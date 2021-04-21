OPTECH ELECTION RIGGING

For those of you who may be in lawsuits with Dominion, we have put together this summary so you can see how the fractionalized and rigged voting works. If your legal team needs assistance understanding how this works, please contact us. Pleased to answer questions you might have beyond this.

Optech – Software Election Rigging

Optech Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supports advanced, Lidar-based survey solutions. Established in 1974 as a privately held, Canadian-owned research and development firm, Optech was originally an offshoot of research conducted by its founder, Dr Allan Carswell at York University in Toronto. In the late 1970s and early 1980s Optech worked with the Defense Research Institute (FOA) in Sweden and the Canada Centre for Remote Sensing (CCRS) in Canada on continuing trials of ALB systems. Before the decade was out Optech had built ALARMS, a scanning system for the detection of underwater mines for the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and numerous other projects.

Optech IIIP Eagle

The Sequoia Voting Systems Optech III-P Eagle Optical Scan System from Election Systems & Software is an optical scan voting system. As an optical ballot tabulator, the Optech III-P Eagle functions at the precinct level. The Optech III-Eagle consists of an electronic ballot counting device which reads completed ballots by scanning for the voters’ marks indicating their voting preferences. The Optech III-Eagle then tabulates the results. When the polls close, the results are both printed on a paper copy and stored to an internal memory card. The Optech III-Eagle runs off both internal and external power to reduce the risk of malfunctions, and it can store voter data on an internal memory card, transmit data via phone lines or satellite, and it can print out paper copies of voter results.

In 1985, CESI was acquired by Texas-based Cronus Industries, Inc., and folded into their voting equipment subsidiary, Business Records Corporation (BRC). Cronus spun off BRC in 1990. The Optech IIIP Eagle originally made by Business Records Corporation and later (as a result of merger and an antitrust decision) by both Sequoia Voting Systems and by Election Systems and Software (ES&S).

While BRC continued to develop the Optech line, James Narey briefly flirted with launching a competing product, the Megascan. The Megascan had two important new features that improved the usability of ballot formats. One was a system of markings that allowed the scanner to operate correctly, no matter how the ballot was inserted into the machine. This made it much easier for voters to insert their own ballots directly into the scanner.

By 1989, when the U.S. government issued a patent for Narey’s new ballot arrangement, he had sold the Megascan idea to BRC. It appears that the BRC Optech III scanner was, for all intents and purposes, the Megascan. BRC understood that large jurisdictions which used precinct-count scanners also needed central-count scanners to process absentee ballots, so they developed the Optech IV-C high-speed central-count scanner. The Optech IV-C patent was granted in 1993.

In late 1996, BRC agreed to sell its election business to AIS (Association for Information Systems), which was by then the dominant manufacturer of central-count mark-sense voting systems. The Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice intervened, delaying the merger while they found a way to prevent the merged companies from forming an effective monopoly. The merger was finalized in 1997 after BRC sold the rights to the technology behind the Optech line of scanners to another vendor, Sequoia Pacific Systems. After this sale, the merged companies were reorganized as Election Systems and Software (ES&S). As a result of the agreement with the Justice Department, both ES&S and Sequoia supported the Optech scanner line, although Sequoia changed the product names to the Optech 300-P and Optech 400-C. Aside from the name change, the ES&S and Sequoia systems were essentially identical. ES&S, however, continued development of their own precinct-count scanner (Model 100), because they were forbidden to sell Optech scanners to new customers by their agreement with the Justice Department.

Business Records Corporation

BRC Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation, provides specialized information technology services primarily to local governments and healthcare institutions through three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Business Records Corporation, Inc. (“BRC”), BRC Health Care, Inc. (“BRC Health Care”), and The Pace Group, Inc. (“The Pace Group”).

The Company was originally organized as Cronus Industries, Inc. in September 1976. In the 1980’s, the Company’s BRC subsidiary expanded its operations through numerous acquisitions of small, privately-held corporations which provided information systems and services to county and local governments. The businesses acquired by BRC generally provided products associated with land records indexing and micrographic reproduction, election systems and supplies, and governmental software. During this time, the Company divested all other operating subsidiaries other than BRC and changed its name to Business Records Corporation Holding Company.

Election Systems & Software (ES&S)

Election Systems & Software (ES&S) was founded in 1979 as American Information Systems Inc. (AIS), it merged with Business Records Corp. the following year and changed its name to ES&S. It is now a subsidiary of McCarthy Group, LLC, and McCarthy Capital. As of 2007 it was the largest manufacturer of voting machines in the United States, claiming customers in 1,700 localities. As of 2007 it had approximately 350 employees; 2005 revenues were $117 million.

Sequoia Pacific Systems Corporation

Sequoia Voting Systems was a California-based company that is one of the largest providers of electronic voting systems in the U.S. Some of its major competitors were Premier Election Solutions (formerly Diebold Election Systems) and Election Systems & Software.

Certain assets were acquired by the Canadian company Dominion Voting Systems on June 4, 2010. At the time it had contracts for 300 jurisdictions in 16 states.

In Feb. 2014 Sequoia filed a bankruptcy petition under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code.

Sequoia Voting Systems began as Mathematical Systems Corporation of Anaheim, California, the developers of a punched-card voting system that served as an alternative to the Votomatic. Sometime around 1970, Diamond National Corporation acquired the company. In the 1970s, Diamond National became Diamond International, which was acquired and reorganized by Jefferson Smurfit, an Irish printing conglomerate, producing Smurfit Diamond Packaging Corporation. Diamond spun off its punched-card voting business in 1983 as Sequoia Pacific Systems Corporation.

In 1984, Sequoia purchased the voting machine business of AVM Corporation (the former Automatic Voting Machine Corporation) and was reorganized as Sequoia Voting Systems. AVM had its roots in a number of voting machine companies founded in the 1890s, but by the 1980s, most of its business was in other fields. Nonetheless, in the late 1950s, AVM had begun investing in the development of electronic voting machines. By the time Sequoia bought the AVM voting business, the AVM Automatic Voting Computer (AVC) was ready for market. Under Sequoia ownership, the AVC was certified for use in several states in 1986 and 1987 and it went to market as the Sequoia AVC Advantage DRE voting machine in 1990.

In late 1997, Sequoia obtained the intellectual property rights to the Optech line of ballot scanners from Business Records Corporation. This transfer was a consequence of antitrust action taken by the United States Department of Justice when American Information Systems merged with the Election Services Division of Business Records Corporation to form Election Systems & Software. After this merger ES&S retained the right to sell and service Optech scanners to existing customers; as a result, the ES&S Optech IV-C and the Sequoia Optech 400-C, for example, are essentially the same device.

In early 2002 De La Rue, a British currency paper printing and security company took over ownership from Smurfit for $23 million. After losing money for several years, on March 8, 2005, Sequoia was acquired by Smartmatic, a multi-national technology company founded by three Venezuelan software engineers, which had developed advanced election systems, including voting machines. Smartmatic machines and software were used in the 2004 Venezuelan recall referendum, which resulted in two studies, an exit poll and cluster analysis, indicating “massive fraud” that flipped the result in favor of dictator Hugo Chávez.

In November 2007, following a verdict by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), Smartmatic was ordered to sell Sequoia, which it did to its Sequoia managers having U.S. citizenship.

On August 26, 2005, Sequoia Voting Systems announced that Mr. Jack Blaine would serve in the dual role as President of Sequoia Voting Systems and President of Sequoia’s parent company, Smartmatic.

In April 2008, competitor Hart InterCivic attempted a hostile takeover of Sequoia. Court documents unearthed at this time revealed that Smartmatic still retained some financial control over several aspects of Sequoia. At the time, Smartmatic held a $2 million note from SVS Holdings, Inc., the management team which purchased the company from Smartmatic. In accordance to the acquisition contract, Smartmatic also retains ownership of intellectual property rights for some of Sequoia’s currently deployed election products in the United States, and holds the right to negotiate overseas non-compete agreements.

On June 4, 2010 Dominion Voting Systems, a Canadian company engaged in manufacturing electronic voting hardware and optical scanners, acquired all physical and intellectual assets of Sequoia Voting Systems as well as retained technical and sales staff.

Sequoia Controversies

California decertification/recertification

On August 3, 2007, California Secretary of State Debra Bowen withdrew approval and granted conditional reapproval to Sequoia Voting Systems optical scan and DRE voting machines after a “review of the voting machines certified for use in California in March 2007” found “significant security weaknesses throughout the Sequoia system” and “pervasive structural weaknesses” which raise “serious questions as to whether the Sequoia software can be relied upon to protect the integrity of elections.”

“Hanging chads” controversy

A 2007 investigative report charged Sequoia with deliberately supplying poor quality punch-card ballots to Palm Beach County, Florida for the 2000 election. According to former Sequoia employees, the ballots for Palm Beach County were produced with paper and manufacturing processes that were outside of normal specifications. This supposedly caused all of the problems with “hanging chads”. When quality problems were found, Sequoia management ordered the production workers to ignore them. One worker speculated that the object was to discredit punch-card ballots and thus promote sales of electronic voting machines.

Florida touch-screen replacement

After the 2000 election problems, Florida required its counties to replace punch-card voting systems with touch-screen systems, some of which were purchased from Sequoia. However, there were some major problems with touch-screen systems, and in 2007 Florida ordered the counties to replace them with optical-scan systems by 1 July 2008.

The Avante Lawsuit

In June 2006, Sequoia Voting Systems, along with Diebold and ES&S:, were sued: by a small, virtually unknown New Jersey technology company called ‘Avante’, alleging infringement of two of its patents covering DREs (Direct Recording Electronic voting machines) and Optical Scanners. The lawsuit demands that the three companies. Sequoia Voting Systems, in particular, was sued for its Edge, Advantage, 400C, VeriVote Printer (VVPAT) and Insight machines (that is, for all of its products except one). The other two companies were sued for almost all of their products.

Smartmatic International – Smartmatic SGO

Smartmatic (also referred as Smartmatic Corp. or Smartmatic International) SGO Smartmatic or Smartmatic SGO Group is a multinational company that builds and implements electronic voting systems. The company also produces smart cities solutions, identity management systems for civil registration, and authentication products for government applications.

In 1997, three engineers, Antonio Mugica, Alfredo José Anzola and Roger Piñate, began collaborating in a group while working at Panagroup Corp. in Caracas, Venezuela. Following the 2000 United States presidential election and its hanging chad controversy in Florida, the group proposed to dedicate a system toward electoral functions. Smartmatic was officially incorporated on 11 April 2000 in Delaware by Alfredo José Anzola. Smartmatic then established its headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida

Smartmatic was a little-known firm with no experience in voting technology before it was chosen by the Venezuelan authorities to replace the country’s elections machinery ahead of a contentious referendum that confirmed Hugo Chávez as president in August 2004. Before the election, Smartmatic was part of a consortium that included a software company partly owned by a Venezuelan government agency. In March 2005, with a windfall of some $120 million from its first three contracts with Venezuela, Smartmatic then bought the much larger and more established Sequoia Voting Systems, which by 2006 had voting equipment installed in 17 states and the District of Columbia. On August 26, 2005, Sequoia Voting Systems announced that Mr. Jack Blaine would serve in the dual role as President of Sequoia Voting Systems and President of Sequoia’s parent company, Smartmatic.

On November 8, 2007, Smartmatic announced that it was divesting ownership of the voting machine company Sequoia Voting Systems. However, in April 2008, Smartmatic still held a $2 million note from SVS Holdings, Inc., the management team which purchased Sequoia Voting Systems from Smartmatic, and at that time Sequoia’s machines still used Smartmatic’s intellectual property.

In 2014, Smartmatic’s CEO Antonio Mugica and British Lord Mark Malloch-Brown announced the launching of the SGO Corporation Limited, a holding company based in London whose primary asset is the election technology and voting machine manufacturer. Lord Malloch-Brown became chairman of the board of directors of SGO since its foundation, while Antonio Mugica remained as CEO of the new venture. They were joined on SGO’s board by Sir Nigel Knowles, Global CEO of DLA Piper, entrepreneur David Giampaolo and Roger Piñate, Smartmatic’s COO and co-founder.

The aim of SGO, according to its CEO was “to continue to make investments in its core business (election technology), but it is also set to roll out a series of new ventures based on biometrics, online identity verification, internet voting and citizen participation, e-governance and pollution control.”

The company was contracted in 2004 for the automation of electoral processes in Venezuela. Since 2004, its election technology has been used in local and national elections in Africa, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Italy, Mexico, the Philippines, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States and Venezuela.

Smartmatic Controversy

Venezuela-2004 elections

After the presidential recall referendum of 2004 in Venezuela, some controversy was raised about the use of electronic voting in that country. Studies following the 2004 Venezuela recall elections found that Smartmatic’s network was “bi-directional” with data being able to be transferred both ways between Smartmatic devices and the telecommunications company CANTV, with alleged irregularities found between the Smartmatic and Venezuela’s National Electoral Council election results. Other independent election monitors claimed fraud and submitted appeals, and statistical evaluations including a peer-reviewed article in 2006 and a special section of 6-peer-reviewed article in 2011 concluded that it was likely that electronic election fraud had been committed.

2005 elections

Prior to the 2005 Venezuela parliamentary election, one technician could work around “the machine’s allegedly random storage protocols” and remove voting secrecy. Since the voting systems were Windows based and only randomized data, the technician was able to download a simple software that could place Windows files in order. Following this revelation, voter turnout dropped substantially with only 25% of registered Venezuelans voting and opposition parties withdrawing from the election. This resulted in Hugo Chávez’s party, as well as his allied parties, to control 100% of Venezuela’s National Assembly.

Alleged obfuscation of Venezuelan ownership

Smartmatic’s headquarters moved to London in 2012, while it also has offices and R&D labs in the United States, Brazil, Venezuela, Barbados, Panama, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Estonia, and Taiwan. Though Smartmatic has made differing statements saying that they were either American or Dutch based, the United States Department of State stated that its Venezuelan owners “remain hidden behind a web of holding companies in the Netherlands and Barbados”. The New York Times states that “the role of the young Venezuelan engineers who founded Smartmatic has become less visible” and that its organization is “an elaborate web of offshore companies and foreign trusts”, while BBC News states that though Smartmatic says the company was founded in the United States, “its roots are firmly anchored in Venezuela”.

2006 local elections

Following the 2004 Venezuelan recall election, Smartmatic acquired Sequoia Voting Systems, one of the leading US companies in automated voting products from the British company De La Rue in 2005. Following this acquisition, U.S. Representative Carolyn B. Maloney requested an investigation to determine whether the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) had followed correct processes to green-light sale of Sequoia to Smartmatic, which was described as having “possible ties to the Venezuelan government”. Smartmatic and Sequoia submitted a request to be reviewed by the CFIUS while also denying links to the Venezuelan government. The company disclosed that it was mainly owned by four Venezuelans–Antonio Mugica (78.8%), Roger Piñate (8.47%), Jorge Massa Dustou (5.97%), and Alfredo José Anzola (3.87%)–with a small amount of shares owned by employees (2.89%).

Philippines

Smartmatic has been criticized by various entities for its motives and handling of elections in the Philippines. In early 2017, The Manila Times reported that Smartmatic machines were “very much open to hijacking or sabotage”. The Manila Times has stated that Smartmatic’s system was unreliable, glitchy and vulnerable to tampering. After the newspaper reported that Smartmatic had been funneling voter information through “unofficial servers”, the Manila Times ultimately called on officials from the country’s electoral body, Comelec, to resign. The IBON Foundation, a non-profit research organization based in the Philippines also criticized Smartmatic’s system, stating in 2016 that “Why Smartmatic keeps on winning Comelec contracts boggles the mind especially considering the numerous and major malfunctions by the machines and services that Smartmatic provided in the past two elections” and that there were “allegations of rigged bidding to favor Smartmatic.

2016 elections

Days after the May 2016 elections, Bongbong Marcos, son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, alleged that Smartmatic had tampered with the votes which cost him being elected Vice President of the Philippines and criminal proceedings were filed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) against Comelec personnel as well as Smartmatic employees, with Election Commissioner Rowena Guanzon stating that Smartmatic had violated protocols. In July 2016, it was reported that Smartmatic funneled votes through “unofficial servers”. In an October 2016 editorial, The Manila Times called on all members of Comelec to resign due to the “innumerable controversies since its adoption of the Smartmatic-based Automated Election System”. On June 7, 2017, the Philippine Department of Justice indicted “several Smartmatic and Comelec personnel for changing the script in the election transparency server on election night during the May 2016 national and local polls”. Six employees were charged with “illegal access, data interference, and system interference” under the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

Association for Information Systems (AIS)

IACIS was formed in 1960 as the Society for Automation in Business Education. The primary purpose of the founding organization was to promote an understanding of the use of computers in training business students. In 1969 the organization incorporated and changed its name to the Society of Data Educators. As the focus of information technology changed from data processing to information systems, the Society saw the need for change as well.

To reflect the changing times, the name was changed in 1987 to the Association for Computer Educators. To meet the needs of the membership, the organization became the International Association for Computer Information Systems in 1990. Through all the changes, the Association had maintained its service to its membership. The large body of members with more than 10 years of association with the organization attests to the way the Association has met their needs.

The main purpose of the organization always has been to promote the growth and development of knowledge and understanding of computer automation, including information systems, management sciences computer science and applied education technology. Even though technology continues to change, this mission remains central to all activities of the Association.

Dominion Voting Systems Corporation

Dominion Voting Systems Corporation is a company that sells electronic voting hardware and software, including voting machines and tabulators, in the United States and Canada. The company’s headquarters are in Toronto, Ontario, and Denver, Colorado. It develops software in-house in offices in the United States, Canada, and Serbia.

Dominion produces electronic voting machines, which allow voters to cast their vote electronically, as well as optical scanning devices to tabulate paper ballots. Dominion voting machines have been utilized in countries around the world, primarily in Canada and the United States. Dominion systems are employed in Canada’s major party leadership elections, and they are also used across the nation in local and municipal elections. Dominion products have been increasingly utilized in the United States in recent years. The company drew extensive attention during the United States presidential election of 2020, when devices manufactured by Dominion were used to process votes in twenty-eight states, including the swing states of Wisconsin and Georgia.

Dominion Voting Systems Corporation was founded in 2002 in Toronto, Ontario, by John Poulos and James Hoover. The company develops proprietary software in-house and sells electronic voting hardware and software, including voting machines and tabulators, in the U.S. and Canada. The company maintains headquarters in Toronto and in Denver, Colorado. Its name comes from the Dominion Elections Act.

In May 2010, Dominion acquired Premier Election Solutions (formerly Diebold Election Systems, Inc.) from Election Systems & Software (ES&S). ES&S had just acquired Premier from Diebold and was required to sell off Premier by the United States Department of Justice for anti-trust concerns. In June 2010, Dominion acquired Sequoia Voting Systems. In 2018, Dominion was acquired by its management and Staple Street Capital, a private equity firm.

Chinese Ownership of Dominion

Some researchers picked up the claim that China owned major portions (patents) of Dominion, confusing the U.S.-based subsidiary — UBS Securities LLC — with its Chinese counterpart — UBS Securities Co. Ltd. It is correct to point out that the securities sold by Staple Street Capital went to UBS Securities Co., LLC. This is UBS’ New York affiliate, not the UBS Securities Co., Ltd. that is openly affiliated with the Chinese communist.

Scytl Election Technologies

When the Anonymous Patriots looked into this mysterious company Scytl we found many odd circumstances:

Scytl went bankrupt in May 2020

Has offices in Spain, Ireland, London, Germany, and many other countries

Is owned by the British Paragon Group Limited (and its many affiliates)

Claims to have high integrity though history proves otherwise

Is now owned by part of Paragon Group Limited Ireland, Supervisors of Elections, and Service Point Solutions simultaneously

Found to be inadequately secure in the Scytl-Swiss Post scandal

Appears to be embedded in a series of London-directed subsidiary companies.

“In the 2020 U.S. General Election, elections officials trusted Scytl with 9 statewide implementations and more almost 800 total U.S. counties, directly benefiting 78+ million voters.

Scytl is leading the digital transformation and innovation in elections worldwide. Built up over 20 years of research and protected by over 50 international patents, Scytl’s solutions have been successfully used in over 30 countries across the globe.

Award-winning Election Night Reporting provides secure real-time Election Night results that are user-friendly, ADA compliant, and easily shared by voters, media, and candidates.

2020 General Election by the numbers:

Consolidated election results for 7 states

Local results for 95 counties in 17 states

Impacted more than 48 million registered voters

14k Election Workers trained state-wide in 4 states

72k Election Workers trained across 20 counties and 3 cities

34k Election Workers trained in 3 of the 10 largest election jurisdictions in the U.S

Over 82k Election Training courses completed

Impacted more than 35 million registered voters

Increased access in 27 counties in 8 states

Impacted 7 million registered voters

eBallot Delivery allows UOCAVA and remote voters to securely download their ballot and return it digitally

Almost 17k ballots made available to remote voters in 3 state

Creditors give the green light to the sale of Scytl to the Irish Paragon Group –

The bankruptcy of the Catalan electronic voting company Scytl is approaching its outcome. The Irish group Paragon will take control of the technology company, after months of negotiations with the bank to find a solution to its liquidation, according to ARA from sources close to the operation. Yesterday was the deadline the judge had given the creditors to reach an agreement on Paragon’s proposal, which, as he advanced The Vanguard, was the only offer in this phase. Scytl was dragging a debt of 75 million euros, of which creditors will end up collecting only 3 in return for the brands and licenses that will remain the buyer. The Irish group – which bought 80% of Service Point in 2015 – offers to collect the sum in three deferred payments in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The other option would be to collect compensation in Service Point shares.

Scytl Election Rigging

The article below is a good summary of the general nature of Scytl and its well-known corruption, fraud, and vote-rigging through data manipulation. GreatGameIndia does a good overview of Scytl.

