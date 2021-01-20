.

This page will be filled with relevant posts as we begin DAY TWO of the election steal.

While we have your attention, watch what this veteran does when no one is looking.

Continue your prayers, patriots. We know you are suffering and are feeling a great loss at this time. Did you know that there is a purpose to our suffering? Not that we wish it upon anyone, but suffering is the ‘fire’ needed to open our hearts to become an organ of supersensible perception.

Have you ever considered how eyes and ears were formed in human evolution? These sense organs are commonly known, but did you know you have other organs of perception that are in their stages of development, like the eyes and ears were at one time, long ago in our evolution?

Inside the link below, Steiner explains what Goethe meant when he said that ‘the eye is formed in the Light and for the Light’.

The Gabriels are releasing an online book entitled the The Human Heart is a Supersensible Organ of Perception. We are showing you how the heart is also an organ of perception and, like the eye that needed light to form it, the heart needs suffering in order to become all that it is meant to be.

There is a reason for our suffering; Christ showed us the way through his own suffering.

Beyond suffering lies resurrection and ascension.

We have released four chapters, with the others coming soon. You can also access the chapters by typing “The Human Heart” in our search bar and all of the posts will be displayed. Maybe this is a good time to learn more about the mysteries of the heart.

Introduction

Chapter One: The World Changes When Our Hearts Do

Chapter Two: Physiological Aspects of the Human Heart

. . . . . Secrets of the Heart

. . . . .Chambers of the Heart

. . . . .A Thumb of Fire

Chapter Three: Three Fields of Force

Chapter Four: Great Thoughts About the Heart

Chapter Five and more are coming…….

Inside the headline link below, I remind you of my own path through suffering into revelation. After reading this article, know this, AIMCats, we not giving up hope. We have complete faith that a MIRACLE is unfolding.

Please leave your article and video links in the comment boxes and let’s keep the faith.

