New Historical Findings on the Human Trafficking Networks at the YMCA and Salvation Army

The miners have been busy uncovering historical nuggets on the YMCA and Salvation Army. These findings will make their way into a more cohesive article, but for now we wanted to make sure our intelligence network had access to the documents we found.

We have already provided the AIM truth community with breaking research about these human trafficking networks:

In no particular order, here is additional information:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Salvation_Army#History

Here we find W.T. Stead…. again:

“W. T. Stead of the Pall Mall Gazette launched a campaign in 1885 by writing articles on The Maiden Tribute of Modern Babylon to expose the extent of child prostitution[82] which involved procuring a girl, Eliza for £5. She was cared for by the Army, taken to France and subsequently testified as a key witness at the trial of Stead and Rebecca Jarrett (the prostitute who had arranged the “sale” of Eliza) at Bow Street. Both were sentenced to 6 months in prison. “

Curious aggregation of activities around William Booth College, London (founder of the Salvation Army)

William Booth College, Champion Park, London SE5 8BQ, United Kingdom

William Booth College (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Booth_Memorial_Training_College headquarters of The Salvation Army leadership and officer training which delivers education and training programmes for the United Kingdom)

(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Booth_Memorial_Training_College headquarters of The Salvation Army leadership and officer training which delivers education and training programmes for the United Kingdom) Ruskin Park (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ruskin_Park The park is named after John Ruskin (1819–1900), founder of various early experiments in communism called “the settlement movement” that were studied by Lord Alfred Milner, W.T. Stead and Lord Rothschild)

(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ruskin_Park The park is named after John Ruskin (1819–1900), founder of various early experiments in communism called “the settlement movement” that were studied by Lord Alfred Milner, W.T. Stead and Lord Rothschild) Fetal Medicine Research Institute (https://www.kcl.ac.uk/visit/fetal-medicine-research-institute-1

(https://www.kcl.ac.uk/visit/fetal-medicine-research-institute-1 Maudsley Hospital (The Maudsley Hospital is a British psychiatric hospital in south London. The Maudsley is the largest mental health training institution in the UK. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maudsley_Hospital )

1868 (just two years after J.P. Morgan, Cornelius Vanderbilt, and Elihu Root incorporated the New York YMCA)– the year William Booth’s emerging Salvation Army was coopted by “ten prominent philanthropists to assist him”

(NOTE: That is not the way Christian missions get started and grow. Normally, it takes many years if not decades to build a board of trustees/directors who share one’s vision for a work.” One does not normally have the funds to immediately start publishing one’s own magazine. This story is fake.)

https://victorianweb.org/religion/sa4.html

https://victorianweb.org/religion/sa1.html

W.T. Stead’s influence “Christian socialism” in the Salvation Army

The Social Wing of the Salvation Army

According to Norman H. Murdoch, “by 1886 the Salvation Army’s growth had come to a halt in England — much as the Christian Mission’s growth had ceased in East London by 1874” (113) — mostly because William Booth primarily preached the need for salvation, i.e. redemption from sin and its effects, but overlooked social work among the poor and destitute.

In the mid 1880s, the Salvation Army developed new strategies which aimed to deal with the poverty and squalor of urban slums. Street preaching, home meetings, prayer groups and Bible study were supplemented by social action. Francis S. Smith, who was for some time a Salvation Army commissioner in the United States, and William Thomas Stead, one of the most distinguished Victorian journalists and a dedicated supporter of the Salvation Army (later a Titanic victim), contributed to the rise of the Social Wing of the Salvation Army. They argued convincingly that the Army should not concentrate on pure evangelism only, but must be involved more actively in social work in order to win converts from the lower classes. William Booth quickly understood these arguments and he endorsed the new strategy which was to involve the Salvation Army in Christian social reform.

Smith and Stead helped Booth to write In Darkest England and the Way Out (1890), an important manifesto, which proposed social and welfare schemes aimed to eradicate poverty, squalor and unemployment in congested urban areas through organised labour exchanges, food distribution networks, co-operative workshops and farms, and emigration of surplus labour to the British colonies.

The Salvation Army magazine, All the World from 1893, reported that in the period from November 1, 1892, to October 1st, 1893, the Social Wing of the Salvation Army provided 3,886,896 meals, 1,094,078 men were sheltered, 1,987 passed through Elevators (work establishments), 267 were provided with situation, 159 passed to Farm Colony and 180 men from Prison-Gate Home were sent to situations (477). Besides, the Salvation Army promoted job creation schemes by encouraging local authorities to employ unemployed people in roadwork and tree-planting on public roads.

In 1893, the Army also expressed ‘great interest’ in the formation of a Government Labour Department, which would gather statistics and information about vacant jobs. By 1900, the Salvation Army had opened its own labour exchange in London to help poor people find jobs. However, it was not until 1909 that Parliament passed a law which provided for the establishment of nationalised labour exchanges. The social ministry of the Salvation Army became one of its most valuable assets in the last decade of Victorian Britain.

Salvation Army’s Reliance Bank is tied at the hip to The City of London (Pilgrims Society), JPMorgan, Columbia, RBS, Barlays (YMCA)

https://www.reliancebankltd.com/about-us/our-people

https://www.reliancebankltd.com/about-us/our-people/robin-foale

Pilgrims Society and then Lord Privy Seal, was finessing the government’s response to feign concern, while doing nothing to stop the child trafficking practice [that was also occurring via the British global deployments of the Salvation Army and YMCA.])

In 1922 Hong Kong, there were 200,000 Chinese and 6,000 Europeans. “[E]ach Chinese house in the Colony had one or more girls virtually in a position of slavery.” If each family has four souls, that means that 50,000 or more were in slavery, by the British Parliament’s own testimony.

H.L. Haslewood, Lieut-Commander, Royal Navy (ret.). (May 11, 1921). CHILD SLAVERY UNDER BRITISH RULE. Hong Kong Daily News, London Daily News.

Thomas Inskip, Austen Chamberlain.* (May 29, 1922). HONG KONG (LIEUT.-COMMANDER HASLEWOOD), Colonial Office, HC Deb 29 May 1922 vol 154 cc1678-80. UK Parliament, Hansard.

* Pilgrims Society

Thomas Inskip, Austen Chamberlain* et al. (May 24, 1922). Hong Kong (Lieut-Commander Haslewood), HC Deb 24 May 1922 vol 154. UK Parliament Hansard.

CHILD SLAVERY UNDER BRITISH RULE.

By H. L. HASLEWOOD,

Lieut -Commander R.N. (retired).

It is high time that the British public were fully informed of the abominable system of child-slavery which prevails in the Crown Colony of Hong Kong.

For nearly a hundred years this island, with its 200,000 Chinese inhabitants, has been under our rule. There ere now some 6,000 Europeans, and the. island is controlled by the [British] Governor and a Legislative ‘Council. When I was acting as Superintendent of the Admiralty Chart Depot there in 1919 my wife and I were horrified by the screams of a child which came during the evening from a Chinese house.

As a result of our efforts to make inquiries we came to the conclusion that this ! must be one of those cases of slavery which we had heard darkly hinted at. When I reported the case to the police I was told that it was “probably a slave girl.” My wife immediately begun investigations, and these revealed to us the fact, which had indeed already been discussed in a sermon by the British chaplain, that each Chinese house in the Colony had one or more girls virtually in a position of slavery. The custom is called adoption, but money payments are usually made, and in the majority of cases the girls became household drudges and worse. As the result of our action I relinquished my appointment, and step by step have forced the Colonial Office to admit the material fact in this I grave indictment ot British honour.

Slave Brokers.

A reply recently given by tbe Colonial Office to questions regarding the buying and selling of children in Hong Kong was as follows:

Buying and selling of human beings does not take place openly in Hung Kong. A custom does exist there, us elsewhere in China, by which, in return for a money payment, girls are transferred by their parents or natural guardians to the care of another household, usually for the purpose of domestic service, though the transaction is described by the Chinese as a form of adoption.

Outside official circles it is hard to believe that anyone can distinguish the difference between the transfer of a girl for a money payment and actual buying and selling.

Sheltering under this custom, the most revolting abuses in the traffic of girls and children are openly carried out. Go-betweens or brokers are employed for the sale and purchase of these unfortunate girls, and the fact that large numbers are sold into the local houses of ill-fame, and are shipped overseas for the same purpose, is perfectly well known to the whole shipping community .

Sold “in Marriage.”

The “Hong Kong Weekly Press” of March 13, 1921, writes as follows:

We have heard one of the leading Chinese residents of Hong Kong express the opinion that fully 90 per cent, of the children bought in the Colony are bought really as a commercial speculation.

They ‘are purchased at a very tender age for a few dollars, “trained to domestic service” for a few years, and sold in marriage perhaps for many times the original purchase price.

In circumstances like these it will instantly be recognised [stet] that the system is open to mat abuse, especially . in the case of children who fail develop personal attractions which enhance their marketable value.

An astounding feature of the case is that the above practice has been definitely announced as illegal in China itself, and that the Colonial Office are fully aware of this fact, but iu spite of this no steps are taken to abolish the practice in Hong Kong.

Burns and Bruises.

Revolting cases of brutal ill-treatment were brought before the Hong Kong magistracy on Jul 15 and August 3 of last year, when two girls were taken to the hospital covered with burns and bruises from head to foot as a result of the treatment they had received from their purchasers. On January 24 and on Jn 25 of this year, and also on Feb. 7, three small girl children were taken to hospital in the same condition[.] One of them while sick (as her mistress admitted) had been beaten and kicked about, and bore the marks of a rattan cane. To qupte the exact words, “she was literally covered with bruises caused by some blunt rough instrument.”

The following case shows that the buying and selling is by no means confined to the adoption and domestic service, as the Colonial Office would have us believe:

On December the 8th, 1920, a Chinese woman was charged with obtaining by false pretenses the sum of thirty dollars . The evidence showed that she arranged for the sale of her sister as a concubine.

As is usual in these cases, incredible as it may seem, no exception was taken to the buying and selling, but only to the question of false pretences [sic], the woman having represented her sister as being unmarried.

Babies’ Burdens.

A case came before the courts recently in which tine children aged 11 and 13 were found to be carrying weights of 60lb. up the steep hill of the Peak, Hong Kong.

Arising from this case quests in the House of Commons elicited the fact that there are no regulations in HONG Kong controlling the amount of work which a child may be called upon to do, nor any limit of hours for which a child may be called upon to work; and, further, that a resolution carried unanimously at a meeting of the Sanitary board in Hong Kong in May, 1919, calling for by-laws prohibiting the employment of children under the age of 14 in factories or workshops for more than 10 hours in any one day was rejected.

It is intolerable that such a state of slavery should exist in a British colony, where a British Governor rules practically without check, and it would appear that nothing but public opinion is likely to effect any real or lasting reform.

W.T. Stead propaganda in the promotion of the William Booth book that he ghost wrote.

W.T. Stead, ed. (Oct. 01, 1890). In Darkest England and the Way Out by William Booth, Book of the Month, Vol. II, No. 10, Sec. IX (09), pp. 382-397, 492-507. The Review of Reviews.

William Booth (b. 1829, d.1912). (Nov. 01, 1890). (POSTER) In Darkest England and the Way Out, supplement to The Review of Reviews, Nov. 1890, W.T. Stead publisher and co-author with Booth. Review of Reviews.

“General Booth’s startling manifesto” Really, Mr. Stead? Its just a book… until you fashioned it into a piece of socialist propaganda.

(Note: Thomas Carlyle was a proponent of slavery and indentured servitude in the British Empire)

Flattery paid big dividends for W.T. Stead and Cecil Rhodes’ Society of the Elect, to which General Booth and his soe Bramwell were invited into the Circle of the Initiates.

War!

Stead declares Booth of greater prominence than the Pope (anoints him to his class – an evident political positioning)

This sort of exquisite detail by a non-Christian writer is often propaganda since it is unlikely that such details of new church attendance would be so easily summarized or known. It is very likely that Stead just made up this story since no one could check his “facts” and it fits his story telling, however distorted or false.

Stead is positioning a certain ruthlessness in Booth. Real Christian leaders do not view those who work with them as obedient soldiers, but rather associates, brothers and sisters in Christ. The Biblical soldier metaphors deal with personal character and discipline, not an organizational manifesto. This story seems fabricated. And, Stead scolded Booth about the two ladies after only his first contact, threatening him with manslaughter. This appears to be pure storytelling fiction.

But, it does give the impression that Booth is in charge of his troops.

Evident Stead lionization of Booth and the family:

Stead links the Booths and Salvation Army to the British aristocratic model, no doubt to convince the self-anointed elitists in the Society of the Elect to bring them into the fold.

Lionizing the whole Booth family.

Stead is giving away his agenda with all this puffery

Lionizing the entire operation with superlatives and flattery. Stead is a propaganda genius (the publishing world does call him the “Father of Tabloid Journalism.”

Holy War!

Booth’s organization now survives on government funding. It must “vanish utterly.”

“… terribly long time in decomposing.”

Stead reinforced the WAR metaphor. Stead’s compadres Lord Milner, Cecil Rhodes, Lord Rosebery, Lord Rothschild were preparing for two Boer Wars in South Africa, then WWI

The origin of the name, Salvation Army, is likely fabrication. Propaganda always contains juicy little detail vignettes to boost believability.

“After long and careful study of the manuals of the British Army.” Yeh, right Mr. Stead. Cute. How do you know it was long and careful study? You were not there. And, you did not cite a source for that information, which is, at best, heresay.

Stead finesses the militaristic overtones with clever, unrelated metaphor

Stead distances Booth in his war from other Churches and Christians which he labels lukewarm en masse. His use of “constant” in this next piece is the tell that this is pure propagandistic rhetoric, devoid of fact. Were some churches, even many, lukewarm? Maybe, but Stead cleverly isolate Booth from the entire body of Christian churches (… and drives Booth politically to the Society of the Elect).

Here is Stead’s clever creation of a new social gospel agenda for the Salvation Army.

Source of the ultimate name of the Society of the Elect? The Pilgrims Society?

Stead also position Salvation Army staff as “Salvation soldiers”

“Salvation” is redefined as social salvation as well as spiritual salvation

Stead wrote the second half of the book to flesh out his social gospel thoughts: “will not be lacking in comprehensiveness.”

Stead articulates the Society of the Elects’ plans to control humanity. Note that this vision requires cheap white slave labor which Stead plans to use the unwashed masses to provide. (i.e., Co-operative Settlement (John Ruskin)(precursors to the Kibbutz, communism), Universal Emigration, The Salvation (slave) ship. Remember, these Stead Society of the Elect loyalists trained Lenin and Stalin in Bolshevism in London 1902-1914.

Stead even commissioned an exquisitely designed poster for this vision (another tell that Stead wrote the propaganda, not Booth).

This is Stead hyperbole based on his evidently limited experience with Christianity.

Stead’s flattery, again.

Another tell that Stead has arranged all the money that Booth needs from the Society of the Elect (Barclays, Rothschilds, Rosebery, Lord Pirbright, etc.)

The reference to “a much more highly-specialized intelligence” is haunting. For a Christian ministry that believes in being led by the Holy Spirit? Note, the members of the subsequent Pilgrims Society in 1902 organized the First Imperial Press Conference in 1909, after which prime minister Asquith (Carrie Johnson’s illegitimate great grandfather) organize MI6, MI5, GC&CS and the Empire Press Union out of the delegates to the Press Conference.” To what extent was the Salvation Army, YMCA and YWCA already supplying such information? To a great extent it appears.

Stead tell: Since the public has not read the new book, these could not possibly be the questions? In Stead’s mind, the Salvation Army HAS ALREADY TURNED HIS WAY. Therefore, he is asking the follow on questions and dispensing with them here.

Stead perhaps alludes to his co-authorship as the serpent, teaming with the saint (“which is very marvelous to behold”).

In the 1890s, Stead became increasingly interested in spiritualism.[35] In 1893, he founded a spiritualist quarterly, Borderland, in which he gave full play to his interest in psychical research.[6][35] Stead was editor, and he employed Ada Goodrich Freer as assistant editor; she was also a substantial contributor under the pseudonym “Miss X”.[36] Stead claimed that he was in the habit of communicating with Freer by telepathy and automatic writing.[37][38][39] The magazine ceased publication in 1897.[35Freer by telepathy and automatic writing.[37][38][39] The magazine ceased publication in 1897.[35]

Stead propaganda.

Stead is cleverly anticipating the push back

Stead is telling the world that the Society of the Elect will promote ALL -ISMS using the Salvation Army to achieve their objectives.

Socialist

Individualist

Political economist

Emigration advocate

Social reformers of all kinds

More Stead lionization of Booth. Stead is also telling people that Booth takes his orders from Stead.

Stead speaks of himself as the “shifty mariner”

Steads propagandizing of the larger-than-life Booth persona

S tead is very clearly misinterpreting Booth’s words into a support for eugenics.

Stead is telling us his Society of the Elect associations that are driving this “social” agenda. Lord Rosebery had just inherited the N.M. Rotshchild banking fortune. He was a member of Rhodes’ Society of the Elect, was Foreign Secretary at that time, would become Lord President of the Privy Council in 1894, then prime minister in 1895

Stead’s scientism shows through here. This is not the way Booth would write. “Triumphs of Science.”

BLM: “Science is Real…”

Stead’s original “Internet of Things”

Communism? Certainly authoritarianism.

1890s Monster.com

Slave labor in the Farm Colony

Klaus Schwab: “You’ll own nothing and be happy.”

The makings of a NEW WORLD ORDER cult

Cult compounds planned. (Sounds like a kibbutz.). The Settlement Movement under John Ruskin started experimenting with these forms of communism starting during the 1880s decade.

The reason for British commitment to the two Boer Wars!!!!

The state relies on religious organizations to persuade their members to go along with state schemes. This is why The Society of the Elect coopted The Salvation Army

Stead/Booth proposed a “Baby Farm”!!!

Doubtless, Stead and not Booth wrote this every word:

Remarkably, L. Bolton Bangs medical biographies fail to mention where he received his experience in genital urology: the New York Y.M.C.A.

Lemuel Bolton Banks (1842-1914). (Accessed Jul. 09, 2021). Biography. Wikisource.

Lemuel Bolton Bangs, M.D., editor. (1900). Atlas of syphilis and the venereal diseases : including a brief treatise on the pathology and treatment. W.B. Saunders (London).

https://www.ancestry.com/imageviewer/collections/1174/images/USM1490_1908-0415?treeid=&personid=&usePUB=true&_phsrc=xXL9&_phstart=successSource&pId=450083587

Report of First YMCA Meeting in London, Jun. 06, 1844 – all too perfect

YMCA, England. (Jun. 06, 1844). YMCA First Annual Report. YMCA Great Britain, Springfield College.

It is amazing how quickly these young men got organized and started formally printing the meeting minutes!

All too perfect.