John Podesta-Marc Elias-Hillary Clinton-PeRkins Coie-Russia Dossier-Maricopa Audit: They are all Connected.

These Perkins Coie LLP partners are violating the AZ Rules of Professional conduct and should be disbarred for not reporting Judge Daniel C. Martin for his conflict of interest in the Maricopa County AZ election fraud case.

“Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Martin, who was assigned to the case on Monday after the first judge recused himself, also rejected on Wednesday a motion by Cyber Ninjas, the Florida-based consulting firm hired by the GOP-led Arizona Senate, to keep its audit policies and procedures under seal.

The judge ordered that the documents be made public by noon on Thursday, barring action by a higher court, according to 12 News reporter Brahm Resnik.”

They are not protecting the public’s interest in impartial justice

20 current partners in Perkins Coie LLP were partners in Brown & Bain when AZ Judge Daniel C. Martin worked there as an associate 1992-96

The following current partners at Perkins Coie LLP were partners at Brown & Bain when AZ Judge Daniel C. Martin was an associate between 1992-96. This includes Perkins Coie Brown Bain LLP Daniel C. Barr who is an Intervenor in CV2021-006646.

http://www.superiorcourt.maricopa.gov/docket/CivilCourtCases/caseInfo.asp?caseNumber=CV2021-006646

The following Brown & Bain partners continue to work for Perkins Coie LLP today. Not one of these licensed attorneys has spoken up to AZ Judge Daniel G. Martin to point out that their Partner Daniel C. Barr has a conflict of interest with the Judge in the election fraud case CV2021-006646. Indeed, the Rules of Professional Conduct in AZ requires them that in order to maintain their license to practice law, they must report this misconduct.

https://www.perkinscoie.com/en/professionals/index.html?start=0&count=30

And for those of you still in Rio Lindo…Perkins Coie is Hillary Clinton’s attorneys who created and paid for the Russian pee-pee dossier … oh and that time they tried to take out Jim Jordan. But nothing here…. move along.

Don’t forget that MARC ELIAS, of John Podesta fame, is a key partner at Perkins Coie who also defended the false claims of the Democratic National Committee. Marc hid what was on the DNC server, which created the false flag of Russia “hacking” the DNC server.

Marc of PERKINS COIE is the hit man for the Demonrat elite who use any means necessary to win. Marc protected John Podesta from prosecution in overt crimes that the whole world witnessed. Perkins Coie is one of the most corrupt international (globalist) law firms that control large portions of Washington D. C. They make crimes legal, even after the fact.

John Podesta Set Up Fundraising Meetings For Fusion GPS After Trump’s Election Victory