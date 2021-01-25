.
Prince Charles directly implicated in the attempt to install Biden-Harris as British puppets in the White House—1812 v. 2.0
The facts behind the British Pilgrims Society takeover of America are unmistakable.
Remember, for New World Order minions-in-grooming, all their employers along the way own you, since you would not progress up the ladder inside their satanic cult without their approval.
- The Biden-Harris British Pilgrims handler is evidently Sir Nigel Graham Knowles, chairman of DLA Piper Plc globally (1996-2017);
Privy Council-appointed High Sheriff of Greater London* (2016);
Chairman of The Prince’s Trust (2015).
- Sir Nigel Knowles became a director of SGO Smartmatic with George Soros Open Society Foundation partner Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, U.N. Deputy Secretary General, to install election rigging machines worldwide, including the U.S. (2013)
- Sir Nigel Knowles was the founding chairman of The Prince’s Trust International in Malta (2015) funded by HSBC Malta and Marks & Spencers (notorious pre-1948 British Zionists); See Companies House (UK) filings; Knowles is evidently Prince Charles’ Knight of Corruption.
- Prince Charles recently incorporated, Prince’s Trust America, Inc. in New York, California, Texas, Florida.
- Although Sir Nigel Knowles ostensibly resigned from DLA Piper in 2017, he remains a current “designated member” of DLA Piper International LLP, DLA Piper UK LLP, DLA Piper Limited. His “departure” was eye candy for the plebes.
- DLA Piper shares personnel, donates to and gives legal counsel to Prince’s Trust. Search Companies House (UK) reports (search: DLA); George Soros’ Open Society Foundation also donates to Prince’s Trust.
- Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ husband (2014), joined DLA Piper LLP in 2017 and ostensibly resigned in early Jan. 2021.
- Conclusion: Douglas Emhoff and Kamala Harris were groomed by Prince Charles’ corruption chief, Sir Nigel G. Knowles, in their bid to reclaim America for the British Empire—the long-awaited dream of the British Pilgrims Society in 1902.
- Are not these Biden-Harris relationships with a foreign power HIGH TREASON?
- Kamala D. Harris is a citizen of the British Commonwealth of Jamaica—a foreign power.
Stay tuned. We’re only getting warmed up.
.* Proof that Knowles was appointed to be High Sheriff of Greater London in 2016 by the Monarch’s Privy Council (Pilgrims Society).
Kamala Harris is an illegal alien.
Kamala Harris fails even the “anchor baby” claim
Kamala Harris’ Husband Is Power Behind the Throne, British Crown Is the Real Power Behind Douglas Emhoff
Douglas Emhoff: The Democrats newest Jewish star
Why isn’t General McInerney calling out the Brits, Sir Nigel Knowles and Sir Nick Clegg, among others in the Privy Council working to overthrow America?
1 21 21 Lieutenant General McInerney – WWIII. McInerney begins at 2:37
Why is Joe Biden now going M.I. A. ? Seriously, we can’t help but wonder if Biden and Harris have been DETAINED by the authorities. What do you think?
It’s Happening Already: Joe Biden Calls a Lid Four Days Into Presidency
Y’all seen any sign of life today? Feels like a Ruth Bader Ginsburg count down. Why wasn’t she featured on one of the MSM Sunday talking shows? Keep an eye on Kamala’s public appearances and be the first AIMCat to call it out.
Here were yesterday’s Sunday Talk Shows, full of “vanilla” guests and no Kamala, ‘first female VP in American history’.
CNN “State of the Union”: Xavier Becerra … Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) … Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) … Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.).
FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) … Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) … CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. Panel: Jason Riley, Donna Brazile and Gerald Seib. Power Player: Bryan Cranston.
NBC “Meet the Press”: White House COS Ron Klain … Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) … Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.). Panel: Tim Alberta, Yamiche Alcindor, David Brooks and Andrea Mitchell.
ABC “This Week”: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) … Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) … Vivek Murthy. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Matthew Dowd and Margaret Hoover.
See all the others: Sunday listings for Jan. 24, 2021
HOPIUM ALERT: Did I.C.E. nab her illegal alien ass? She is NOT a citizen and has no rights as one – just your basic alien thug that I.C.E. needs to remove.
Autumn Bear posts the picture below with this comment: “I’m calling BULLSHIT on this! I grew up in Virginia. You don’t take off your sports jacket when taking a walk outside in JANUARY! This looks like LA! NOT DC! It actually snowed there on Saturday! Absolutely nothing about this photo looks like NORTHERN VIRGINIA IN THE DEAD OF WINTER!”
The Great Reset Updated: You Might Not Have Heard of NGFS, but NGFS Has a Plan for You
Dinner with the Ohrs Shows Queen Elizabeth Naked as a Jay Bird
Of course the Queen saw Doug Emhoff’s daughter, Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter. Sir Nigel Knowles is running the Harris-Emhoff scam on America.
Chicago Teachers Vote To ‘Strike’ Against In-Person Instruction Over COVID-19 Fears
Merck First US Pharma Giant To Abandon COVID Vaccine Efforts
AIMCat John sends in this video of Dr. Cowan who he says “gives simple, understandable analogies concerning virology and the Covid- 19 virus/vaccine.”
Interview With Dr. Tom Cowan, Author of The Contagion Myth
ghost_of_aswartz posts: I Smell a Trillion Dollar+ Lawsuit Against Pfizer, Moderna and Astrazeneca. It’s called, Prove in court that the Vaccine isn’t a Vaccine, it’s an injection of new technology, and therefore not “protected by vaccine injury laws”
He/she continues:
It’s not a vaccine. They say so themselves. They say it’s an operating system. It’s mRNA. It’s nanotechnology and gene-editing biotechnology. It changes your RNA to produce antibodies, and therefore is not a vaccine
- https://medical-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/vaccine
- https://dictionary.cambridge.org/us/dictionary/english/vaccine
Merriam Webster has edited their definition to include the mRNA therapeutic. Which definition is authoritative? Who has the authority to change definitions of things.
Also, at the time that the vaccine injury laws were made, the Merriam webster definition did not include this new technology, since it hadn’t ever been made yet much less conceived
It’s a legal argument worth having, or at least debating with medical lawyers.
Ex-Pfizer Exec Demands EU Halt COVID-19 Vaccine Studies Over ‘Indefinite Infertility’ And Other Health Concerns
Is it going to crash on you or them?
Goldman’s Clients Are Freaking Out About A Stock Bubble: Here Is The Bank’s Response
Don’t Fall For These Traps! Fake Bombshells & Sloppy Theories
Dominion Sues Rudy Giuliani Over Election Claims, Seeks $1.3 Billion In Damages
If “Facebook Is Private”, Why Are They Feeding Users’ Private Messages Directly To The FBI?
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Readying Run for Governor of Arkansas
Biden trying to get in on the cat action in the Internet.
Jen Psaki: Joe Biden’s Cat ‘Is Going to Dominate the Internet’
Follow the reflections – castle rock
The Purge is Real
“The Great Purge, also known as the Great Terror, was Stalin’s way of dealing with political opposition. Brutal and without mercy, he instigated the greatest political repression campaign in the history of the Soviet Union. The Great Purge officially lasted from 1936 to 1938, but its aftereffects included such actions as the mass murders of political prisoners by the Soviet secret political police, the NKVD, in 1941.” Read more on Stalin’s purge and pay attention to what the Democrat Communist Party wants to do Trump patriots.
Democrats Move to Ban Trump Supporters From Joining the Military and Holding Federal Jobs
.
