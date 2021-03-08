.

(YouTube version here.) It’s Here: First Court Case Against Mandatory Vaccination: Attorney Interview

“In this interview, Spiro Skouras is joined by Attorney Ana Garner of New Mexico. Garner represents her client Isaac Legaretta, an officer at the Doña Ana County Detention Center and a military veteran, who is suing the county over its new policy for first responders to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations or face termination. Attorney Garner explains the significance of this case and what is at stake, as it is the first of its kind and may set a new standard for legal precedent regarding mandatory vaccination. Garner says she is prepared to take this case to the Supreme Court if necessary. Spiro and Ana Garner also discuss another case of hers that is ongoing currently. A case that challenges not only the Governor of New Mexico, but the emergency itself.”

Knowing that this material may be removed from YouTube, we saved a version, below:

More proof The Great Reset plans are going to replace humans, engineered by lining the pockets of Klaus & Hilde Schwabs’ secret family of companies with well over 50,000 employees, over $10b in revenue, almost 300 locations globally.

The dystopian reality that the Pilgrims are orchestrating human extinction.

Hilde Schwab (née Stoll)’s father’s, Gottlieb Theodor Stoll’s company: Festo Group

Her bios all hide who her father and mother, Berta Maria Stoll (née Wayhs), alts. Wayss, Wayss also We. Wayss). The bios also hide her three brothers, Wilfried Karl Stoll, PhD, Kurt Theodor Stoll, Martin Gottlieb Stoll, who all work in Festo.

Wilfried (spelled “Wilfred” in London) and Kurt formed Festo and “Biocomfort” (reads your vital signs) in London.

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/officers/pAisLTa0ugOtb56Ha0zJN2oHdFw/appointments

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/officers/C04_c8BUnU5W48yxxWovZ0TKY94/appointments

Kurt was the Festo representative in Brazil (where Klaus’ brother Hans Ernst Schwab represented Escher Wyss & Cie. [Co.]. Wilfried camped out in Vienna, recruited new engineers in academia, and Martin seems to be the tinkerer, tried to use his inside knowledge, but never really made anything of his companies.

Nullification in One Lesson

2020 – The Grand Experiment – Joseph Blanchard (Drop inside this link and make a copy of this video for your family history records.) The video creator writes: “Before they completely 1984 the stolen election and the modification of history, we need to keep the memories in a form that they can’t touch. I can’t put this on YouTube because it would take down my channel, so I’m streaming it off my website. If you can help by downloading the video rather than playing it on the site, and spreading it wherever you think it will stick for a while.”

Tyler Cocchiola @COACHisCOOL writes:

“The British Pilgrims Society CREATED Zionism as a scheme for the British Empire (Pilgrims Society) to have a permanent foothold in the Middle East. Combine this scheme with unrelenting propaganda to sell the idea of virilent antisemitism and voile, you have the perennial excuse to label anyone who resists your hegemony as an antisemite for questioning the lie.

We believe that the Protocols of the Elders of Zion may have been fabricated as a part of the British propaganda program to promote (British) Zionism to CREATE a permanent whipping boy for their propaganda program. In other words, they CREATED antisemitism in order to rail against it so that the British demons behind the curtain would not be discovered as the true perpetrators — Britain — … a classical false flag.” Read more.

GAB VIDEO What the vaccine does when alters your DNA

The only way “out” for the evil globalshits is to collapse the U.S. dollar and exterminate humanity. This is their plan – right in your face. This is why we keep suggesting that you fill your pantry, stock up on household items, and convert extra fiat notes into assets like gold and silver.

Wonder how those foreign entities will fare when they receive worthless fiat currency from the U. S. Congress?

GERMAN HISTORY PROVES THAT SILVER IS PEACE

FreedomIsPrecious posts: “Monetary socialism is deeply intertwined with fascism and the danger of rising dictatorships. Hitler wouldn’t have become the man of power if he’d had no chance to print the “money” to fund his insane and perverted plans to enslave the world. Coupling money and PM is a firewall to maintain peace. With that wall in place constitutionally secured, there wouldn’t be a chance for Hitlers to come. As a German I say, we need this, let’s stack!”

there has never been a fiat currency that has been successful in holding its value over time.

All fiat currencies eventually go to zero value, and usually they do it in less than forty years. Learn more.

When we saw that Jack Dorsey was auctioning off his first tweet as an NFT….we wondered “what the heck is an NFT?’

What are NFTs and Crypto Art? Welcome to the latest Ponzi scheme.

Douglas brings this article about Novalis to your attention.

Frigg was the wife of Odin and also the Aesir chief goddess. In Norse mythology, Frigg often wove the cloud and had the ability to see the future. But she would tell no one about what she could see happen in the future.

The Well of Urd

Our logo is inspired by the Norse mythology of Odin and Frigg. The first draft of the logo had a raven on the logo, representing Odin’s birds, and his mighty spear Gungnir. Odin represented Douglas and Frigg as Tyla his beloved companion.

Tyla didn’t like the balance of the logo with only one spear. Plus, she wanted a spear, too. So we placed two spears on the logo. For those that have been reading us for a few years, you will see that Tyla’s spear arrived several years later….Hmmm was this a Frigg-like premonition that foretold the coming of a second spear?

