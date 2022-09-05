We watched the videos listed below on a “Dr. Poornima Wagh” shortly after we posted this blockbuster report:
Death via Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles
So of course we wanted to hear what she had to say to add to our knowledge of graphene oxide.
Videos:
DR. POORNIMA WAGH: COVID-19 INJECTION INGREDIENTS – THE FACTS
Regis Tremblay ~Poornima Wagh Takes The Stand To Defend Herself
Everything surrounding us is the external expression of the spiritual world
So it is possible to go, or rather to slip, from the sense world into the supersensible world and to live there as well as here. That does not mean life in never-never land, but life in a realm that clarifies and explains life in our realm.
Just as the usual person who has not studied electricity would not understand all the wonderful workings in a factory powered by electricity, so the average person does not understand the occurrences in the spiritual world. The visitor at the factory will lack understanding as long as he remains ignorant of the laws of electricity. So also will man lack understanding in the realm of the spirit as long as he does not know the laws of the spiritual. There is nothing in our world that is not dependent on the spiritual world at every moment.
Everything surrounding us is the external expression of the spiritual world. There is no materiality. Everything material is condensed spirit. For the person looking into the spiritual world, the whole material, sense-perceptible world, the world in general, becomes spiritualized. As ice melts into water through the effect of the sun, so everything sense-perceptible melts into something spiritual within the soul which looks into the spiritual world.
Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 54 – Esoteric Development: Lecture I – Berlin, 7th December 1905
Prospective British Prime Minister Liz Truss has been GROOMED by the Pilgrims Society
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liz_Truss
Mary Elizabeth Truss
26 July 1975 (age 47)
Oxford, England
Liz Trust is currently backed by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
Wallace is the keeper of the Monarch’s “Golden Share” controls of all strategic industries, including the spy agencies QinetiQ and SERCO that control much of the U.S. military via Pilgrims Crown Agents in the U.S.
Indeed, Liz Truss knows nothing about anything, but knows all of it well.
Liz Trust’s resume exhibits all the telltale signs of a GROOM of the Pilgrims Society, including:
WAY TOO MUCH “ACHIEVEMENT” IN ONE PERSON’S NORMAL LIFETIME
- Oxford, Merton College
- Oxford, Pres. of Liberal Democrats
- Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and [American] Development Affairs
- Minister of Women and Equality
- MP – Member of Parliament
- Darling of the BBC, Daily Telegraph
- Cabinet Positions under prime ministers Cameron, May and Johnson
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Cable & Wireless (global communications)
- Under-Secretary of State for Childcare and Education
- Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Chief Secretary of the Treasury
- Secretary of State for International Trade
- President of the Board of Trade
- Like CANDACE OWENS, newly-minted Conservative Party leader
- Gay marriage, LGBTQ+ supporter
- Irreligious Anglican
We have mentioned Dr. Robert Gilbert’s Vesica Institute in Asheville, North Carolina and were delighted to see this video that features him and his work in biogeometry.
This is absolutely MIND BLOWING.
