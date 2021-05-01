.

In this Cat Report, we share a story of Tyla and Douglas meeting St. Germain in their garden and end with a history lesson about Scythianos.

Along the way we look at the grace of ENLIGHTENMENT and discover the NORTHERN LEADERS OF HUMANITY.

Spiritual development is about integrating the inner with the outer and finding the wisdom in both. To find wisdom, we seek all the places where life springs forth anew.

Living-thinking springs from a heart that has “warmed up” thinking. This higher thinking, Imagination, has the power and brilliance to see “into” things, both within the self and in the outer world, or cosmos, around us. Burying our head in the sand or withdrawing into our shell doesn’t advance spiritual development; it is interaction between the inner and the outer that quickly develops the soul and spirit.

What you do locally has an effect globally. The Butterfly Effect. If we all stay on the same trajectory towards full disclosure, each person in his or her own way, with her unique capacities and opportunities and his local resources, we will resonate, globally – all together, in the same frequency of truth and our planet will be filled with the sound of the angels and harmony of the cosmos.

As we have written and spoken many times, you were each called upon to be in this incarnation at this amazing time in history. Step up and live your full potential for the generations of humans that will follow us.

The quieter we are, the more can happen through us in the spiritual world

“On Earth, we have to be active, move from place to place, be on the go. It is an important characteristic of daily life that what is presented to our perception comes to us without our activity. However grotesque it may appear, the opposite is true in the spiritual world. There one cannot be active, one cannot draw anything towards one by moving from one place to another. Nor can one bring anything to one simply by moving a limb — by the movement of a hand, for example. Above all, for something to happen in the spiritual world it is essential that there be absolute calmness of soul.

The quieter we are, the more can happen through us in the spiritual world. We simply cannot say that anything happens in the spiritual world as a result of hurry and excitement. We need to develop loving participation in a mood of soul calmness for what is to happen, and then wait patiently to see how things come to pass.”

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 140 – Life Between Death and Rebirth: IV: Recent Results of Occult Investigation Into Life – Vienna, November 3, 1912

We live in grave times. Reading the news headlines on any particular day, one can easily feel overwhelmed with the impending collapse of cultures, countries, financial markets, common decency, law and order, education, and spiritual and moral impulses. One crisis after another, whether real or false flags, are used to chisel away our personal freedoms and liberties, leading us into an Orwellian world of global governance and the complete annihilation of all that is divine in the world. We hold on to threadbare strands of hope, praying for mercy and divine intervention in a global quagmire that seems unsolvable.

Where is the Christ that was to come? Where is the path to Shamballa? Where is the otherworldly exit door to all of this worldly madness?

If you are new to anthroposophy you may not be aware that Rudolf Steiner spoke of these matters at great length. For those that have studied anthroposophy, you will recall that Steiner wrote of the War of All against All, a time in a distant future that is the transition to the future Earth. But what many may not be aware of is that this struggle can take place at any cultural period either in a microcosmic form or in a full-fledged battle between the Moon and Earth.

In order to be victorious in this struggle–whether now or at the end of the Seventh Epoch, whether personally or globally—one must meet evil in its luciferic and ahrimanic forms with courage to see through their terrifying and daunting spectres of fear, hatred and doubt, embracing in their place a spirit full of faith, love, and wisdom. To do so is to wield the sword of Michael and slay the fiery dragon. But, first, one must become aware of evil and, like the miller’s daughter in Rumpelstiltskin, call out his name in full recognition of the devil he is.

This is where we leave our daily musings:

Listen to clif high here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/oQQXAuBsHiWb/

