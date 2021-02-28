.

We grow weary of the Qtard research that leads folks like Praying Medic to “Trust Sessions, Trust Wray, Trust Pompeo.” We sent him a note on one of his comments about the Crown Agent Pompeo. Y’all drop in here to clear the cobwebs from his brain and look at real research. If you know MAGA patriots who think Pompeo is suitable for any public office, please make sure to show them the research on this ‘Piece of Crown Agent Sh*t’.

Get on Gab and nudge @Praying-Medic to do real research and stop promoting Q-tard narratives like “Trust Pompeo.” https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105809456887124951

Constitutional Law Group meetings – The Sheriff’s Handbook

Download this PDF to your computer and email to your Sheriff. Of course, you can print it and hand deliver it as well.

The Queen Bitch keeps pushing the vaccines on her subjects. The Queen makes passionate plea over vaccine take-up as she says jab ‘didn’t hurt at all’ and suggests those refusing it are selfish

Don’t trust what she says. Her company PIRBRIGHT released this bioweapon on the world.

Dodd-Frank legislation makes it perfectly LEGAL for a TBTF bank to STEAL YOUR money right out of your account.

Can Your Bank Now Steal Your Money? (Bail Ins Explained). We showed you the legislation and we have shown you the MOTIVES of the criminal banksters. What did you do with this information?

Lots of high-energy over at WallStreetSilver. The advertisement campaign for billboards has now raised over $50,000. Nice job!

THIS WEEK IN SILVER — THE MATRIX EDITION!#SILVERBACKS​ #SILVERSQUEEZE

Silver is on sale everywhere. Even with premiums being 2x the price of the metal, it’s still a bargain of a lifetime. Best part is that you can exchange your fiat funny money for real wealth. What have you done with this information? Will you be a financial survivor or a victim?

We tried playing by their rules until we realized the Pilgrims use a two-tiered system for law and order. Now we move our warfare into their financial space, and once we destroy their lies about silver and gold, their kingdoms will collapse.

One ounce at a time, we will destroy the Rothschild enslavement system on Prison Planet. Be a part of the REVOLUTION to bring lasting peace and prosperity to the Earth. Buy and hold silver. Protect your wealth with gold.

Buyin’ The Dip (GAMESTOP) ft. Meet Kevin & Charles Payne

We have much, much more coming on Klaus Schwab. Here’s an article to get you started.

“No matter how much money I make, they will always print more. I can’t print anymore time.”

AIM Patriot Rick brings our attention to the article below which attempts to explain sigils and their use. Thanks, Rick. We do not recommend using any type of sigil depicted incorrectly as they can bring detrimental energy into your environment.

That being said, it was interesting to see that MSM is acknowledging sigils and their uses. (Yes, VICE is a propaganda MSM rag.) One of the first thing Douglas and I did was to create our own sigil, tied to our amazing Qube “engine” to bring you beneficial energies of love, truth, and harmony. They have been circulating the globe since the day we released them. You are welcomed to print and affix to anything you like.

Learn about the Qube

Learn about the sigil antenna

AIMCat Jazz from the UK sends us this video and wants to make sure that we know about Matt Hancock. Thanks, Jazz. This could have been Anthony Fauci or Bill Gates, too. Share the video from GAB: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105809634625384174

Is a Mass Psychosis the Greatest Threat to Humanity?

If you can’t decide, maybe your kitty can help.

.