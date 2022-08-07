Have you checked out our newest feature – Gabriel’s Audio Diary? This is a place in the internet “off the grid” where we can have deep conversations with AIMCats without the whole world listening in. We have already stacked up a few audios, if you care to listen.

It’s been a long journey for us – from back in December 2012 until now. We traveled to northern Alaska to stand under the portal of the Aurora Borealis on December 21, 2012 to usher in a new age as the old one was closing per the Mayan Calendar indications. We traveled there to physically stand underneath the Northern Lights portal, on behalf of all humanity, to avert a global catastrophe and usher in the Satya Yuga.

Our mission was to find 46 other enlightened beings to join us in leading humanity out of global tyranny and back to the path of Christ. That’s how we found YOU!!! But a most remarkable thing happened. We gained 48 ten-fold, maybe even twelve-fold, totally awake human beings to join us.

Where were you on December 21, 2012 when the Mayan Calendar ended?

We were in Chena Hot Springs, Alaska (yes, here we are in the hot springs again), going as far north as we could on that day, in that grand moment of cosmological shift, to stand under the aurora borealis where the portal to the stars crowns the earth each night with humanity’s response to the breath of the sun. What better place than there, with Sophia, helping midwife humanity through a difficult, but potentially critical moment of ascension. The pathway to our spirit home gleams brilliantly each night for the awaken ones within the auroral crown of heaven.

This turning point in history was a moment for us to re-dedicate ourselves as teachers, educate others about the evil in our time, and help turn the helm of Mothership Earth towards the stars where our older sisters and brothers descend to meet us as we begin our ascension. It was within the colored walls of these etheric streams that we found the Temple of Wisdom for the entire earth which inspired us to write The Gospel of Sophia and begin construction of our Glass Bead Game.

Douglas Gabriel discusses the mystery of meteorites and comets

The notes for the video can be found under this headline:

Rudolf Steiner’s relationship to meteorites can be summed up in the phrase: Get meteorites and work with them. Whether the spiritual scientist wishes to follow this injunction and aid the Archangel Michael, the spirit of the Sun, in his battle against the Dragon, Ahriman, or focus his attention on creating medicaments of meteoric iron to enhance the processes of combustion in the human blood, the power of meteorites should be seen as unique, powerful, and helpful to humanity. In Anthroposophic medicine, meteoric iron is used to strengthen the ability for red blood cells to take up oxygen and enhance the process of respiration through a “slow burning fire”; meteoric iron also can be used for meditation and contemplation on the cosmic workings of our solar system.

Christianity is an outlook which sees in everything a revelation of the Divine

Christianity is an outlook which sees in everything a revelation of the Divine. Everything material becomes an illusion unless we look on it as an expression of the Divine. If we disown the external world, we are disowning the Divine; if we reject the material realm, in which God has revealed himself, we are rejecting the Divine. The important thing is not to gaze into ourselves, but to seek to know the Great Self which shines down into us. […]

Really to go out of yourself is to renounce yourself. […] In the early days of Theosophy the gravest mistake was made when people were told to look away from the external world and to gaze into themselves. That is a great illusion, for then we find only the lower self, which imagines itself to be divine but is not so at all. We must come out of ourselves if we are to know the Divine. “Know thyself” means also “Overcome thyself”.



Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 95 – At the Gates of Spiritual Science: Lecture XIV: Rosicrucian Training – The Interior of the Earth – Earthquakes and Volcanoes – Stuttgart, 4th September 1906

Add a note to the conversation: https://tylagabriel.substack.com/p/the-ethers-can-protect-you/comment/8223264#comment-8223264

The food industry is already monopolized by 10 companies, the majority of which include Vanguard and BlackRock as top shareholders. What happens when they control all of the seeds, produce, and meat too? What happens when produce and meat are all grown inside secured facilities after a gene splice or inside a petri dish, and farmland becomes dormant due to overreaching regulations, lack of supplies, and manufactured inflation?

Dig It! #143: NEW Global Food System – MUST WATCH!

We asked AIMCats to send pictures or videos of their rainwater set up. AIMCat Bryan gives us a peak of his off-grid hunting camp which uses solar, rain catchment, propane, and wood heat.

Are cats welcomed to Bryan’s off grid hunting camp?

Get your gear on. Jesus Christ is here to guide and protect us through the Great Shift.

How To Put On The Armor of God

AIMCat Jim has been researching the Transport Layer Security process and has found some problems that may interest other cats that work with this technology.

Jim writes:

https://www.ssl2buy.com/wiki/ssl-vs-tls This is just a little info.

My research so far has been just educating myself and the team on the Transport Layer Security (TLS) and SSL. It is interesting to know that the SSL process was abandoned as insecure in 2011 by the IETF. It was replaced by TLS. TLS is free. OS3 create our own certificates under LetsEncrypt…which comes with synology. I guess you can say that the cost is rolled into the box…but we are not buying a certificate for our domain.

If you go to this site: https://www.digicert.com/help/ and type in os3.org… you will see that our serve is validated by TLS, which is free…no SSL needed. We are ‘trusted’ even with our email server.

SSL 1.0 Due to security flaw, SSL 1.0 was not released. SSL 2.0 SSL v2.0 was the first public release of SSL by Netscape. It was released in February 1995 but there were design flaws that compelled Netscape to release SSL v.3. However, SSL v.2.0 was deprecated in 2011. SSL 3.0 SSL v3 was an upgrade version of earlier version SSL v2.0 that fixed few security design flaws of SSL v2.0 However, SSL v3.0 deemed insecure in 2004 due to the POODLE attack.

So SSL is not secure by the IETF’s own documents.

TLS means Transport Layer Security, which is a cryptographic protocol successor of SSL 3.0, which was released in 1999.

TLS 1.0 TLS 1.0 which was upgrade of SSL v.3.0 released in January 1999 but it allows connection downgrade to SSL v.3.0. TLS 1.1 After that, TLS v1.1 was released in April 2006, which was an update of TLS 1.0 version. It added protection against CBC (Cipher Block Chaining) attacks. In March 2020, Google, Apple, Mozilla and Microsoft has announced for deprecation of TLS 1.0 and 1.1 versions. TLS 1.2 TLS v1.2 was released in 2008 that allows to specification of hash and algorithm used by the client and server. It allows authenticated encryption, which was added more support with extra data modes. TLS 1.2 was able to verify length of data based on cipher suite. TLS 1.3 TLS v1.3 was released in August 2018 and had major features that differentiate it with its earlier version TLS v1.2 like removal of MD5 and SHA-224 support, require digital signature when earlier configuration used, compulsory use of Perfect forward secrecy in case of public-key based key exchange, handshake messages will now be encrypted after “Server Hello”.

There is ‘zero’ security in this entire process once you understand what is happening. It is entirely ‘arbitrary’, ‘capricious’, and ‘subjective’ by ‘Entrust’ or one of the many sub-certificate vendors who administer this great fraud.

There is no public private key exchange for real security. There is a ‘certificate authority’ through the CSR process to identify OS3.org as a ‘server’ with a physical location and an IP address…this is the ‘numerical string’ number that they give you and you copy it onto your server. Big whoopy cushion…i can do this with any server if I pay them, and set it up as a fraud in a basement in upstate New York, and call it the Madoff Ponzi fund. The browser knows nothing accept that I paid for a big bloody number and put it on my server. That’s it.

If you check with eCommerce xfers it is different. There is an actual private key exchange and real encryption on SWIFT lines and private fiber lines. At this level…the bullshit that has been foisted on the global public doesn’t happen. It is another entire network with very expensive hardware monitoring it all the time. The Internet of things, with SSL is total bullshit. SSL has been abandoned, yet the ‘browser’ creators act as fi it has not been declared insecure, and they are raking in billions based on fear porn.

This is criminal and RICO in scope. It has to be destroyed through exposure.