.

Hard evidence that U.S. intelligence/military conspires with foreign governments, notably the British MI6/Admiralty/rogue CIA, to rig U.S. elections

Government Facilities Sector – Election Infrastructure Subsector. (Accessed May 03, 2021). CHARTERS AND MEMBERSHIP. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Co-conspirators – Proof Dominion and Smartmatic are interlocked behind the classified protection of the U.S. DoD and their “Five Eyes” MI6 interlocutors

.

(Note: Pro V&V ostensibly certifies voting machines for the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC). However, the EAC uses the German company TÜV SÜD in the testing!)

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/11/breaking-az-sec-of-state-katie-hobbs.html#no-tuv-sud-microsoft-test

.

Press Release. (Oct. 02, 2018). DHS HOLDS CLASSIFIED BRIEFING FOR PRIVATE SECTOR ELECTION COMPANIES, incl. Dominion, ES&S, Scytl, Smartmatic. National Protection and Programs Directorate. CISA.

Scytl PNYX White Paper v3.0. (May 01, 2009). The Key to Enabling Reliable Electronic Elections. UK Parliament.

Proof of foreign interference in U.S. elections / controlled by the British Admiralty via U.S. DoD Centcom (seditious “Five Eyes”)

.

.

From its formation in Aug. 07, 2009, Scytl USA, LLC was a subsidiary of Scytl Secure Electronic Voting SA (Spain) formed in 2001 in Barcelona. and as of Oct. 30, 2020, is now a subsidiary of Paragon Group Limited (UK). Dominion is a Canadian-controlled company. Smartmatic is a UK-controlled company.

Dominion, Scytl, ES&S, Smartmatic were all allowed to learn classified information that shielded them from public transparency.

President Trump funded CISA with $3.6 billion in 2020 alone!

Fundamental election security lie by Scytl about PKI encryption keys:

.

A lie, Federal Bridge PKI authorities STORE all private keys (“private key archival”), and the individual PKI user has little to no control over that at the Authority level, especially when U.S. Centcom-MI6-Admiralty-(Pilgrims Society) override the users “for national security…”

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/09/hillary-clinton-controls-50000-fbi_15.html#hillary-entrust-pki