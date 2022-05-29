Andrew Torba and Gab Are interlocked with Anthony Fauci, World Economic Forum, Bain Capital and nanotech biowarfare globalists

Andrews Torba, GAB, is interlocked with Anthony Fauci, World Economic Forum, Bain Capital & Mitt Romney nanotech biowarfare globalists

Andrew Torba graduated from Riverside High School, a 3,500-student public school in Taylor, Pennsylvania south of Scranton in 2009. His brothers Alexander and Zachary were seniors at Riverside High School in 2018, presumably twins.

He enrolled in the Jesuit University of Scranton in the Fall of 2009 and in the first week of June 2010 he was inducted into the Alpha Lambda Delta national honor society of freshman. This university costs approximately $50,000 per year.

On Feb. 07, 2010, Torba made the Dean’s List in his first semester with a 3.5 or better GPA according to The Times Leader (Wilkes-Barre, PA).

On Sep. 15, 2010, Torba received a “renewable” scholarship from the James F. Swift Scholarship Fund at the Scranton Area Foundation. PNC and Wells Fargo Banks are large donors. Groups funded in 2020 include the Red Cross, Boys & Girls Clubs, Catholic Services, Planned Parenthood, various YMCAs, Salvation Army, PBS, NPR.

Torba’s entrepreneurship mentor took money from Anthony Fauci

The Scranton Area Foundation chairman, Ken Okrepkie, was adjunct faculty in the entrepreneurship program at the University of Scranton in which Torba minored.

Since 2008, Okrepkie has worked for Ben Franklin Technology Partners of NEPA. Ben Franklin is a seed capital investor that looks to globalist venture capitalists like Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins and Accel Partners for their exits.

Ben Franklin Technology Partners invested twice in Immunotope sandwiched in between two grants from Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), UNDISCLOSED Grant in Jun. 2007 and $598,000 in Jul. 2010.

On Jul. 12, 2010, Immunotope teamed with British-Oxford, UK-based Midatech Group.

On Sep. 09, 2010, Torba received another James F. Swift Scholarship.

On the same day, Sep. 09, 2010, Torba announced he was starting up “Kuhcoon” social media with eight employees as he began his senior year at University of Scranton.

On Jul. 24, 2012, Torba received another James F. Swift Scholarship to fund his senior year at the Jesuit University of Scranton.

On Nov. 11, 2012, Torba was the guest speaker at The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

On May 25, 2013, Andrew Robert Torba graduated from the Jesuit University of Scranton with a major in philosophy and minors in entrepreneurship and political science. Despite no background in technology, Torba was a regular columnist for the university’s The Aquinas “Truthful | Tech” all four years. In other words, Torba was a Jesuit university groom.

Remarkably, by Mar. 16, 2014, Torba says “One of our consulting clients is the largest community banks in the United States.” This is astounding for a newbie startup. Evidently, Torba was being given contracts by his globalist handlers.

On Dec. 31, 2014, Midatech Pharma PLC, a nanotech biotechnology specialist targeting diabetes, was founded by Torba-GAB’s sponsor Ken Okrepkie’s Immunotope company—UK partner of Anthony Fauci.

Q Chip Ltd.

GAB and Torba are interlocked with British Wellcome plc—a key funder of biowarfare, including the patent of holder of Coronavirus—the Pirbright Institute (UK). He is also interlocked through Midatech director Michele Luzi, who works for Mitt Romney’s Bain Capital and the World Economic Forum.

Midatech’s chairman, Rolf Stahel, is interlocked with Fauci-co-conspirators including Wellcome plc (now GlaxoSmithKline plc)—a chronic co-funder of biowarfare with the Gates Foundation, Anthony Fauci’s NIH, DARPA, the EU, the British Pilgrims Society, Rockefeller Foundation, and others.

p. 21

p. 52

p. 53

Midatech Group and Immunotope, Inc. Form Joint Venture, Syntara LLC, for the Development of Immune Therapies

Published: Jul 12, 2010.

On Sep. 09, 2015, Torba’s parents, Robert E. Torba, Jr. and Amy M. Torba, went voluntarily bankrupt in exchange for relief from their $83,486 of credit card and other consumer debt, including a $1,500 loan from Robert’s mother and father!

In re. Robert E. Torba, Jr., Amy M. Torba. (Filed May 27, 2015). Vol. ($83,486 Chpt. 7 debt cancellation) Bankruptcy Petition #: 5:15-bk-02230-JJT. Bankr. M.D. Pa. 2015.

Robert worked as a courier for FedEx for 25 years at the time of his bankruptcy.

Andrew Torba’s proof of his parentage has been removed from Ancestry.com. However, a single reference in Robert Torba’s PeopleFinder profile makes reference to a bankruptcy, and was in those court records that the confirmation of his relationship to Andrew Torba was confirmed.

On Sep. 16, 2016, Torba locked in his “conservative,” “free speech” and “right-wing” persona. He claimed that an alleged Facebook whistleblower “pushed him over the edge” and motivated him to start GAB.

Here are all the trigger words included in this one article:

political conservative

blocked

right-wing

censoring content

moral responsibility

alt-right

racist

Donald Trump

right political ideology

hate speech

illegal pornography

terrorism

private information

removed permanently

criticize the government

abhorrent ideas

First Amendment, simpler times

real names

online graffiti

cesspool

filters

offensive terms

block

See another “narrative” piece: Matt Pearce. (Aug. 20, 2017). Squeezed out by Silicon Valley, the far right is creating its own corporate world. The News and Observer (Raleigh, North Carolina).

CONCLUSION: Now that you see the EVIDENCE that Gab is just another social media psyop run by a ‘cardboard cutout’ (poster boy) sponsored by Pilgrims Society operatives, you might read this recent email from Andrew Torba in a new light. It certainly looks like Gab is being used to gather and identify Christians and conservatives. Once identified, these groups can be targeted for harassment, censorship, removal, or worse.

This is an information war and GAB is NOT on the side of conservatives, Christians, and humanity.

Andrew’s recent letter:

Below is additional research we uploaded on Torba and Gab this week:

Pilgrims’ Propaganda Turns Torba into Zuckerberg-like Genius

Andrew Torba’s Problem of Gab’s Stolen TechnologyDisturbing Globalist Connections to Gab and Andrew Torba

The Andrew Torba – Yuri Milner Connection

Andrew Torba – Cardboard Cutout for Pilgrims Society to Round Up Dissidents?

We Are Gabbing Truth about Andrew Torba

Andrew Torba’s Free Speech Policy on GAB

Andrew Torba is fascinated with technology

Andrew Torba: Another Scranton Success?

After publication of this post, these nuggets were pulled up by the miners:

Torba’s grandfather was “Robert Thomas Torba.” who served in the US Navy on the USS Augusta Sep. 23, 1944 to Oct 12, 1945 – there were political secrets on this ship.

His great grandfather was named “Leo A.”

“Alice” looks to have been his father, Robert Jr.’s first wife.

His second wife was “Audrey,” to whom Robert Jr. (Andrew’s father) owed $1500 at the bankruptcy.

This definitely places Torb’s family in Prussia, Poland, Ukraine.

Leo is possibly a Jewish name, short for Leonard

Leo was his great great grandfather.

https://www.ancestry.com/discoveryui-content/view/8313689:6482