CONDOR writes the following:

The 191 pages appears to actually be comprised of nine different transcripts. There are 121 pages of total testimony plus word index tag pages.

I have broken down each of the nine transcripts into the number of actual testimony pages associated with each (plus each has its own word index tag section).

I happen to have read transcript #2. The testimony involved more than just V.P. Pence. I showed below the images of key individuals discussed. Below those images I listed six words to convey revelations disclosed about the subject of Transcript 2.

Thanks to each transcript having its own word index, readers can search out key words and jump to those key passages immediately.

Transcript 01 02 pages plus with word index tag

Transcript 02 25 pages plus with word index tag

.

Here, in Transcript 02, numerous illegal activities were cited. As just one example, Chief Justice Roberts was allegedly working with Obama, Hillary and others to murder several conservative Supreme Court justices to aid Hillary in ‘packing’ the court when elected in 2016 (they did not expect her to lose).

They started by murdering Justice Scalia at the hunting ranch. It is discussed how it was done.

To the right you can see that Roberts was cited 15 times in transcript 02.

Example: ‘Roberts’ 4:13 = 4, line 13 7:23 = 7, line 23 8, lines 3 & 17, etc. Unthinkable things involving children was cited 13 times. Many of them involved Judge Roberts

Transcript 03 15 pages plus with word index tag

.

Transcript 04 21 pages plus with word index tag

Transcript 05 34 pages plus with word index tag

Transcript 06 08 pages plus with word index tag

Transcript 07 10 pages plus with word index tag

Transcript 08 04 pages plus with word index tag

Transcript 09 07 pages plus with word index tag

I trust this provides some insights how Patriots can get around the transcripts.

Texas and Mississippi END COVID RESTRICTIONS as the Red SANCTUARY STATES (remember that it takes Steve a few minutes to ramp up to the topic so skip ahead as you wish.)

Global SHIT MIke Pompeo is stinking up MAGA

AIMCats, make sure you remind your audience what a piece of globalSHIT Mike Pompeo is. He and his sycophants over at Breitbart are trying hard to make his stink smell good.

“Misuse of Office”? Actually, it’s more like husband and wife TREASON.

“Scientists that study the sun are well aware of these periodic cycles both on the 11 year scale and on the larger scale of 70–100 years, known as the Gleissberg cycle. We have just finished a solar maximum cycle of around 70 years and are now heading into a both a new 11 year cycle and a new grand solar minimum cycle that will reach its lowest (coldest) point some time between 2030 and 2040. You don’t need to take my word for it – this has been confirmed by NASA and by the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA). NOAA predictions of sunspot and radio flux appears to show a ‘full-blown’ grand solar minimum (GSM) which will last from the late-2020s to at least the 2040s.

This means that the coming solar minimum is going to be not only a grand solar minimum, but perhaps the worst one since the Maunder Minimum in the 1600s. One would expert this to have been front-page news, but outside of the scientific community this information is virtually unheard of and little understood. One must ask – why is this the case? The simple answer to this question is that the solar predictions destroy the current scientific and cultural narrative of ‘Climate Change’ in the form of warming.”

Here’s the kicker about the solar minimum (Maunder Minimum): Ole Klaus Schwab and his evil colleges at the WEF hold the patents to plasma technology that could provide ample energy to everyone on the planet – cheap and clean. But they won’t release it because having billions of people on the planet freezing and starving to death is exactly what they want in order to reach their Deagle.com genocide numbers.

We found the patent they were hiding at the USPTO. If engineers in our community can use it to develop plasma technologies for We the People, please get started. It’s really not a difficult patent and that is why it was probably HIDDEN from us to see.

Did the silver shorts just reveal their exit plan?

Where did they get the tee-shirts for this photo shoot?

Although, we don’t go as far out in woo woo land as clif high, we still listen to his videos to learn things that no one else is discussing. We have not heard of this treatment for cancer before and would love to read your comments about clif’s presentation. It is important to do your own research is you want to try clif’s protocol. If the topic interests you, please read the reader comments under clif’s video on his YT channel. (Tag: Cancer Treatments)

woo treatment 2021-3-2

The Health Benefits of Chaga Mushrooms

Fenben Lab

Speculative video for your consideration: JUAN O SAVIN * PRYME * JENN * GERRY * MILITARY WILL RESTORE LAWFUL GOVERNMENT * (NEW AUDIO).

Latest digital Ponzi scheme: People are paying millions for digital collectibles known as “NFTs”

Just when we thought we had seen it all….. Here’s how Hollywood-types will be earning a living in the new economy. No offense, but it looks like her eggs might be a little stale. Egg Donor Tips & Celebrity Eggs cost over $30,000

What exactly happens to the value of the money you made in your last paycheck when this grotesque amount of money is added to the denominator of U. S. money supply. (If you don’t know what a denominator is, then you were probably taught Chicago math.)

