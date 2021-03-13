.

Ahriman is Here AS The Light is Rising

Nullify Federal Gun Control: Status Report from the States

“In one of the last executive actions of the Trump administration, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency published an important final “Fair Access to Financial Services” rule requiring that large banks and federal savings associations make lending decisions based upon “individualized, quantitative risk-based analysis and management of customer risk.” Translation: The lenders are not to make such decisions on the basis of the political unpopularity (among leftists) of certain businesses, obvious examples of which are producers of fossil fuels or firearms, operators of for-profit colleges or private prisons, and payday lenders, and perhaps others engaged in entirely legal business activities.”

Andrew Torba gabs: “Gab was just banned from our 5th bank in 5 weeks. This is Operation Chokepoint under the Biden administration. We literally can’t have a basic business checking account to store our money.”

The interwoven stories paint a picture. Mysterious Deaths in Ireland, Threats by an American Weasel & the strange thread of adoptions that run through suspicious characters. Includes insight on John Robert’s ugly wife Jane. .

Millie Weaver: Exposing The Plan To Siege the US Capitol On January 6th, 2021

High treason has occurred in Finland and the majority of other nations worldwide with the introduction of Event 201 “Coronavirus pandemic preparedness exercise” initiated by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization (WHO), World Economic Forum, John Hopkins University, and more….

… Juha Sipilä invited the COVID-19 depopulation program into Finland through “vaccinations” and 5G. If you aren’t aware, 5G technology is classified as a US Military-grade biological weapons system. The extermination program is UN Agenda 21 and UN Agenda 2030 for worldwide depopulation. If these terms are new to you I recommend following Rosa Koire who is a leading expert on Agenda 21. I also recommend following Deborah Tavares at StopTheCrime.org and listening to her interview (35 minutes) with Trevor Coppola, about the NASA War Document on depopulation.

Corporate media abandoned their journalistic integrity after 9/11 to sell us “weapons of mass destruction” that never existed. That lie enabled the U.S. Government to invade the Middle East and commit war crimes atrocities for the last 18 years, decimating entire nations. Now the chickens have now come home to roost on our doorstep as Western nations, along with the entire world, are facing genetic slavery and extinction.”

One of the Biggest vaccine developers in the world comes out with a warning against mass vaccinations

Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic – Benefits versus Risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche Geert Vanden Bossche PhD, is an internationally recognised vaccine developer having worked as the head of the Vaccine Development Office at the German Centre for Infection Research.

Michael Burry Warns Of HYPERINFLATION! (George Gammon Explains Why)

Market Crash From Rising Yields And The FED May Not Be Able To Stop It

It’s great that you are stocking your pantry with dry goods, but don’t forget the fresh veggies, even if it is microgreens and sprouts. Some folks love having “salad and herb” gardens in their home for the winter months. Prepared families might consider indoor gardening in times like these. You never know what type of interruption, like the Amazon fulfillment center story above, will keep you from getting your groceries. There are tons of great videos on YouTube about all kinds of ways to indoor garden. See what works for you!

How to Grow an Indoor Survival Garden

The Secret Darker Art of Dr. Seuss

“DC vs America” (posted for the video inside, not necessarily the article and comments. Gorman posts his videos as embeds on his blog.)

WE WON! THE MATRIX IS GIVING UP!!

Starting Today

