Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Outrageous treason by U.S. military and intelligence by handing voting sovereignty to foreign control!

OUTRAGEOUS: The US DoD / Corrupt Tech betrayed us! They handed control of American elections to the Spanish (rogue C.I.A.), then the British (Admiralty) starting in 2008!

Hard Proof of (British & Spanish) Foreign Interference in U.S. Elections since at least 2008 via Scytl USA Inc. (controlled by Scytl Spain, now Paragron Group UK – home of QinetiQ and SERCO – controlled by the British Monarch’s Golden Share)—in full conspiracy with American tech companies including Microsoft, Adobe, Amazon, SAP, Salesforce, Oracle & U.S. DoD (U.S. Central Command – Tampa, FL)

Aquilent (Booz Allen Hamilton). (Mar. 30, 2010).  FVAP COTS Support Services, RFP# HQ0566-10-Q-0018, also ref. Scytl (Paragon Group Limited UK), Credence (Adobe, Amazon, SAP, Salesforce, Oracle), Everyone Counts (Votem), Vexcel (Microsoft). Washington Headquarters Services (WHS) Pentagon.

Board of Directors. (Oct. 30, 2020). Call for Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (Convocatoria junta extraordinaria) – aka merger (euphemistically called a bankruptcy) with Paragron Group Limited (UK). Scytl Secure Electronic Voting SA (Spain). 

Note: Only two of six Scytl entities in Spain were involved in the Oct. 30, 2020 Scytl Spain-Paragon UK merger. Four others still operate. Note only two operating addresses, in Barcelona and Madrid.

  1. Scytl Secure Electronic Voting SA (in liquidation), Calle Enric Grandados Street, 84, Barcelona 08008* [The Company that discloses foreign ownership of Scytl USA Inc. in this DoD contract (see above).
  2. Plataforma Civiciti S.L. (in liquidation), Calle Enric Grandados Street, 84, Barcelona 08008*
  3. Scytl Voting Hardware SL, Calle Enric Grandados Street, 84, Barcelona 08008
  4. UTE Scytl-Vector, Calle Enric Grandados Street, 84, Barcelona, 08008
  5. UTE Scytl Secure Electronic Voting S.A. Tecnocom, Calle Miguel Yuste 45, Madrid 28037
  6. UTE TES Scytl, Calle Miguel Yuste 45, Madrid 28037

Aquilent, Inc. (Booz Allen Hamilton)

Credence Management Solutions (Adobe, Amazon, SAP, Salesforce, Oracle)

Everyone Counts, Inc. (Votem)

Konnech, Inc. (Votem)

Scytl USA (FOREIGN CONTROLLING ENTITY: Scytl Secure Electronic Voting SA [Spain])

Vexcel (Microsoft)

SCYTL USA, LLC

Outrageous treason by our US military and intelligence by handing voting sovereignty to foreign control!

Here is a list of domains associated/owned by Paragon Group Limited, the Oct. 30, 2020 acquirer of 2 of Scytl’s 6 assets in Spain.

diceparagon.com79.174.171.84
scytl.com
Scytl Secure Electronic Voting SA		205.178.189.131
civiciti.info (Google LLC) Plataforma Civiciti S.L.130.211.83.150
verifiedvoting.org (Cogent) Scytl Voting Hardware SL38.130.99.196
vectoritcgroup.com (Amazon) UTE Scytl-Vector63.32.197.9
scytl.us UTE Scytl Secure Electronic Voting S.A. Tecnocom107.180.228.13
  
Scytl USA LLC (FL corp) 
grenadier-holdings.com79.174.171.84
hornerbrothers.com79.174.171.84
hornersstationery.co.uk79.174.171.84
leedsreprographics.co.uk79.174.171.84
nothernmail.co.uk79.174.171.84
omniasolution.co.uk79.174.171.84
online-sim.co.uk79.174.171.84
online-sim.mobi79.174.171.84
paperhat.co.uk79.174.171.84
paperhatgroup.com79.174.171.84
paragon-automotive.co.uk79.174.171.84
paragon-business-solutions.co.uk79.174.171.84
paragon-business-solutions.com79.174.171.84
paragon-castleford.com79.174.171.84
paragon-europe.co.uk213.186.33.40
paragon-transaction.com79.174.171.84
paragonservicepoint.co.uk79.174.171.84
paragonuk.com79.174.171.84
printnetplus.co.uk79.174.171.84
printnetpro.co.uk79.174.171.84
pv5.co.uk79.174.171.84
repronet4.com79.174.171.84
rfiddiscovery.co.uk79.174.171.84
scratchcode.co.uk91.136.8.131 91.136.8.162 91.136.8.163 91.136.8.164
simplissimo.co.uk79.174.171.84
wrightprinting.co.uk79.174.171.84

https://www.aihitdata.com/company/01B3824A/paragon-group-limited/overview

