.

.

The meme above speaks the truth. We are witnessing the end of Western Civilization and the Roman Empire. On our spiritual site we call it the ending of the Kali Yuga. The vision before us is like seeing a ginormous tsunami on the horizon. We are positioned high above because we did years of research to place us on the high ground, along with you, where we discovered truth which now appears as a wave at a distance of about two to three months out to reach shore. June feels like the month we will see many things collide and washed away:

The horrors and evidence of the vaccine bioweapons will be known by more people, many of whom will have been victims of their bad decisions, causing major social upheaval. #SilverSqueeze is putting huge pressure on the corrupt banking system. If you missed this confession by Jeffrey Christian about silver rigging, make sure to watch it here. This will expose the Federal Reserve note hoax and the fiat currency will collapse. We have no idea what kind of currency will be used in the interim, but keep in mind that U.S. minted silver and gold is official coinage for the United States. No mention of Bitcoin or cryptocurrency – wink. The Few Words On Money In The Constitution Say More Than We Know Election rigging exposed – gonna happen. Michael, Douglas, and Tyla met with an influential leader this week who listened to us explain OPTECH ELECTION RIGGING. This was a HUGE help to this person who is going to share the vital research with others in their election cases against Dominion.

.

NEW FREEDOM ANTHEM

.

.

Clif High: EXPLORERS’ GUIDE TO SCIFI WORLD – WOOBLE OF VISION

Clif High: NEXT LEVEL WOO – 2021.4.23

Remember that time we discussed C60 and colloidal silver water?

Shungite, C60, Buckyballs, Ormus, and Superconnectivity

.

.

Make sure to download the report below. Get it out to your downline.

.

.

Think about how amazing you are to be living in this time period. We are witnessing and participating in a GREAT SHIFT into a new way of being human on the planet. Is this the beginning of the Satya Yuga? Only time will tell, but the Gabriels plan on living out the rest of our lives doing the best we can to prepare those around us for new ways to approach health, farming, education, spirituality, art & entertainment, and community.

We already wrote the instruction manuals and constantly remind you that you can download our books for free. Plus, our sites (listed below) are filled with tons of material from sigils to nutrition for you to use and share.

If anyone is concerned that Cyber Polygon will wipe out the internet, please consider purchasing a set of physical books from Amazon while it is still around. You will want a physical copy when you can’t access your computer. Get a few extra copies to share with friends down the road and put together a study group to help teach others what you have learned.

Alternatively, you could download the books and print it on your own paper, but it will cost you more than just buying the book as we kept the price really low.

If enough of you purchased the books, it would effect the algorithms and push it higher in the numbers which might bring them to the attention of other seekers who haven’t found our community yet.

Many people ask me how they can donate to our work and I always reply, “we don’t ask for donations or payments.” Our work is created and offered from a place in the heart. However, if you feel inclined and can afford to do so, please buy a few of our books so we can bring them to the attention of other like-minded souls on the planet.

.

.

The most important unit in society is FAMILY. These kitties show us how it is done.

.

This article was written and posted by a fellow AIMCat:

.

.

Big Pharma is America’s new mafia whose chemical warfare on humanity dwarfs the number of victims killed by all the world wars and acts of terrorism combined. While drug companies profit billions, people are dying by the millions. It makes you wonder if Pharmageddon is upon us with the next set of mandatory vaccinations planned by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for the profit of drug companies.

There is a war raging for control of your bloodstream and it is led by the FDA, CDC, WHO, and Big Pharma, and it looks as if they are winning. Read More

.

Did you read the last Cat Nips thoroughly? Here’s the link.

.

WHERE TO FIND US

We call this digital space the Glass Bead Game. We also call it Sophia’s Temple of Wisdom. Enjoy exploring we have hundreds of articles, videos, free books, etc. to help you on your spiritual journey. Here is a basic “map” of the game and make sure to join us in the game by adding glass beads to the game of discovering truth:

http://www.ourspirit.com

http://www.neoanthroposophy.com

http://www.gospelofsophia.com

http://www.eternalcurriculum.com

http://www.aim4truth.org

http://www.patriots4truth.org

http://www.truthbits.blog

https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn

.

This week the Gabriels continued to ready our personal “ark”, our biosphere, for the travels ahead. It’s like getting ready for a big trip – packing, planning, and sorting. Check around your living space and make sure you have secured what you think will be important for living on the other side of the shift. Once the social upheaval starts, which is beginning to happen now and will only intensify, it may be difficult to get the supplies and materials that you will need.

Each of us has a different locale, weather, lifestyle so we don’t want to give you advice because YOU KNOW BEST, but here are some things we thought about as we prepared as modern-day Noahs getting ready for the choppy seas.

Enough food, water and provisions to outlast supply chain and currency problems. Don’t forget to get extra supplements like vitamin D, zinc, C60 and anything else that is important to your health.

Methods of payment other than the fiat note (junk silver, items of value for bartering)

Alternative energy off the grid. How will we pay for utilities if credit cards and fiat currency, including bank accounts, are worthless? Will there be interruptions and/or price increases in gas and energy? This is a big deal for us in Michigan because it gets COLD here and with the Maunder Minimum, we can expect even colder, longer winters.

How will we pay for utilities if credit cards and fiat currency, including bank accounts, are worthless? Will there be interruptions and/or price increases in gas and energy? This is a big deal for us in Michigan because it gets COLD here and with the Maunder Minimum, we can expect even colder, longer winters. Get those gardens going! So many great ways to grow today – inside or outside. Biodynamic, hydroponic, dirt pots, gardening towers. If you haven’t started yet, watch YouTube channels to find the best way to grow veggies to supplement you and your family when/if fresh produce is not as abundant. For the Gabriels, we do community farming in the growing season, supplemented with backyard hydroponics. We have expanded our efforts this year and are adding an indoor grow area for the winters and cooler spring where we can grow lettuce, greens, beans, peppers. Solar panels will be used to power the lighting in the grow room, as well as back up power for our home.

Biodynamic, hydroponic, dirt pots, gardening towers. If you haven’t started yet, watch YouTube channels to find the best way to grow veggies to supplement you and your family when/if fresh produce is not as abundant. For the Gabriels, we do community farming in the growing season, supplemented with backyard hydroponics. We have expanded our efforts this year and are adding an indoor grow area for the winters and cooler spring where we can grow lettuce, greens, beans, peppers. Solar panels will be used to power the lighting in the grow room, as well as back up power for our home. Buy tools and supplies (including personal protection devices) that you think you will need NOW. We did not procrastinate any longer replacing those old appliances, and were not surprised at the low inventory, not to mention the lack of choice. We will need many years to rev up manufacturing in the U.S. again – so get what you need now. Tools and talent can be a way for you to support your family during the transition.

.

Please add to our list in the comment box below. Let’s make sure all the AIMCats, around the world, make it through the storm. We are going to need at least 48 LEADERS with their posse of PIONEERS to transition into the new world that awaits us.

.

.