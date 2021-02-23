.

This meme created by AIMCat Jazz Wars. Look closely and you will see Thomas and Betsy.

Brace yourself … here comes the one world order global currency. THE FEDCOIN. The goal was to hyperinflate the currency and then crash it right into their globalshit laps with a solution – Universal Basic Income with Social Credit Scoring to be added. Just check out your profile on MyLife.com to see what they have in store for you. Your social credit score is already being populated…maybe you weren’t aware.

Try it. Go to http://www.mylife.com and type in your name or a friend’s. Look at the shocking information that is being collected on you, including promptings for your neighbors to rate you, as well as your financial ranking.

This is why it is so important that you protect your family and fortune with real wealth – precious metals – as we exit PRISON PLANET. If the shops are out of silver, consider gold which is always a good metal for preserving wealth in hyperinflation times.

Not that Bitcoin is already detached from reality and the physical world, now they are going to start hedging and shorting it as an ETF.

VIDEO First bitcoin ETF launches in Canada as investors pour into crypto

Goldman’s Currie says silver market bigger than equities

Predatory Infringement

We happen to know a few inventors that were ripped off by patent trolls and the U.S. Patent Office. If you are new to our site, you will want to learn the backstory of the theft of social media.

The court system and legislators are completely compromised and corrupt. The elections are rigged and the dollar is fake wealth. From our vantage point, it appears that the enemy has blocked all of our offensive flanks, leaving us with few weapons to defeat the EVIL EMPIRE.

We have a powerful weapon that can take down the Rothschild debt slavery system and crash all those participating in the system. Never before has it been so important to CASH OUT OF THEIR FIAT CASINO. Cash your fiat dollars into precious metals, no matter where you are in the world. Buy physical metals that you can hold in your hands. FYI – Bitcoin is just another form of globalshit casino chips – so gamble at your own risk.

If all of us around the world do our part in removing these metals from their system, it will collapse on them. Without rigged financial markets, their whole system of blackmail and payoffs dies..right in its spot. Every ounce you take off the market gets us closer to resetting the global financial and political systems in favor of global peace and prosperity, not war and scarcity.

But each of you needs to get up and DO IT. Then find a way to motivate your downline to do the same.

If not, expect the continued persecution of Donald J. Trump by the British enemies that have infiltrated our courts and political system. Once they have finished off President Trump, they will be coming for your guns…then your freedom. Once America falls, no one in the world is safe. This is why we need EVERYONE, no matter where they are in the world, to load up on SILVER BULLETS.

Justice Thomas dissented:

Below is a meme translation of what just occurred at the Supreme Court. Donald Trump is the first target. Once he is removed, the Pilgrim globalshits are coming for the rest of us with forced vaccinations and internment camps. Extermination will follow as the globalshits cull humanity into a manageable size of 500 million human slaves.

ACB = RBG.

Keep the high-energy going in your downline to encourage your peeps to remove all the physical silver and gold off the markets as you can. First target is complete physical silver removal, ounce by ounce, patriot by patriot. Then move on to gold as a form of personal wealth preservation.

For those with extra $$$ to throw at the silver rigging monsters, pick up shares at PSLV. We have moved away from SLV, now that they have confessed to running a rigged silver “trust”. Sprott continues to report that it backs all of its shares with physical shares. Verdict is still out on that one, but any pressure we can place on the PSLV market works in our overall strategy to crash the rigged silver markets. This action is only for those who can sustain the investing risk as this is a war tactic, not an investment strategy.

VIDEO Silver blows through $28 ahead of option expiration

What gives a dollar bill its value? – Doug Levinson

Kansas Bill Will Make Gold and Silver Legal Tender In The State

How is Money Created? – Everything You Need to Know

“We never said anything about ‘penis checks’, but let’s be real here… if we let [transgender] men in, and they go naked at the pool, that’s when it’s obvious that there’s no penis,” the camp owner said in a Facebook post. “Sorry to put it bluntly. But if you don’t like the rules, quietly leave,” he said.

This meme created by COACHisCOOL

We had been reading articles that indicated that #SilverSqueeze was not running hot in Australia. Folks were saying that the coin stores had plenty of silver. We are glad to see in this video that the movement is growing in Australia.

What’s That?! A THRONE Of Silver Delivery?!

The system is collapsing. The casino is on fire. Time to cash out the casino chips and fiat dollars into real wealth – SILVER and GOLD.

Pictured: Casino chips and U.S. fiat currency that is hyperinflated and growing more worthless every day.

As AgAu99 posts:

I really hope I can get the new investors to realize why they need precious metals as part of their savings. Be your own bank and eliminate counterparty risk. We almost caused JP Morgan to cave in 2010 but too many people kept playing their game buying paper contracts. They will always win that game because they are backstopped by the FED. Buy physical!!!!

Anyone who is new to silver, please do some research about how precious metals are manipulated. It scares the bankers and statists to death to think of you controlling your own money and being outside their system. I am posting a link to a podcast that is an excellent introduction to metal markets and their manipulation. It is not a sales pitch. It is a part of appropriate due diligence. TFMR HAS BEEN FIGHTING THE GOOD FIGHT FOR 10 years

https://www.tfmetalsreport.com/podcast/10668/silver-squeeze-primer

In the absence of the gold standard, there is no way to protect savings from confiscation through inflation. There is no safe store of value. If there were, the government would have to make its holding illegal, as was done in the case of gold. If everyone decided, for example, to convert all his bank deposits to silver or copper or any other good, and thereafter declined to accept checks as payment for goods, bank deposits would lose their purchasing power and government-created bank credit would be worthless as a claim on goods. The financial policy of the welfare state requires that there be no way for the owners of wealth to protect themselves.

This is the shabby secret of the welfare statists’ tirades against gold. Deficit spending is simply a scheme for the confiscation of wealth. Gold stands in the way of this insidious process. It stands as a protector of property rights. If one grasps this, one has no difficulty in understanding the statists’ antagonism toward the gold standard.

