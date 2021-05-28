AIM Audios Videos February-May 2021

.

May 28, 2021

Taking out the British Pilgrims – American style

Raw audio file:https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Three-fronts-of-the-war-WINNING.mp3

.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Whitmer-Pandemic-Investment-Fund.mp3

From Gab you can share this link: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/106258048386533738

.

May 10, 2021

View video on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/F1YgNEXqvGBQ/

Share video from GAB: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/106213611763177478

.

May 4, 2021

The British have taken over American Elections and the U.S. Military Stands Down!

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Mike-and-Doug-explain-the-BIG-LIE.mp3

.

May 1, 2021

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/What-comes-after-global-genocide.mp3

.

April 19, 2021

Klaus Schwab and World Domination

.

April 13, 2021

Anthony Fauci Leads Humanity into the Abyss

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2021/04/anthony-fauci-and-abys.mp3

.

April 12, 2021

The aliens are coming!

Raw audio file: https://videos.files.wordpress.com/DgjvqmNu/aliens-are-coming_mov_hd.mp4

.

April 10, 2021

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/we-are-all-on-a-journey.mp3

.

April 6, 2021

The future of currency

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2021/04/john-root-douglas-gabriel.mp3

.

April 4, 2021

The Aliens are Coming

.

March 25, 2021

Klaus Schwab and the Spear of Destiny

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2021/03/klaus-schwab-and-the-spear-of-destiny.mp3

.

The Transformation of America

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2021/03/the-great-transformation-is-happening-now.mp3

.

March 24, 2021

Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum

.

March 20, 2021

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/lets-talk-about-evil.mp3

If you haven’t started our book on the heart, here are the first two segments and they will take you to the other chapters:

Introduction

Chapter One: The World Changes When Our Hearts Do

.

March 10, 2021

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Klaus-Schwab-and-the-Fourth-Reich.mp3

.

March 1, 2021

These videos were too large for one upload, so we broke it into 2 parts.

Part 1

.

Part 2 (audio only).

The two videos below are reposted from original upload in February 2020, but removed by VIMEO for its content.

Q is for the Queen’s Qinetiq, Part 1

.

Q is for the Queen’s Qinetiq, Part 2

.

February 22, 2021

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/British-Pilgrims-Have-Taken-Over-America.mp3

.

For presentations earlier than March 2021, please see our archive: