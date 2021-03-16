.

.

.

Eugen Wilhelm Schwab (b. Apr. 27, 1899, d. 1982); managing director, Escher-Wyss & Cie. (Co.) ca, 1936-1982; vp and pres., Ravensburg Chamber of Commerce; member, Ravensburg Rotary; National Socialist Model Company; Kaiser, Nazi (heavy water), aparteid South Africa, British, U.S. nuclear program supplier and sanctions buster using Marc Rich



m. Emma Gisela Tekelius Schwab (née Kilian) (Oct. 02, 1926, div. unk.), d. unk.; Sons: Hans Ernst Schwab (b. Oct. 13, 1927, Ravensburg, m. Anna Maria Schwab (née Lortscher) unk.); Klaus Martin Schwab (b. Oct. 30, 1938, Ravensburg, m. Hilde Schwab (née Stoll) Feb. 1971); m. Erika Schwab (née Epprecht) ca. 1938, d. unk.; Grandchildren from Klaus & Hilde: Olivier Martin Schwab (b. 1972); Nicole Schwab (b. 1975); Grandchildren from Hans & Anna: Susanna Verena Schwab (b. Sep. 28, 1957); Hans Jorg Eugen Schwab (b. Feb. 19, 1965)



Photo: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Immigration Cards (Jan. 25, 1960; No. 73; Alemã Passport No. 9893695), 1900-1965.

.

“To usher in this new and radically different system, the current corrupt system must somehow collapse in its entirety, and its replacement must be successfully marketed to the masses as somehow better than its predecessor. When the world’s most powerful people, such as members of the WEF, desire to make radical changes, crises conveniently emerge—whether a war, a plague, or economic collapse—that enable a “reset” of the system, which is frequently accompanied by a massive upward transfer of wealth.

Given the WEF’s recent simulations, powerful billionaire business owners and bankers appear to be poised to use both physical and digital pandemics to reform our societies according to their own design and for their own benefit.”

.

.

.

.

.

George Gammon Social Score With Facial Recognition is now Active in Arizona!!

.

Check you social credit score at http://www.mylife.com. Bill Gates-to-Hell already started yours – just type in your name. Please do not answer or verify your identity without careful consideration.

.

.

.

.

The Satanic Temple has what it calls an “abortion ritual” — and it’s now suing the state of Texas for the right to perform this “religious” ceremony unimpeded.

.

.

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche writes in his Open Letter, which he submits to the world science community for open discussion:

“…it’s becoming increasingly difficult to imagine how the consequences of the extensive and erroneous human intervention in this pandemic are not going to wipe out large parts of our human population. One could only think of very few other strategies to achieve the same level of efficiency in turning a relatively harmless virus into a bioweapon of mass destruction…”

.

.

Shot in the Dark | Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

.

.

.

“Now a Tier 1 asset, Gold is attractive to hold because it can and will be used as security to back lending, and potentially offset debt. Currently and for years the Tier 1 assets have consisted of Treasury Bonds and cash. Fiat as mentioned above loses purchasing power over time and Treasury Bonds come with other problems. Gold however carries no counterparty risk.”

.

Former Fed Chair Jerome Powell: “My view is that hyperinflation is hardly a problem at all and that, quite the opposite, it is a solution to a great many pressing problems. Here we will look at hyperinflation as nature’s gentle way of solving the problems of a society that has forgotten how to live within its means. But nature needs help. Just as a radical weight loss program can go better given some input from an expert nutritionist, hyperinflation too has its best practices, which I am eager to impart.” Source

.

VIDEO The Banks May Have To Sell Treasuries Forcing Interest Rates Higher, Supplementary Leverage Ratio

Breaking news Perth mint out of physical silver bullion for the next minimum 6 months

Sprott Money predicts delivery defaults will begin in Perth, Montreal and Zurich.

VIDEO Gold Could Be a Zero Per Cent Credit Risk-Weighted Asset Under Basel III.

Joy Pullmann, 15 Insane Things In Democrats’ H.R. 1 Bill To Corrupt Elections Forever

.

Shanobido47 posts: Spread the word. Get every single person world wide to buy it, the guy at the cafe, the girl at the hairdresser’s, your neighbour, have silver discussion parties, your nana and papa, your wife’s boyfriend, all your ex’s, your friends and family overseas, no-one is excluded… it’s a TRUE Wealth Transfer, Freedom, and POWER back into the hands of We The People….

NoLimitQU adds: In Canada, I call the local dealer for 100oz RCM bars; they said they had 5 bars. In the 10 mins it took me to drive there, only 3 were left. There was a choice of 3 other brands, I took one of them and the buyer behind me took the rest. I could hear the sales rep keep telling everyone else that followed we’re sold out. Freaking crazy guys.

.

.

Smart move by Arizona legislature: “This is a smart, short, simple and common sense approach to start a process of state-wide vote integrity. No more private sector cash allowed into the coffers of any state election official. States fund the election, precincts manage the election, no outside financial influences allowed inside the election process; period.” Source

.

.

Mike McKibben sends a note: “I worked in the USSR with Christian dissidents in the 70’s and early 80’s. This is what the Soviets (British Pilgrims Society creations) did to separate out and punish Christians and free thinkers.” Professor Warns Post-Corona Society is a “National Obedience Contest”

.

A note was left in the comment box yesterday from Lilian7e, asking us for the contact info for Speak with an MD, an online physician service that can prescribe COVID treatments.

.

.

.

.

JoeBama to House 3,000 Illegal Border Crossers in Dallas Convention Center – HHS Asks FEMA for Help, But Biden Has Not Declared Federal Emergency

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

..

.

.

An AIM patriots put together this page below. He wanted a sweatshirt and other items and ole Betsy just couldn’t find time to set it up. The proceeds go to the patriot who will be using it to support the AIM truth movement. https://aim4truth.creator-spring.com/

P.S. The company will let us add other merch, like caps and jackets, once we place our first order…which we have. So if you want a hat wait for another day and they should be on the site. .

AIM Gear at: https://aim4truth.creator-spring.com/

.

.

.