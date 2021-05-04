The British have taken over American Elections and the U.S. Military Stands Down!

.

Raw audio for your use: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Mike-and-Doug-explain-the-BIG-LIE.mp3

Proof that on Jul. 14, 2010 (six months into the Obama Pilgrims Society regnum), the US DoD turned the sovereignty of American elections to a Spanish/British company Scytl Election Technologies, S.L. /Paragon Group Limitd (UK)—this is treason as well as foreign interference

DoD formed Scytl USA, LLC in Tampa Florida in 2009, then transferred 100% of the ownership in 2010 to the Spanish corporation Scytl Election Technologies, S.L. Then, on Oct. 30, 2020, merged Spanish Scytl into the British Paragon Group Limited with 118 subsidiaries that support the British Pilgrims Society drive for world control by rigging elections.

SCYTL USA, LLC. (Jul. 31, 2009). Articles of Organization, File No. 090805 4097. Commonwealth of Virginia State Corporations Commission.

SCYTL USA, LLC. (Jul. 14, 2010). Articles of Amendment, 100% ownership to Scytl Secure Electronic Voting, S.A., File No. 100709 0224 S3001882. Commonwealth of Virginia State Corporations Commission.

Aquilent (Booz Allen Hamilton). (Mar. 30, 2010). FVAP COTS Support Services, RFP# HQ0566-10-Q-0018, also ref. Scytl (Paragon Group Limited UK), Credence (Adobe Amazon, SAP, Salesforce, Oracle), Everyone Counts (Votem), Vexcel (Microsoft). Washington Headquarters Services (WHS) Pentagon.

SCYTL USA, LLC. (Dec. 23, 2020). Articles of Amendment, 100% Ownership to Scytl Election Technologies, S.L. filed Aug. 07, 2009, effective Jul. 14, 2010, File No. 2012232712142-BE14928203-15262994- FI. Commonwealth of Virginia State Corporations Commission.

Paragon Group Limited (UK), Co. No. 05258175. (Jun. 20, 2020). Subsidiary undertakings, Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements for year ended 30 Jun. 2020, pp. 176-180. Companies House (UK).

Government Facilities Sector – Election Infrastructure Subsector. (Accessed May 03, 2021). CHARTERS AND MEMBERSHIP. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Co-conspirators – Proof Dominion and Smartmatic are interlocked behind the classified protection of the U.S. DoD and their “Five Eyes” MI6 interlocutors

Dominion, Scytl, Smartmatic, Hart Intercivic, DoD CISA, Associated Press, etc. are in bed together with Amazon and Microsoft.

(Note: Pro V&V ostensibly certifies voting machines for the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC). However, the EAC uses the German company TÜV SÜD in the testing!)https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/11/breaking-az-sec-of-state-katie-hobbs.html#no-tuv-sud-microsoft-test

Below are recent research posts that provide details that Mike and Doug present in the audio above:

