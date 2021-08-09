The British Imperial Empire vs Humanity

.
Below is a video recording in which Douglas Gabriel and Michael McKibben explain the research provided in the headline links, just under the video.
Then, listen to the explosive after show at the bottom of the page.
BRITISH CHATHAM HOUSE (WITH CFR IN LOCKSTEP) HID BEHIND THE Y.M.C.A. “INSTITUTE OF PACIFIC RELATIONS” TO CREATE THE UNITED NATIONS, MAO TSE-TUNG AND TURNED THE STATE DEPARTMENT FULL-ON COMMUNIST
SHOCKING DISCOVERY: THE BRITISH EMPIRE CO-OPTED THE SALVATION ARMY AND YMCA TO COLONIZE THE WORLD WITH SODOMIZED, RAPED, SHAMED AND BRAINWASHED WHITE, BLACK, BROWN AND YELLOW SLAVES, ARE YOU ONE?
W.T. Stead (with Lord Rothschild, J.P. Morgan, John D. Rockefeller, Cornelius Vanderbilt and Andrew Carnegie bankrolls) co-opted The Salvation Army (and the Y.M.C.A. & Y.W.C.A.) into his global ‘One World Order’ schema
Naked Truths: Nasty Dirty Sex Slavery at the Unchristian YMCA
British offshore banking was founded on immoral-inhuman capitalization, human trafficking, theft, imprisonment, sodomy, rape, and the whip.
