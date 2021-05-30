Got Silver?

.

Betsy explains the 1-2-3 plan to take out the globalists. Everyone can do something in this war of All Against All to save the human race.

Buy and hold PHYSICAL SILVER. Do not take the vaccine , no matter what “Jim Jones” Trump says. They are bioweapons meant to KILL YOU and exterminate the human race. Keep the pressure on the election audits – all states matter and even the ones that think theirs weren’t rigged, need to look inside the routers supplied by Dominion, Smartmatic, Hart InterCivic, Sequoia..and all of them for these IP addresses listed below.

Here is a list of domains associated/owned by Paragon Group Limited, the Oct. 30, 2020 acquirer of 2 of Scytl’s 6 assets in Spain.

Details in this citizen intelligence report: Outrageous treason by U.S. military and intelligence by handing voting sovereignty to foreign control!

Taking out the British Pilgrims – American style

It’s WORLD WAR III and we will win it by destroying their fake money system. Make sure you and your family are protected from the incoming financial tsunami.

