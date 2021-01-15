.

.

Wasn’t exciting to hear from Michael Moore (from the last Cat) that, although all the flags in Washington D.C. were at half-mast, the White House was flying the flag at full mast? Did it remind you of this video?

Star Spangled Banner As You’ve Never Heard It

.

.

This video sent in from AIM Patriot Sharon. Current situation in D.C.

White HOuse Text of a Letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate

.

.

.

.

“Wake The F*ck Up” – a poem by Mark Attwood

.

.

.

.

.

It’s a Traitor Trap!

What is really going on will be known to all in a few days, but to ‘Odin and Frigg’ who are sitting in their comfy chairs with the BioMats activated, it looks like the RESTORATION OF THE REPUBLIC.

Doesn’t it look like a makeshift prison wall and fencing being built around the Capitol? What a great place to nab all those traitors after the final COUP action to install Biden and Harris in their stolen election inauguration.

From January 20 until the traitors are arrested and Constitutional civilian leadership can be restored, we are under temporary military authority. The force is lead by two Marines who can federalize the national guard troops at any time.

From FEMA, we have Pete Gaynor with a specialty in urban battle operations:

.

Heading up the Department of Defense is Chris Miller with assistance from ‘AIM favorite’ Kash Patel.

.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN MARINE RECON & MARINE RAIDERS | Nick Koumalatsos

.

.

.

.

Have they figured out that there are no more moves on the chess board?

.

If it looks like a prison…..

.

Are they your troops or We the People’s, Nan?

.

.

.

.

Fitbit just joined Google. Now they have your biometric data too. Anybody else troubled by this?

.

.

Of course, we have been saying all the time that giving your money to the RNC is just throwing it away on Cheneys, McCarthys, and Romneys. Until MAGA OWNS the RNC, all contributions should go to http://www.donaldjtrump.com.

The next letter you receive from the RNC, pretending to support the MAGA movement and President Trump, send the letter back, using their postage paid envelope with your personal message of condolences. Give them the Fox News – Twitter treatment – DUMP THEM FOR GOOD.

.

Speaking of other losers…look how Jack Dorsey’s company is doing since he started DISRESPECTING patriots. Let’s continue to drive the corporate enemies over the cliff. They don’t want to support patriots? We abandon them. Make sure you are enlightening your downline and having them join our efforts.

.

.

.

.

America: No Country for Free Speech

.

.

.

They Can’t Hide It Anymore “Everyone Must Know This Before it is Deleted”

.

DECLASS COMING!! #ObamaGate https://t.co/xOVKisZwRL

Originally tweeted by 𝓢𝓪𝓿𝓪𝓰𝓮 🌻🍑🇺🇲 (@Savage_N19) on January 14, 2021.

.

.

.

This video speaks for itself. It is not sourced – just arrived in our inbox. We are posting it here for your information. If anyone has additional info, please let us know.

DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINES!!

Angel N. Mario. (Jan. 13, 2021). This breaks my heart #Listen. Facebook.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Oh The Humanities – A Defense of the Humanities

.

What Would Your Imagination Look Like? Think about vaccinations and how they can destroy the imagination and capacity for higher spiritual thinking.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

