.

.

The Vanity Fair article below is filled with propaganda, but if you read beyond the journalist’s stupidity, you will see that AIMCats are in position to strike. The article is from Vanity Fair which has a paywall, but can be accessed here. Below is an archived version:

.

Have you placed this phrase below in your favorite internet browser today? Still waiting on Kamala Harris proof of life. We will not accept images that have been photoshopped or old videos and images. We are looking for the real deal, without a mask, in front of cameras from January 21, 2021 – to current date.

– Kamala Harris in the News –

Her absence from the media is a big deal, patriots. She was acclaimed by the Marxists/Communists/DNC as the first female “of color” to become Vice President, only a heart beat, brain aneurysm, or virus away from being the first female President, yet we hear nothing from the media. Before the inauguration, she was everywhere in the news, but post January 20, no interviews or speeches?

Surely, they will have her on all the Sunday talk shows tomorrow. Or where is Bartiromo’s cameo interview with her?

.

.

.

Kamala Harris is a subject of the British Commonwealth and her hubby Doug Emhoff is loyal to Sir Nigel Knowles of Smartmatic fame. Read all about it.

.

.

.

Look what’s trending on our YouTube channel today, a video from October 1, 2019. See how far ahead we AIMCats have been with truth revelation?

Who controls the Queen? SHOCKING NEW HISTORY!

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, tasked with enforcing federal immigration law, are being instructed to free all detainees in their custody, as President Joe Biden’s administration halts deportations.

.

.

.

.

.

How are y’all feeling about the stock market right now? Will it crash on them or you?

.

This is also being reported in the British propaganda rag the DailyMail.com so the Pilgrims must be sending a message to Kamala to preside over the impeachment.

“Chief Justice John Roberts does NOT want to preside over Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial – meaning Senate will have to decide if Kamala Harris will take his place.” Read all about it here.

…but wait…wait..where is she?

– Kamala Harris in the News –

.

Your gun ownership never mattered. The war was being waged inside your head with indoctrination, programming, revisionist history, and cultural Marxism. What the stupid people haven’t realized yet is that they are being thrown into the gulags with the rest of us. Global genocide includes them, too.

.

.

Video posted of protesters entering St Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral in Columbus, OH. January 22, 2020. Pro-Abortion group disrupted religious worship, push through to the sanctuary shouting profanities.

.

.

Biden’s “presidential seal”

.

.

.

THe Derechos are coming. Will they be Acts of God or Rothschild weather manipulation?

Does your homeowners insurance cover this wind damage? We have heard from AIMCats in the insurance biz, that there are discussions about limiting this coverage from policies. We also see people discussing the Biblical prophecies of winds like derechos. Please feel free to leave your comments about these fierce winds.

Family’s Dash Cam of Derecho 100mph Storm in Grimes, Iowa on August 10, 2020

It’s called PROGRAMMING… and this is what it looks like.

.

Indiana Jones with My Cat

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

