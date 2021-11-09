.

AIMCats are deep-diving into historical documents to find out who is the warden of our PRISON PLANET, over and beyond the Pilgrims Society; we have found a being named MAMMON running the show.

It is extremely disappointing to all of us here at AIM and AFI, as it may be for you, that Donald Trump has been conning us with his alignment to the very globalist forces he told us he was fighting on behalf of We the People who elected him in 2016 and 2020. Below is a collection of our recent articles, posts, and videos that lay out his criminality.

Casting out Demons, Rothschilds, Bankers, Pilgrims, and Mammon

.

After we did the video above and related research, the AFI miners discovered this inconvenient TRUTH HISTORY.

.

Mammon, demon bankers, and the centuries-old enslavement of humanity

.

.

THE EXTINCTION OF HUMAN BEINGS

.

.

I Made Jews Rich In My First Term

I Did More For Jews In My First Term Than Any Jewish President Thus Far

I Did Nothing For Dumb White Gentiles That Think I’m Their Savior

I Did More Photo Ops With Epstein And Maxwell Than Anyone

I Get Real Estate Project Financing From The Rothschilds

I Started The Riots

I Had The Police Stand Down

I Brought In Troops At The Break Of Dawn To Scare The TV Viewers

I Am Jewish But Did A Bible Photo Op In Front Of A Church During A Riot

I Started The Virus

I Killed The Elderly With Midazolam

I Had Fauci Follow Me Around For 4 Months

I Did A Virus Hoax At Walter Reed

I Did Virus Mask Photo Ops

I Had White Christian American History Statues Destroyed And Removed

I Signed 2 Stimulus Heist Bills For Jews

I Agreed With The Vote Steal Hoax Plan

.

.

BEWARE OF DONALD TRUMP

.

A portion of the video inside the headline link above does not have sound. To hear that segment, click on TRUMP: A SPELL HAS BEEN CAST AND HE’S NOT LYING

.

TRUMP IS THE (((SWAMP)))

.

.

Cyrus-Trump Temple Coin

Our global team of AIMCats send in the best intel around the world which is posted on GAB in a never-ending “cat report”. Make sure you check in daily with the Gabriels and find out what you need to know to navigate the war on your family, community and humanity. To read all of the posts, you need to create an account on Gab.

.

.

.

.

In the last CAT REPORT, we explained why we went to the Aurora Borealis on December 21, 2012. (You can also read a more poetic version of this in the headline above.) When we returned, we set out to prepare the “battleground” with protocols and devices that we needed for spiritual protection, over and beyond our faith in Christ, to get us through the energetic band that was keeping humans enslaved on the planet. We perceived that there was a band of frequencies that had been blocked that was literally locking us inside the material world (the materium); it was like a ceiling that was keeping us from reaching higher levels of consciousness and ascension.

Humanity had been blocked from experiencing higher frequencies through an onslaught of anti-human incursions, i.e. GMO foods, propaganda and indoctrination, chem-trails, pharmaceutical poisons, and slavery, to mention just a few. We needed to calibrate to the higher frequencies in order to bust through the ceiling. Douglas was convinced that there was a way to ingest these frequencies from substances that existed in the physical world; however, Tyla pushed back and felt that the absorption of these substances needed to be in an energetic, not homeopathic, formula.

We needed to find the most perfect forms of calcium and silica and find a way to extract the vibration of these substances into something that could be taken daily so that through daily use we could push ourselves beyond the frequency band of control and constraint. Douglas already had the perfect form of calcium – in a tusk of a Narwhal.

.

For the most perfect form of silica, we headed to the Sequoia forest to get a sample of the sap from these ancient trees, many that have been alive since the time of Christ and that are immortal as far as we know from our limited human life-spans. The only trees that die are those injured by lightening or external forces. We left for California in the spring of 2013 to hike the forests for the perfect sample of sap, which turned out to be a very challenging task. We had to find a tree that had been struck by lightening or some other injury that caused sap to leak from the tree. We hiked for two days until we found the tree.

We then created a frequency in water with the tusk and sap. We called it “Wonder Water” and have swallowed some every day since it was formulated. Pictured below is my bottle that stays in sunlight to be continually charged. One of the first things we noticed, as did friends who started charging their own WW bottles, is that our feet lost their calluses and rough areas. If we stopped drinking the water, the dryness on the feet came back. More profoundly, we observed how the water helped us achieve a higher state of awareness that gave us better “vision” over the battlefield. We were now above the “ceiling” and could see how we could break out of the energetic prison that had enslaved humanity.

The black area on the bottle is a magnetic strip that holds the frequency of the silica and calcium, plus a little meteorite for good measure. The sunlight charges the water. We refill the bottles on sunny days to keep the charge. If you ever visit us, bring a clear glass bottle like this and we will outfit you with your own Wonder Water.

.

Shortly after we developed the Wonder Water, we built a scalar antenna that could bring this incredible frequency to all of you:

.