) for mailing us these purrrfect Christmas cards. That is a shungite Merkaba holding the kitty cards in place. Of course, y’all know about the amazing qualities of shungite!

This is the “bridge” of the Mothership where my duel action screens and a few iPads fly all day long to get YOU the best citizen news on the net so that you can keep your downline informed, engaged, and enlightened.

Warp speed ahead!

