Rothschild Plan to Exterminate Jews in Israel

Well, well…what do we have here? A letter from Dr. Sydney Brenner, Lord Victor Rothschild’s chief biotech advisor, indicating that “Israel is a good country to study these [viruses] and other problems in human genetics because of the peculiar structure of the Jewish population.”

For all of you saying AIMCats were CRAZY for pointing out that the Balfour Declaration was a method to get the Jews herded into one geographical location for easy elimination, look at the back and forth letters between Brenner and Rothschild.

Here is Brenner describing the messenger DNA:

In the letter below from Lord Rothschild to his biotech advisor, he recommends doing the testing in Israel.

Basically, the Jewish people are to be exterminated, under command of the Rothschilds. The European Jewish Holocaust was just a warm-up act for this evil plan of global genocide.

Don’t think for one minute that the Rothschilds are friends to the Jewish people. They are Nazi white-supremacists who have the supreme goal of eliminating Jews from the planet. As we wrote previously:

The rest of us will be snuffed out later as the Rothschild puppeteer, Donald Trump, keeps pushing the deadly vaccine on citizens.

Here’s the head NAZI commander for the Rothschilds. No secret that he and his Nazi daddy want to wipe out the Jews…then the rest of humanity.

