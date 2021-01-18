.

Yes, we see Gab is down*…still not going to change what’s getting ready to happen in D.C. Here were a few items we were going to push out on our Gab page.

Gab is back up. Hope to see you inside the fast lane.

First, Nancy Pelosi is getting nervous.

Do you know where this attorney Michael Ellis came from? Devin Nunes’ staff…can we say colleague of Kash Patel?

Who works in all those federal buildings that are fenced in with the military and these newly federalized U.S. Marshals? Will the SES crown agents decide to go into the office Tuesday morning…or will they think about the Hotel California. Getting in was easy-peasy, but there is no checking out!

We reminded folks on our GAB platform about the domestic enemy, the invisible enemies called Crown Agents (SES), and it was flying off the shelf…Guess that might be why Gab is down. AIMCats were ripping up the place!

So nice to see many of you trying to get in. Last one I spotted was ScottytheTrucker888. Make sure to give me a shout out when you join so we can help you grow your network. We also see that KazimirRampart has been suspended on Twitter again.

Have you reminded your downline about:

Look what the miners did for us today. It’s the new PLUMBOOK 2020

Plum Book 2020. (Dec. 01, 2020). Policy and Supporting Positions, Committee on Oversight and Reform, 116th Congress, 2d Session. GPO.

Somebody had to do it…..

AIM Patriot Weyne sends us a note:

You are gabsolutely on fire on Gab. I think it was built for you. Love your home page pic. I’m busy making tons of popcorn. See you on the other side.

Our reply: Since Gab is down, Weyne, we will keep you posted with Meows and Cats. Later we will upload these reports to Gab so that you can grab and fire into your downline. Did you notice the GAB in GABriel? Seems like a great place for us to be….but alas, the enemy has taken them down.

We also reminded folks on GAB that we are getting ready to lay down some major traitorous evidence on this Hollywood Hi-flyer – way beyond what you will read in this article:

Start the video at 3:30 to listen to the parable. The Cow And The Cicada

