The truth about silver suppression and GME shorts will take down the Wall Street criminal financial operations and put the wealth of the world into the hands of citizens who were brave enough to get into the game and stop the madness. If you are comfortable with this type of warfare, get in and start launching your own weapons against a system that is above the law and has broken its social contract with We the People.

We have increased our positions in silver and GME, not as a financial tactic, but part of our WAR STRATEGY. Although, we are still bullish for GameStop its future value in new products and services, LIKE THIS.

Trust Sessions. Trust Wray. Trust Huber. Trust Durham. Trust Barr. Trust Pence. Trust Pompeo. How did that work out for patriots?

Sill hanging out with the low information crowd that trusts Mike Pompeo to save the day? Share this with your downline and make sure to see the short video just inside the Gab. Tyler has a good conversation going inside the thread. Perhaps you have some thoughts to leave behind. https://gab.com/COACHisCOOL/posts/105855729392416838

The Big Short Michael Burry Deletes All Tweets, Sends Final Warning!

The Fedcoin is Coming

Venezuela Issues Million-Bolivar-Bill Worth 50 Cents As Hyperinflation Rages

The Dangers Of A Central Bank Digital Currency

Speaking of pedophiles like Biden and company:

New Yorkers Must Flash “Excelsior Pass” Covid Passport to Enter Venues Under New Program

The globalshits, headed by Dr. Mengele-Fauci, are moving into the next attack on humanity. The prices are going back up on insulin and as you may recall, we indicated in a previous report that eliminating insulin from the market place or creating extreme shortages (along with outrageous prices) would bring a health emergency by design that would cull millions of humans around the planet.

We know we are over the target on this one as one of their PBS videos was removed from a report we did: https://truthbits.blog/2020/04/30/diabetes-and-covid-19/

Nellie_the_Beaut posts:

“Maybe that’s what they want – seriously. Diabetes is one of the top 3 chronic health issues in the US, especially amongst people in lower economic status and on Medicare/Medicaid. It requires people to take lifelong insulin and culminates in many other health issues as people age, often requiring long hospital stays (see Sonya Sotamayor). Population wise, it effects oveweight/obese Americans the most. Just like covid. Dems want to purge the population and are starting with the biggest expense burdens on the government. Like the elderly living in nursing homes. Gotta make room and free up resources for all the new “Americans” – young, hungry, moldable, military age 3rd world immigrants they are flooding into the country.”

The kitties may need to be concerned that Tom and Jerry will be the next to be cancelled by Cancel Culture Marxists.

Meanwhile, the CDC puts us on notice for the Zombie Apocalypse.

Behind the scenes at Melvin Capital and Citadel. Wink.

These are people are irrelevant distractors, keeping you from looking at the BIG UGLY behind the lizard Queen and her pedophile network. We really don’t care about a washed up royal, his skanky wife, or OprahEpstein who interviewed them. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Launch Attack Against British Royal Family

An AIMCat asked us where YouAreFreeTV is located now. Here is the answer:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

With YouTube, Twitter and other platforms purging truth-tellers, it is important that we have members of this community watching their channels and bringing up relevant videos and articles. This is what Betsy’s Team does each day because ole Betsy can’t watch all of the channels that are now scattered in a hundred different directions. Maybe you are a YAFTV follower, or Thomas Wictor, Alexandra Bruce (Forbidden Knowledge TV), Leah Dundas, or any number of folks who have been eliminated from main stream social media. If so, we are counting on YOU to bringing up your finds to the Mothership so everyone can read or view them.

Anyone in the AIM audience can join Betsy’s Team by keeping an eye out on things happening in your part of the world and then sharing it with us. You may place links, videos, etc. in the comments or send a note to our contact us page. Once you become a regular contributor, we provide you with an email address for ease of communication.

Please keep in mind that the success of the Cat Report is featuring materials that take us forward in the Great Information War. We don’t like spin, old news, or shilly material. We are here to save the world from the EVIL EMPIRE and truth is our weapon.

Unseen Worlds and Hidden Realities – Rudolf Steiner (ROBERT SEPEHR)

Have you noticed that places in the internet have their own mascots, i.e. “team identity”. The WallStreetBets crowd are apes with one Roaring Kitty; WallStreetSilver community are silver-back gorillas (natch). Folks occasionally write us and ask us why we we feature cats all the time and that is because our mascots are cats, all breeds, big, small, tame, and wild. We are CATS – citizens addicted to truth and silver.

Of course there are other reasons that dogs weren’t selected. Here is an example.

Bulldog Obsessed With Bowls Gets A Special Delivery

