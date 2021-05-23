.

.

Douglas and John discussed TRUTH and WISDOM in a livestream. If you missed it, check it out below

.

AIMCAT Victoria recommended this video: Richard Poe: Globalism Rooted in British Liberal Imperialism, Not American Empire

It was nice to see another voice pointing out the British Imperial Empire’s control of the world, but there is no excuse for someone who acclaims to be knowledgeable about this history, as well as being a NYT best-selling author, to totally skip over the histories of Cecil Rhodes, Alfred Milner, the Empire Press Union Meeting of 1909, the Rothschilds, and the British – American PILGRIMS in this presentation.

Feel free to drop inside his YouTube video and school him for being such a sloppy historian.

.

…about all of those videos you are seeing with people who have been vaccinated becoming “magnetic”, Douglas points out the article below (from 2016) that explains a paramagnetic hydrogel that targets the brain and can also be pre-programmed or interactively manipulated by EMF’s and magnetism. They have had this gruesome technology for many years, just waiting for their bioweapons to be injected into unsuspecting populations.

.

.

It is our duty to uncover the Great Reset’s deception, because the same deception may be attributed to all the other assaults that have sought to nullify the work of Redemption and establish the tyranny of the Antichrist.

“This farce will collapse; it will collapse inevitably! Let us all commit ourselves, with renewed zeal, to return to our King the Crown which His enemies have snatched from Him. I exhort you to make Our Lord reign in your souls, your families, your communities, in the Nation, in the workplace, in the schools, in the laws and courts, in the arts, in the media, in all areas of private and public life.

We have just celebrated the anniversary of the Apparitions of the Immaculate Virgin to the shepherd children of Fatima: Let us recall Our Lady’s warning about the dangers and punishments that await the world if it does not convert and do penance. “This sort of demon is cast out only by prayer and fasting” (Mt 17:21), says the Lord. As we wait for a Pope to fully obey the requests of the Mother of God by consecrating Russia to Her Immaculate Heart, let us consecrate ourselves and our families, persevering in the life of Grace under the standard of Christ the King. May our Most Holy Mother and Queen, Mary Most Holy, also reign with Him.”

.

The Prophecies of Our Lady of Fatima came true when Pope John Paul II was shot and went through the ordeals and challenges that eventually lead to the circumstances of his canonization as a saint. The Fatima Prophecies predicted the whole thing as well as many other details concerning the Roman Catholic Church. Previous popes had chosen not to give the third and final prophecy to the public because they thought the condemnation of the church, described in great detail in the prophecies, cast a dark shadow over the papacy.

It was held back for forty years before it was shared. This reluctance cast doubt on whether the Church had released the entire prophecy or just a part of it. Thus, the mystery of the “missing parts” of the Third Prophecy of Fatima was generated by those who wondered and heard rumors about other prophesies in hidden documents that were even more damnable than what was already released.

.

Creative Chaos

.

We loved listening to this high-energy video about a topic that we have presented to AIMCats for several years now – History To Remember: The First Crusade

.

The story of the Spear of Antioch doesn’t just stop with Raymond Toulouse. It made its way through time, space, and history to have meaning today. Like the crusaders, we may seem up against the odds……

Michael McKibben did some amazing research to put together this timeline of the Holy Lance of Antioch.

.

.

But what happened to the spear and what does that have to do with “Q”?

.

.

The Great Miracle of the First Crusade

.

.

A beautiful historical story of the Holy Lance of Love is told by Douglas Gabriel as he discovers the women who protected the relic all these centuries.

.

Hidden History of the Grail Queens

.

Be Like Water

.

We are traveling into an unknown world and as we sail into the mystic, know that YOU, as a student of the AIM School of Truth and an “elder” because of your life experiences, knowledge, and wisdom, will guide your family and community into a new way of being human.

You have been an ardent student of “truth history” and we hope that you will teach what you have learned from the American Intelligence Media to your children, grandchildren, and whoever you are blessed to “teach”. Humanity must never be born and raised in ignorance, terror, and slavery again. Each one of you is given the mission to bring truth, beauty, and goodness to your part of the world.

Into the Mystic | Van Morrison