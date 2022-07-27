@GoldDiggerPatriot posted the image above with this comment:

“Those Normies will never wake up!” WRONG!!

As more bombs drop they’re gonna be forced to choose. Their alternative reality is crumbling fast.

1- Accept they were wrong, start believing us, & begin the awakening journey at light speed. A ton of info to be digested in short time.

2- Start questioning the narrative, research themselves, then start believing us anyway, & start their awakening. This will make the crash course more tolerable. Doing your own research always helps things stick better.

3- Put their fingers in their ears & hands over their eyes, and slide further into depression, fear, madness, or all of 3. Become a danger to themselves and those around them. Suicide weekend possibility. Let’s hope not.

After listening to the video below, take a quiz. Is Kamala Harris a natural born citizen when her daddy’s citizenship is Jamaican and her mother’s Indian? We have posted her birth certificate below for you to examine.

In fact, where is there any proof that Harris is a U.S. citizen? We say she is an illegal alien. We say she needs to be deported to Jamaica, her actual country of citizenship, the country of her father.

Natural Born Citizen Explained!

A little backstory on how we obtained this birth certificate. Back in 2019, the Conclave had a special “think tank” meeting on Kamala. We were beginning to see that she checked all the boxes for being a Pilgrims puppetician. In fact, her husband Douglas Emhoff is a British loyalist and Pilgrims member. The addle-brained Californian is totally controlled by the Pilgrims Society.

We thought that she would wind up as president but first someone would need to be in the position already (Biden) and then vacate the office so that as vice president, she could step in. We couldn’t help but wonder what her birth status was, having already been conned about Obama’s lack of eligibility due to his birth status.

Before Kamala was widely known and her birth certificate was still hidden from the public, we secured an official copy. The chick is not eligible to hold the office of vice president or president. In fact, we cannot find any official documentation that Kamala Harris ever became a LEGAL CITIZEN through naturalization process.

Kamala Harris is an Illegal Alien and Nancy Pelosi knows!

This way, Nancy, as Speaker of the House, is assured to become el presidente of Communist America. There is no way that Nan or Hildabeast will permit Kamala Harris to become president before they do. No way.

Kamala Devi Harris. (Oct. 20, 1964). Birth Certificate, m. Goplan Shyamala, Caucasian Indian, Age 26, f. Donald Jasper Harris, Age 26, Jamaican, File No. 64-295984, Alameda Cty. Oakland, CA.

Tyla, Douglas, and Michael explain why Kamala Harris must immediately disclose her naturalization papers. We do not see any proof that she is a United States citizen.

Kamala Harris fails even the “anchor baby” claim

The article below was not written or posted by us… which is showing you that the TRUTH about the Pilgrims is getting traction!

Just added to the Lillian Scott Troy post:

Link to the Congressional Record below:

Lillian Scott Troy. (Apr. 05, 1941). “‘Union Now’ Trembles,” San Francisco Leader, Congressional Record, 77th Congress, 1st Session, submitted Jun. 16, 1941 by Rep. Paul W. Shafer, MI 3rd, pp. A2884-A2886. U.S. Congress.

British Pilgrims Society’s plan is the reconquest of the U.S. by “treason and intrigue, and betrayal.”

Lillian Scott Troy’s words were immortalized in the Congressional Record on Jun. 16, 1941 by Michigan Rep. Paul W. Shafer from an earlier article in the San Francisco Leader on Apr. 05, 1941.

She identified the specific goal of the British Pilgrims Society, writing:

“… Mr. [W.T.] Stead broke with Cecil Rhodes’ foundation [run by Lord Rothschild] when he learned that the basic idea of Rhodes’ scheme was the reconquest of the United States as an ‘integral part of the British Empire’,’ by treason and intrigue, and betrayal…”

Link to the Congressional Record below:

Lillian Scott Troy. (Apr. 05, 1941). “‘Union Now’ Trembles,” San Francisco Leader, Congressional Record, 77th Congress, 1st Session, submitted Jun. 16, 1941 by Rep. Paul W. Shafer, MI 3rd, pp. A2884-A2886. U.S. Congress.

British Pilgrims Society book:

“Yankee” was a derogatory reference to an American in 1912

This article has been suppressed by “Carnegian” archives for 100 years across the world

Editor. (Feb. 13, 1912). JAPAN WANTS PHILLIPINES SAYS WRITER, Lillian Scott Troy Fears England, Japan and Carnegie Are in Alliances Against United States. The Bridgeport Times and Evening Farmer (Bridgeport, Connecticut), with transcription

King Edward VII recommended this book (quoted by Lillian) describing American culture:

(Lillian’s writings have been heavily censored and obscured by the “Carnegian” Pilgrims Society since 1915 when J.P. Morgan and Andrew Carnegie set out to control the editorials in newspapers and libraries in America.

Pilgrims Society: “Benedict Arnold ‘Peace’ Society”

Conquer your fears and see Christ just ahead with His hand outreached to lead you out of the world’s madness. F. E. A. R. is False Evidence Appearing as Reality. Get over it.

AIMCat Mark writes:

Concerning your article about Lillian Scott Troy I would add these comments: Most people believe Carnegie made his fortune making steel rails for the railroads. He actually began his career as a teenage railroad telegrapher and made his greatest fortune selling U.S. Steel bonds earning 6% per annum to elite wealthy investors in Europe every summer when he travelled to Europe with his mother.

The three ships in the White Star Lines of Dublin, Ireland were the Olympic, not Olympia, the Britannic and the Titanic. Curiously, J. P. Morgan also had purchased a fabulous European art collection that was to return along with himself aboard the Titanic, but for some “unknown reason” couldn’t make the maiden voyage with many of the wealthiest Americans then alive. I believe the Titanic disaster took place in order for the Federal Reserve System (passed and signed by Woodrow Wilson December 23, 1913) to be implemented without the reservation of America’s wealthiest men and their families which surely would have vociferously objected and more had those men survived for one more year or less.

In the Battle of Waterloo, concerning the Rothschild reporting agents present at the battle; the agents sent domesticated “homing” pigeons to their lofts in either London, England, Paris, France or Frankfurt, Germany (all Rothschild banking centers at the time) and not “carrier” pigeons, as you reported, which is a phyla or different wild breed of pigeon.

I love your reporting! No one else I know is providing the truth that Mike, Doug and Tyla are. Please be cautious; You’re dealing with the most ruthless people in the world.

We are not worried, Mark. The sigils are working and the detrimental, evil energies of SATAN are dissipating.

Our connection list is growing. Thanks to AIMCats who would like to connect with other like-minded people in their geographic areas. Your connection does not need to be in-person. You can also correspond by email. We hear from AIMCats regularly that they feel isolated because their understanding of the world is considered unacceptable from friends and family.

We would like to assist you in coordinating at the local level for whatever you think is important to discuss and/or put into action. Just email me your name and geographical location. Give me permission to share your email with others that are in your area (now and in future).

Many years ago I was the membership chair of an entrepreneur organization where I used my skills and intuition of connecting people with one another (locally and internationally) for foursome lunches, small coffee groups, and other events. They still talk about the “Power Lunches” that I arranged which were epic and very fruitful for those that participated; my email back then says it all – “connectedtyla@gmail.com”

Let me put this skill to work FOR AIMCATS around the world. It may take some time to build our network, but if we don’t do it, who will?

As of today our connections are in the locations below. If you would like to get on the list, my email is AIM@Leader.com

California – Santa Clara/San Jose

Florida – Gainesville

Georgia – Atlanta southern suburbs

Illinois – Chicago

Iowa – Ames

Michigan – Oakland County

Michigan – Saginaw

Michigan – Traverse City

New York – Orange County

North Carolina – Dare County

North Carolina – Pittsboro

Ohio – Columbus

Oregon – Salem

Pennsylvania – Royersford

South Africa

South Dakota – Rapid City

Utah – Sandy

Virginia – Springfield Washington – San Juan Islands

After listening, you may want to fluff up your precious metals stash, especially some small denomination silver which is CONSTITUTIONAL MONEY and can be used legally for trade and barter once fiat collapses.

In the comment box under the YouTube video, people speculate that the WHALE is Alice Walton. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alice_Walton

Billionaire Struggled Accessing Money From Bank to Buy Gold and Silver

Tom, we still post daily. In fact, we are posting now more than ever. We jumped over to Gab @Gabriels_Horn to be able to respond quickly to the rapidly moving news. The Cat Reports have resumed, but with an emphasis on news, articles, and videos that we have a longer shelf-life than what occurs in social media. We are certainly aware of the situation with Mr. Frog and his Gab platform, so we like to keep one foot on each platform in case Gab goes down; if so, we reconvene on a daily basis here at http://www.aim4truth.org.

What’s nice about Gab is that AIMCats can have real-time conversations with one another that is lively and vibrant. They can share with their downlines easier, too. We love hearing from the cats and often post their insights to the top of our timeline so that we have this huge, amazing conversation in the cattery.

I get particular excited when the conversation includes the name of the enemy PILGRIMS SOCIETY. This way others who drop in become acquainted with this term and begin to look around the internet for who they are. Try it yourself and see how AIM and AFI dominate the search.

Share the sentiment: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/108719188781969469

We recently posted this article and Trump4EvaEva asked the question below:

We answered:

“We don‘t need trannies to drop their panties to know they are not women. Same with Judge Maya Guerra Gamble. It’s a man or one very ugly woman. And if ‘it’ is a trans, then its psychological state is under no condition to rule in any court room, especially one about Sandy Hook where no children died. Heck, how could a trannie judge determine fact from fiction in a court room when they can’t even identify their own sexual organs to determine their sex? These are ABOMINATIONS TO GOD. Freaks.”

“PROGRESS” John Rich

Wondering which way is ‘out‘ of this global madness?

If it isn’t clear to you yet, then watch more of the world collapse and people suffer for you to realize that there are two ways – to Satan or to Christ. There is not a middle road or some gray area that will lead us back to our human-divine experience.

Christ showed us the way. He said FOLLOW ME.

Who are the 144,000 in Revelation?

Hymns Medley: The Blood Medley | Anthem Lights

It’s all about the blood

Keep your Christed blood pure. Say no to lethal and harmful injections by Big Pharma.

Victory Baptisms

Casting Crowns – Follow Me