Prince Charles directly implicated in the attempt to install Biden-Harris as British puppets in the White House—1812 v. 2.0

The facts behind the British Pilgrims Society takeover of America are unmistakable.

Remember, for New World Order minions-in-grooming, all their employers along the way own you, since you would not progress up the ladder inside their satanic cult without their approval.

Stay tuned. We’re only getting warmed up.

.* Proof that Knowles was appointed to be High Sheriff of Greater London in 2016 by the Monarch’s Privy Council (Pilgrims Society).

Kamala Harris is an illegal alien.

Why isn’t General McInerney calling out the Brits, Sir Nigel Knowles and Sir Nick Clegg, among others in the Privy Council working to overthrow America?

1 21 21 Lieutenant General McInerney – WWIII. McInerney begins at 2:37

Why is Joe Biden now going M.I. A. ? Seriously, we can’t help but wonder if Biden and Harris have been DETAINED by the authorities. What do you think?

Y’all seen any sign of life today? Feels like a Ruth Bader Ginsburg count down. Why wasn’t she featured on one of the MSM Sunday talking shows? Keep an eye on Kamala’s public appearances and be the first AIMCat to call it out.

Here we go…another “Ruth Bader Ginsburg” type of countdown.

Here were yesterday’s Sunday Talk Shows, full of “vanilla” guests and no Kamala, ‘first female VP in American history’.

CNN “State of the Union”: Xavier Becerra … Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) … Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) … Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.).

FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) … Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) … CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. Panel: Jason Riley, Donna Brazile and Gerald Seib. Power Player: Bryan Cranston.

NBC “Meet the Press”: White House COS Ron Klain … Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) … Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.). Panel: Tim Alberta, Yamiche Alcindor, David Brooks and Andrea Mitchell.

ABC “This Week”: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) … Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) … Vivek Murthy. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Matthew Dowd and Margaret Hoover.

See all the others: Sunday listings for Jan. 24, 2021

HOPIUM ALERT: Did I.C.E. nab her illegal alien ass? She is NOT a citizen and has no rights as one – just your basic alien thug that I.C.E. needs to remove.

Autumn Bear posts the picture below with this comment: “I’m calling BULLSHIT on this! I grew up in Virginia. You don’t take off your sports jacket when taking a walk outside in JANUARY! This looks like LA! NOT DC! It actually snowed there on Saturday! Absolutely nothing about this photo looks like NORTHERN VIRGINIA IN THE DEAD OF WINTER!”

Of course the Queen saw Doug Emhoff’s daughter, Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter. Sir Nigel Knowles is running the Harris-Emhoff scam on America.

Fake Inauguration?

Joe Headroom

AIMCat John sends in this video of Dr. Cowan who he says “gives simple, understandable analogies concerning virology and the Covid- 19 virus/vaccine.”

Interview With Dr. Tom Cowan, Author of The Contagion Myth

ghost_of_aswartz posts: I Smell a Trillion Dollar+ Lawsuit Against Pfizer, Moderna and Astrazeneca. It’s called, Prove in court that the Vaccine isn’t a Vaccine, it’s an injection of new technology, and therefore not “protected by vaccine injury laws”

He/she continues:

It’s not a vaccine. They say so themselves. They say it’s an operating system. It’s mRNA. It’s nanotechnology and gene-editing biotechnology. It changes your RNA to produce antibodies, and therefore is not a vaccine

Merriam Webster has edited their definition to include the mRNA therapeutic. Which definition is authoritative? Who has the authority to change definitions of things.

Also, at the time that the vaccine injury laws were made, the Merriam webster definition did not include this new technology, since it hadn’t ever been made yet much less conceived

It’s a legal argument worth having, or at least debating with medical lawyers.

Is it going to crash on you or them?

Don’t Fall For These Traps! Fake Bombshells & Sloppy Theories

Biden trying to get in on the cat action in the Internet.

Follow the reflections – castle rock

The Purge is Real

“The Great Purge, also known as the Great Terror, was Stalin’s way of dealing with political opposition. Brutal and without mercy, he instigated the greatest political repression campaign in the history of the Soviet Union. The Great Purge officially lasted from 1936 to 1938, but its aftereffects included such actions as the mass murders of political prisoners by the Soviet secret political police, the NKVD, in 1941.” Read more on Stalin’s purge and pay attention to what the Democrat Communist Party wants to do Trump patriots.

C’mon Man

Take a break and listen with the video’s music or your own. Watch as little or as much as you sanity needs. We found the footage spectacular. 4K Video (Ultra HD) : Unbelievable Beauty – Relaxing music along with beautiful nature videos 51:20 – what a great place to swim in the buff!

