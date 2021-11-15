Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is the Queen’s Man

Glenn A. Youngkin’s UNDISCLOSED binding oaths of secrecy & fidelity to the British Crown (as secretary of QinetiQ) extend into his current administration as Governor of Virginia.

(Virginia’s ship of state has been seized by the British.)

He condemned himself by his own hand. These undisclosed relationships are treasonous, even though the devil made him do it.

On Nov. 11, 2002, Youngkin was the founding secretary of British QinetiQ—a creation of the British Ministry of Defence—i.e., the British CROWN. Among other obligations to obey the Queen, Youngkin was duty bound to follow the British Official Secrets Act as a QinetiQ officer responsible to co-sign all contracts entered into by the company.

Youngkin’s first founding director was Sir Jonathan Richard Symonds, an accountant responsible for managing the Monarch’s Golden company control shares (preferred voting shares).

The QinetiQ Articles of Association affirm that Youngkin was the company secretary and keeper of the seal. The only higher position in the company is managing director, the British monarch’s 100% overarching control notwithstanding.

Youngkin’s OATH carries on to this day. QinitiQ has received over $8.5 billion (2020) in U.S. Defense contracts. Some of those companies are in Virginia. CONCLUSION: YOUNGKIN IS INTERLOCKED WITH A FOREIGN POWER. Therefore, absent full disclosure and without special dispensation from the Virginia legislature.

Qinetiq Group Plc, Co. No. 4586941. (Jun. 03, 2003). Resolutions at General Meeting re. British Monarch’s “Special Share.” Companies House (UK).

HARD PROOF of Youngkin’s treason, under his signature.

This one share gives the British monarch 100% control of the operations of QinetiQ

If the Queen orders a liquidation of the company, QinetiQ and its Carlyle shareholder “tag along” to extract full value from the sale. That is, Carlyle cannot disagree with the Queen, or King and win the argument if the monarch has other ideas.

The Queen 100% dictates QinetiQ’s defence [sic] contracting business:

“Compliance Principles” and “Compliance Committee” is a deceptive description of the British Monarch’s 100% control of the company.

Qinetiq Group Plc, Co. No. 4586941. (Jun. 03, 2003). Resolutions at General Meeting re. British Monarch’s “Special Share,” PDF, pp. 8, 9. Companies House (UK).

Youngkin subordinated his duties to the U.S. in this agreement. He did not seek approval from Congress or the Virginia legislature to enter this agreement directly with a FOREIGN POWER.

Therefore,

Virginia Constitution

https://law.lis.virginia.gov/constitutionfull

Section 4. No exclusive emoluments or privileges; offices not to be hereditary.

That no man, or set of men, is entitled to exclusive or separate emoluments or privileges from the community, but in consideration of public services; which not being descendible, neither ought the offices of magistrate, legislator, or judge to be hereditary.

Related U.S. Constitution clause, to which the Virginia constitution is subordinate.

ArtI.S9.C8.1 Foreign Emoluments Clause

Article I, Section 9, Clause 8:

No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.

In 1871 the Attorney General of the United States ruled that: A minister of the United States abroad is not prohibited by the Constitution from rendering a friendly service to a foreign power, even that of negotiating a treaty for it, provided he does not become an officer of that power . . . but the acceptance of a formal commission, as minister plenipotentiary, creates an official relation between the individual thus commissioned and the government which in this way accredits him as its representative, which is prohibited by this clause of the Constitution.

QinetiQ was evidently representing the U.S. military and can in no way be considered a “private company.” (except as a ruse; see $8.5 billion (2020) in U.S. Defense contracts.) Since Youngkin was supposed to be representing the interests of the American People, Youngkin was subject to the EMOLUMENTS clauses in the U.S. and Virginia Constitutions as is, by definition, a TRAITOR to the American Republic.

QinetiQ Holdings Limited, UK Company No. 4586941. (Nov. 11, 2002). Certificate of Incorporation. Companies House (UK).

The “Acquired Company” is QinetiQ Group PLC, the company being created from the acquisition is this company, QINETIQ HOLDINGS LIMITED. This is evidently a shell transaction meant to muddy the interlocking relationships.

In short, the British Monarch and “Her Majesty’s Ministry of Defence” controlled (and still controls) Glenn Youngkin

These are the interlocked Carlyle companies that Youngkin was representing. More interlocking shell games by Youngkin, representing Carlyle.

