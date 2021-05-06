‘Wild Bill Donovan’ and the Creation of the CIA and Five Eyes by the Pilgrims Society to Control America

Breaking News: More proof of the Pilgrims Society conspiracy between British and American intelligence to give control of American elections using British Crown corporations

Centcom/Special Forces HQ/Scytl USA, LLC at MacDill AFB Tampa has a room dedicated to “Wild Bill” Donovan, first director of the CIA. The Pilgrims Society NY has an annual award dedicated to Donovan and uses his 501(c)(3) Foundation

Charles S. Whitehouse, Assistant Secretary of Defense. (Jun. 19, 1989). LETTER TO WILLIAM H. WEBSTER FROM CHARLES S. WHITEHOUSE re. ‘Wild Bill’ Donovan and the OSS dedictation at MacDill AFB Tampa. CIA-DP92G00017R000400050001-8. CIA FOIA Archives.

The Pilgrims Society in New York operated for decades under Wild Bill Donovan’s 501(c)3—The William J. Donovan Memorial Foundation

Proof that “Five Eyes” was/is a British Crown intelligence operation and that the CIA and Centcom/Scytl election rigging are British operations – from inception on Mar. 5, 1946

Tom Neven, USSOCOM historian. (Jun. 01, 2018). Wild Bill Donavan: Special Operations pioneer, Jun. 2018 ed, pp. 36-37. Tip of the Spear, MacDill AFB. US Special Operations Command.

See below. First proof that Pilgrims Society members Wild Bill Donovan and Sir Stewart Menzies were conspiring together to cede control of American and global communications governance to the British Empire.

Major General Sir Stewart Graham Menzies, KCB, KCMG, DSO, MC; 30 January 1890 – 29 May 1968) was Chief of MI6, the British Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), from 1939 to 1952, during and after the Second World War.

TOP SECRET (Mar. 05, 1946). BRITISH-U.S. COMMUNICATION INTELLIGENCE AGREEMENT, NSA DocID 3678942, Ser. XILH, Box 47, TSC release approved Apr. 08, 2010, Executive Order 12958 et seq. NSA.

Five Eyes, ANCIB(US)-ANCICC(UK). (Mar. 11, 1946). DAY 1: TOP SECRET CREAM, Inauguration Meeting, U.S. – British Signal Intelligence Technical Conference, March 11, 1946, DOCID: 2959299, REF ID: A2666693, National Archives Ref: HW-80-5, PDF p. 108. NSA.

OUTRAGEOUS: “Wild Bill” Donovan was orchestrating the British Pilgrims Society takeover of American intelligence from 1941 onward, under the direction of President Franklin Roosevelt.

The involvement of Centcom in Scytl proves the British are rigging American elections, and have been since at least 1946 and the founding of “Five Eyes”

Spread the word. America’s ship of state and its elections were fully boarded at the formation of Five Eyes on Mar. 5, 1946. Scytl Elections Systems was their construct

Wild Bill Donovan and the Pilgrims Society/CIA/Swiss Bank for International Settelements were chief organizers of the Marshall Plan.

