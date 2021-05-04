The British have taken over American Elections and the U.S. Military Stands Down!

.
Raw audio for your use: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Mike-and-Doug-explain-the-BIG-LIE.mp3
.
Proof that on Jul. 14, 2010 (six months into the Obama Pilgrims Society regnum), the US DoD turned the sovereignty of American elections to a Spanish/British company Scytl Election Technologies, S.L. /Paragon Group Limitd (UK)—this is treason as well as foreign interference
DoD formed Scytl USA, LLC in Tampa Florida in 2009, then transferred 100% of the ownership in 2010 to the Spanish corporation Scytl Election Technologies, S.L. Then, on Oct. 30, 2020, merged Spanish Scytl into the British Paragon Group Limited with 118 subsidiaries that support the British Pilgrims Society drive for world control by rigging elections.
SCYTL USA, LLC. (Jul. 31, 2009). Articles of Organization, File No. 090805 4097. Commonwealth of Virginia State Corporations Commission.
.
SCYTL USA, LLC. (Jul. 14, 2010). Articles of Amendment, 100% ownership to Scytl Secure Electronic Voting, S.A., File No. 100709 0224 S3001882. Commonwealth of Virginia State Corporations Commission.
.
.
Aquilent (Booz Allen Hamilton). (Mar. 30, 2010). FVAP COTS Support Services, RFP# HQ0566-10-Q-0018, also ref. Scytl (Paragon Group Limited UK), Credence (Adobe Amazon, SAP, Salesforce, Oracle), Everyone Counts (Votem), Vexcel (Microsoft). Washington Headquarters Services (WHS) Pentagon.
SCYTL USA, LLC. (Dec. 23, 2020). Articles of Amendment, 100% Ownership to Scytl Election Technologies, S.L. filed Aug. 07, 2009, effective Jul. 14, 2010, File No. 2012232712142-BE14928203-15262994- FI. Commonwealth of Virginia State Corporations Commission.
Paragon Group Limited (UK), Co. No. 05258175. (Jun. 20, 2020). Subsidiary undertakings, Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements for year ended 30 Jun. 2020, pp. 176-180. Companies House (UK).
Government Facilities Sector – Election Infrastructure Subsector. (Accessed May 03, 2021). CHARTERS AND MEMBERSHIP. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).
Co-conspirators – Proof Dominion and Smartmatic are interlocked behind the classified protection of the U.S. DoD and their “Five Eyes” MI6 interlocutors
Dominion, Scytl, Smartmatic, Hart Intercivic, DoD CISA, Associated Press, etc. are in bed together with Amazon and Microsoft.
.
.
(Note: Pro V&V ostensibly certifies voting machines for the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC). However, the EAC uses the German company TÜV SÜD in the testing!)https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/11/breaking-az-sec-of-state-katie-hobbs.html#no-tuv-sud-microsoft-test
.
Below are recent research posts that provide details that Mike and Doug present in the audio above:
Hard evidence that U.S. intelligence/military conspires with foreign governments, notably the British MI6/Admiralty/rogue CIA, to rig U.S. elections
.
Outrageous treason by U.S. military and intelligence by handing voting sovereignty to foreign control!
.
John Poulos Liar-in-Chief for Dominion Voting Systems
.
John Podesta-Marc Elias-Hillary Clinton-Perkins Coie-Russia Dossier-Maricopa Audit: They are all Connected
..
OPTECH ELECTION RIGGING
.
Scytl The Vote-rigging Company that Fixed the 2020 Election for Lord Mark Malloch-Brown
.
.
Dominion is a British System to Take Over the World by Election Theft
.
Queen Elizabeth and the Overthrow of President Donald J. Trump
.
Tech Lords, British Black Chamber, Nazi IBM, and Five Eyes
.
AZ Sec. of State Katie Hobbs takes money from foreign governments and George Soros
.
Voter Fraud or Voter Defrauded by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson?
.
For other research articles on election rigging (there are so many!), go to Americans for Innovation and American Intelligence Media. Use the search bar to find the company, person, or operation.