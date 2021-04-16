.

How are you doing?

How Are You, Really?

.

Hopefully, you are getting the hang of the new iteration of the “Cat Reports” which are compiled by members of the AIM School of Truth community. Once a week or so we post our “bulletin board” now called Cat Nips. We get the page going with items of interest and ask you to help us populate the community bulletin board with information, comments, and links you would like to share. You may post directly below or send to me at: https://aim4truth.org/contact-us/

Did you see the final Cat Bulletin Board from last week? CLICK HERE to review and see if you missed anything or want to add additional comments before it is archived.

What Does Catnip Do To Cats? Same thing happens to AIMCats when YOU share what you know with the rest of us.

.

.

Still very important to buy and hold silver as we take down the global banking system. First and foremost is to protect your own wealth from hyperinflation. Next, please do what you can to inform and engage your downline who trust you for providing truth and clarity during this planetary emergency of genocide and destruction.

BTW – the WSS billboards are going up now so expect more citizens to awaken from their propaganda-indoctrination slumber and want silver, too.

Silver Shortages | John Adams #SilverSqueeze

.

We get emails asking what we are doing to prep for the collapse. Of course, we have always recommended the standard prepping for any type of emergency- weather, war, or supply chain shortages. You will want to keep your pantry stocked, guns clean with plenty of ammo, water available for drinking to toilet flushing, small silver coinage for paying local merchants for needed supplies and services. We would love to hear what you are doing to prep – please consider sending me a note for posting or leave your comments below.

Each year, we add another “layer of protection” to our own prepping. This year we are constructing an indoor hydroponic garden to grow lettuce and greens for the winter. We already freeze the nutritious vegetables and fruit that we harvest from the biodynamic community farm in the summer and fall, but wanted a way to freshen up the produce supply during the Michigan winter months, without having to rely on corporate grocery stores.

There are lots of ways to construct your indoor garden. Browse YouTube and find the system that resonates with you and your indoor space. Home Hydroponic Farm: Hundreds of Pounds of Produce in 10 Sq Ft!

We have noticed that most of the supplies needed are MADE IN CHINA…so in time, these might not be readily available.

.

Another thing that concerns us is the cyber wars. Klaus Schwab has already given us a heads-up that this is their next front for attack. If the internet or portions of it are shut off, you may not hear from us, but that will be the least of your concerns. When the dollar completely crashes and the internet doesn’t work, how will you pay the utility bills? How will you keep your freezers full of produce and meats cold; how will you heat your home?

Klaus Schwab: Cyberattack Worse than COVID-19 Crisis – Power Grid Down, Banking Offline

.

We would rejoice if Klaus Schwab would share his secret plasma energy technology with the rest of humanity, but he is keeping this to himself and the WEF elites. In the meantime, you might want to consider solar panels as a back-up or permanent solution. In last week’s bulletin board, we wrote about solar panels.

If you are in the U.S., the IRS currently provides a 26% tax credit for installation. The dealers and manufacturers do not seem concerned about silver shortages, at this time. Plus, there are loan programs to help finance roof-top and yard systems.

Did you know that there are portable solar units available for renters, apartment dwellers, and RVs? Lots of material on the internet about solar panels. These are not like the solar panels of a few decades ago where the panels only worked when the sun was shining. The new technology in BATTERIES allows for the storage of power for energy needs on cloudy days as well as sunny ones.

Maybe your heating solution could be a wood burning fireplace or a pot belly stove. Before we decided to go all-solar (roof top panels are being installed this month), we looked into pot bellies and were surprised that the area’s popular fireplace and grill store isn’t selling or installing them. The proprietor said he cannot find the labor to install them and the manufacturers are running low on supplies.

Using a pot belly stove for preppers

.

Let’s be very clear here. We are living through world-wide genocide. This is being carried out through a mass psychological hoax, using media propaganda and indoctrination, to stoke FEAR into citizens to willingly have a BIOWEAPON injected into their bloodstreams for the purpose of maiming and killing humans, now or in the near future.

Many of us have seen loved ones fall into the WHO/WEF death trap. It seems that they will be the casualties of World War III, the germ warfare being waged against humanity by sociopaths we have named in our voluminous reports.

.

Millions of vaccinations have been given and there is no going back to normal. They are now calling it S. A. D. S. – Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. History will show that these adults were COVID vaccinated. But in the near term, no statistics will be made available to show the relationship between the JAB and the MORGUE.

Dangerous P R O P A G A N D A used for global extermination

We must HOLD THE LINE with their planned rollout. Politicians, the media enemies, and elite ‘intellectuals’ around the world continue to promote vaccine mandates and passports.

Dr. Zeke Emanuel on why the U.S. should consider a vaccine mandate

.

We are the human beings that will propel humanity into a new world of wisdom, truth, and light. You incarnated at this time to help with the transition. You have known this for a very long time…. we are just reminding you of what you have already been preparing for.

You have been called upon by a Being far greater than yourself to use your God-given talents, skills, and resources to educate and enlighten others about the truth of our human existence. We are providing a platform so that you can share your inspirations and creations with other enlightened humans around the world.

You only need to be authentically you to begin changing the world.

Authentically You

.

We keep our GAB scroll filled with articles, memes, and videos to share with your downline in order to keep them as informed and engaged about TRUTH as YOU are. Please subscribe to our GAB channel for all-day posts and reposts. It’s like reading an old version of the Cat Report, but on a different platform. Bonus is that you can follow all your other favorite channels and never miss the real news of the day.

.

The posts below are post-publication. Enjoy!

.

.

Bringing your attention to an excellent docuseries. Yes, you will need to rent or buy to watch. If we want quality viewing and entertainment content, we need to support independent media and film creators. Let’s become PATRONS of their work.

This series comes from a media creator in the AIM community; we request that you support his endeavor and share with your downline. By doing this, his team will be able to produce more great content…and guess who is his next focus? Michael McKibben and the AFI miners!

“The true story of the USS. Liberty is more shocking than any spy novel written by Tom Clancy. The most top-secret spy ship in the world. Its client was the NSA. The ship and its 294 U.S. Navy sailors were rushed to the Mediterranean Sea. Only the White House and Pentagon knew that Israel was ready to attack Arab nations. The USS. Liberty was deliberately sent into a kill zone. The casualties were staggering: 34 killed and 174 wounded. The coverup began immediately and has continued since 1967. Until now! The aging survivors have finally told their true story. Sacrificing Liberty sets the record straight.”

.

Welcome to the Beast System

.

AIMCat John G. sends the article below with a note:

“Hi TYLA,

I suspect you’ll have a deep appreciation for this info, especially due to its huge value to the AIM Global Audience!”

.

The WORLD’S in BIG TROUBLE!!! 😲 [FINAL ENDGAME!] 👁️| Ralph Smart

.

AIMCat Condor (the Conclave’s energy expert) copied us on an email he was sending other cats that we thought would be beneficial for all. Condor writes:

I searched the internet and found the 42-acre proposed solar farm. I can understand your concern.

.

I see the $9.8 million proposal is for 4,875 kilowatts of electricity generated annually from 17,328 (likely 300 watt) panels. Power lines will have to be built to transfer solar electricity for those few months where the panels are not buried in snow (or do they have some snow removal procedures designed into the project?)

I suspect the only individuals who will ultimately make money on this are the builders. The losers will always be those who have to subsidize these boondoggles through their electric delivery charges.

If you read this ‘Cat Nips’ post, especially the silver metal section, you will understand why I think one of the best ways of fighting the huge solar panel project threatening your adjacent property is to do all you can do to:

delay the proceedings and, while at the same time, as strange as it might sound, get neighbors and friends to pursue the purchase of physical silver.

Each solar panel typically requires 2/3s ounce of silver. This project therefore requires around 12,000 ounces of silver at a historic estimate of $10-$15 per ounce ($120,000). Recently, silver has jumped to $25 per ounce ( $300,000). This solar farm estimate from last year is now likely over $10 million.

The banksters have been suppressing the true price of silver since the 1850s and it is about to explode…possibly as early as May, 2021. This is because the banksters have to deliver 400 million ounces of silver they do not have.

Silver prices might jump to $200 per ounce ($2.4 million or an additional $2.28 million increase in solar farm costs). That would bring the project costs to over $12 million if all other solar farm costs remain constant. This 20% increase likely blows-up the entire project. There is talk by experts that silver is actually more valuable than gold. Should that happen silver is now thousands of dollars per ounce!

The silver industry is going to change the world.

This is why I recommend each of us pursue physical silver. The silver bullet will eventually destroy boondoggles like 5G and the solar farms which are driven by government funding.

I hope this helps!

.

Silver is not only needed to make electric vehicles and solar panels, it is needed in 5G which means their robot warriors won’t work and the 5G grid across America can not be built.

.

The AFI Miners have updated Fauci’s family tree, showing the evil lineage of the Abys family: