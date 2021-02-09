Everything is Rigged

.

Over the last few days, we have watched outrageous silver rigging happening as we watch – live. (See below for the archive of these reports.) There is another layer of corruption that is going on that needs close examination and that is why big accounting firms are not disclosing information about interlocking directorships, physical inventory audits, and mass shorts.

Feels like Enron, 9-11, or the 2008 housing crisis all over again…when accounting firms didn’t disclose what was really going on behind the scenes and the walls came tumbling down.

We asked ourselves why so many big name accounting firms were protecting Ponzi schemes and corporate criminality so we started looking into them in this blockbuster piece below. You can also type “interlocking directorships” in our search bar to find other articles, like this:

.

Well, one thing lead to another and LOOK what the miners found over the last few weeks. It’s breathtaking and you will want to bookmark the page so that you can keep going back to it until you see the picture clearly.

Prince Charles has all of these public accounting companies in his control. The British have taken the White House. Prince Charles is King of America.

.

.

To review our Cat Reports over the last week, see the links below. We posted some great material about the outright silver rigging that everyone is seeing go on right before them.